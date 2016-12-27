The Advantages Of Roth IRAs To Wealth Transfers

Part of Vanguard's Financial Planning Perspectives research series
Financial advice is more nuanced than ever, with clients seeking individualized attention that caters to their unique circumstances. Financial Planning Perspectives is a series of research-based publications that offers sophisticated planning concepts explained in a way that balances theory and practice.
Roth conversions: A tool for maximizing wealth transfers
Roth conversions might be a viable retirement planning tool, but could they aid in estate planning as well? This research paper explores the complexities and considerations of using Roth conversions to maximize clients' overall wealth transfers.
Use this paper to:
- Understand the complexities and considerations of using Roth conversions in clients' wealth transfer plans.
- Examine the advantages Roth IRAs have over traditional IRAs from a wealth transfer perspective.
- See how you can use annual tax planning to maximize the estate planning benefits of Roth conversions.