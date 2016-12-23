Jennifer Warren Positions For 2017: Focus On The Nexus Of Energy, Infrastructure, And Sustainable Futures

Keep an eye on the changes happening in the energy sector as wind, solar, and other alternatives continue to grow.

It was an interesting year for energy, as evidenced by the recent OPEC production cuts, the various political challenges in the U.S. and abroad, the large number of oil and gas bankruptcies occurring throughout 2016 - the list goes on.

The question that's on everyone's mind is: What lies ahead for this sector in 2017?

Jennifer Warren has written about the energy industry on Seeking Alpha since 2013. Her areas of expertise include energy trends - their economic and geopolitical implications - and resource sustainability issues. Other interests include shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water nexus.

She recently shared her thoughts with Energy Senior Editor Michelle Carini on what to expect in 2017:

Michelle Carini (MC): While the long-term effects of the recent OPEC decision to cut crude oil production remain unclear at this point, what are your thoughts on the historic decision? What do you make of Russia's pledge to join in on the production cuts?

Jennifer Warren (JW): The new pledge by OPEC is history repeating itself. According to The Wall Street Journal, the cartel has made 17 production cuts since 1982, reducing output by 60% of their targets. In the period 2000-08, the quotas were exceeded by 883,000, as noted by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Below is a graph that shows current production:

Click to enlarge

In the new deal, 1.2 million barrels a day (b/d) are to be curtailed, with Saudi Arabia agreeing to cut nearly 500,000 b/d. So, going from producing 33.6 million barrels per day to roughly 32.5 million per day is the OPEC's target. The notable issue is that several key producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq were producing to gain market share, only now to be perceived as cutting. Basically, OPEC produces at an elevated level of 32.5 million versus the former 30 million quota of a few years back, though we can add in Indonesia's 847,000.

Russia and other non-OPEC producers have pledged to cut 558,000 barrels per day. Russia will take the lion's share of the cuts with a 300,000 target.

Obviously, compliance is an issue, as the chart below illustrates:

Click to enlarge

Source: Goldman Sachs

OPEC continues to display its relevance and find its footing vis-à-vis U.S. shale. Russia and other non-OPEC countries were right to pledge their support and intent. To encourage investment to keep up with levels of global demand, prices need to be higher, which is the larger message of the OPEC and non-OPEC pledges.

Click to enlarge

Source: Schlumberger energy conference slides, Dec. 6, 2016

In the end, though, global oil demand's trajectory and demand changes are key.

MC: What are your thoughts on the price of oil, which rose from a low of $36 a barrel in January to over $52 a barrel in recent months? Where do you think oil is headed from its current price?

JW: As the news washed over the market Monday, Dec. 12, after the non-OPEC nations joined the agreement, oil futures prices (Nymex) were approximately $53 in late-morning trading. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's last forecasts for WTI and Brent crude oil were $51 and $52, respectively. It expects WTI to end 2017 at $54 and Brent at $55. The EIA has indicated the following about crude oil production:

U.S. crude oil production averaged 9.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2015, and it is forecast to average 8.9 million b/d in 2016 and 8.8 million b/d in 2017.

The U.S. producer response to the price will matter, but demand will also be a significant factor. The EIA expects global crude oil 2016 demand growth of 1.4 m/b/d and then 1.6 m/b/d in 2017 (p.6).

Price also depends on one's world view of oil in the longer term. For example, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) expects oil to peak at 103 million b/d by 2040, a much lower count than many reporting agencies predicted even five years ago. Gas should rise by 50% according to its estimates.

But in the short term, with the price of oil displaying its usual swings, I think the low to mid-$40s to upper $50s seem reasonable - one might as well say $40-60. The lack of investment in the sector is one concern that could increase prices in the next couple of years; spikes might occur as well.

Click to enlarge

MC: What effect do you think President-elect Donald Trump will have on the oil industry, given his commitment to rolling back drilling regulations, his threats to ban imports of oil from Saudi Arabia, his pledge to undo the Iran nuclear deal, and so on?

JW: Trump policies for energy are yet to be determined. However, his choice of Rick Perry, former Texas governor, for Secretary of Energy offers some clues about his sentiment. Even though Texas is synonymous with oil and gas, both wind and solar energy are a growing part of the energy mix in the state. In Texas, the rise of renewables was a preference, given its free-market policies and public choice, which both Rick Perry and George W. Bush played a part in. It was a way to diversify energy sources and the larger economy. (For further detail about the diversity of the Texas economy, see this article: "Texas: A State of Change," p. 24.)

The U.S. oil industry is constrained by the market forces of supply and demand, regardless of any drilling regulations being rolled back. Just because more land can be drilled does not mean it will be, as producing firms weigh the cost versus benefits, and available infrastructure. Speaking of infrastructure, energy assets and their firms could see more capital pour in as the narrative about additional infrastructure investment runs its course.

As for an import ban on Saudi Arabia, it is an important ally in the Middle East. Its heavy crude oil fits with a portion of our refining capacity, some of which the Saudis own. We do not produce enough oil to be self-sufficient, and the laws of trade set the terms as we are part of a global market today, next year, and throughout the first term of a Trump presidency. The administration will need to understand what we import and why.

Regarding unwinding the Iran nuclear deal, I think that other countries' influence will hold sway here. We are not the same hegemonic force in this post-9/11 world. We need to project strength through true, respected leadership and convey our land of opportunity through democratic-minded institutions, as we have for decades and centuries. Self-interest and shared values (including non-proliferation) must meet in the middle.

Overall, I would take a very grounded approach to Trump policies until they further stabilize. His policies are yet to be implemented and might take some time to happen, given the nature of the other branch of government that plays a role, the legislative branch.

MC: 2016 saw a major wave of oil and gas bankruptcies, and 2017 appears to be on track for a lot of consolidation as big companies shop around for profitable mergers and acquisitions. What are your thoughts on this spate of bankruptcies, and do you agree with the idea that we'll see considerable consolidation in the coming year?

JW: I wrote an article in May that addressed this issue to a degree. There have been more deals as firms have repositioned themselves according to their strategies and operations of strength. Just like the rumored Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) sale of assets, firms that carry a heavy debt load will need to shed this burden. With interest rates set to rise, it could be the stick (as in, the carrot and the stick) that accelerates some of the creative destruction under way.

A number of acreage acquisitions in the Permian have occurred. For example:

SM Energy's (NYSE:SM) $1.6 billion purchase;

Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) $2 billion acquisition of Permian and enhanced oil recovery properties; and

Numerous recent deals for RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), to name a few.

MC: You've written a lot about what's happening in the Permian Basin, including in your most recent article. Are there any specifics you want to share with readers with regard to deals in the Permian that might be forthcoming in 2017?

JW: There were about 200 independent producers in the Permian Basin back in 2014, alongside the publicly traded firms of all sizes. I think you'll continue to see producing firms picking up new acreage and infrastructure firms buying and selling assets that work into their updated outlook. You see that with Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), and the Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Sunoco (NYSE:SXL) deal. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLK) might also be acquiring new assets, and other similar firms.

The timing from IPO to the survival of a downturn and new acreage holdings has been impeccable for the likes of RSP Permian. Below is a graph of several of the mid-cap Permian firms, a number of which used to be small-cap firms: Energen (NYSE:EGN), Parsley Energy, RSP Permian, Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), and Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG).

Click to enlarge

And then, we have the largest Texas players, most with considerable Permian holdings: Apache (NYSE:APA), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), and Pioneer. (Check out this recent article on Pioneer's leadership transition.) Though mostly seen as a gas-weighted firm, Chesapeake is a top Texas oil producer. Encana (NYSE:ECA) has also jumped up in the league tables.

Click to enlarge

MC: Some analysts believe that the OPEC production cuts could prove to be a major boon to U.S. shale producers. Others think that the deal won't immediately fix many of the issues faced by shale producers that need to be resolved before they can ramp up production. What effect do you think the cuts will have on shale producers in 2017?

JW: I think the impact of OPEC production cuts varies among and between producers, depending on their basin economics and ability to increase production. It is certainly a headwind initially, but it is not sufficient to create a major U.S.-wide production increase in the immediate term.

MC: The energy markets generally move at a deliberate pace, which can cause some investors to fall prey to short-term thinking (or even over-thinking). Do you have any advice on how to avoid that? And what's your long-term outlook on energy as a whole for 2017?

JW: I'm confident about the energy sector, and am ever watchful as to the transitions occurring in the energy mix. While oil and gas are large constituents of the energy mix, wind, solar and other alternatives are growing. The changes in transportation fuel sources are an area of keen interest. The nexus of energy, infrastructure and sustainable futures - how it all intersects in a sustainable way - is an investment theme for which I continue to try to find connections and opportunities.

As tempted as I am to jump into certain stocks based on short-termism and the momentum of the period, I have been tempering my actions lately. In this environment of uncertainty, having cash on hand for opportunities makes sense. Investing is further complicated by the influence of high-frequency trading and its effects, a trend that is just being understood. I would say my approach is changing into some combination of "greenfield" and "brownfield" energy investing.

