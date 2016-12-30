Doug Young Positions For 2017: A Rocky Road Ahead For China

China expert Doug Young shares his insight on China and what investors can expect for the New Year.

It could be a another rocky year for those with investments in this key economy.

Trump's trade talk, U.S. companies reassessing their China-based business, and Chinese companies shying away from the U.S. IPO market are themes investors should consider in 2017.

It could continue to be a rocky road for investors tied to China.

That's according to Doug Young, who covers China business from Beijing. Whether it's the rhetoric from President-elect Donald Trump on trade, U.S. corporations reassessing their ties to the country, and Chinese companies considering U.S. IPOs (or passing on Wall Street for public offerings closer to home), those with investments in the Middle Kingdom can expect the roller-coaster ride to resume in 2017.

Young shared his thoughts on the New Year in China with Editor Michael Hopkins.

Michael Hopkins (MH): What do U.S. investors need to know about China and any possible impact from a Trump administration?

Doug Young (DY): At the very least, investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride as Trump articulates what exactly his policies will be towards China. He's sent a few conflicting signs so far, which seem designed to see how far he can push Beijing. That's not a very constructive approach, and probably doesn't bode too well for a very harmonious relationship, which could impact cross border investments.

MH: We continue to see big U.S. firms making moves in China such as Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) renewed push throughout the nation. It's difficult for U.S. companies to ignore China. But could it become difficult for U.S. firms to operate there if Trump steps up his rhetoric?

DY: China is very good at fanning nationalistic sentiment, so it could easily start to paint the US as the "bad guy" if it perceives Trump is getting too aggressive, which could have a serious impact on the business of consumer chains like Starbucks, which are closely associated with the US. Past diplomatic clashes with Japan have had a chilling effect on sales of Japanese cars, and it often takes years to come back.

MH: One move that caught my eye in 2016 was Yum Brands' (NYSE:YUM) spin off of its China business (NYSE:YUMC). Could we see more moves like this?

DY: We are seeing a broad pullback by US companies in China and Yum spinning off its China business is just one case in point. Coke (NYSE:KO) is also selling its China bottling operations, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is selling its China stores, and Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) have also recently sold off China assets. This is all part of the reality that China isn't the paradise it used to be for multinationals, and I expect we'll see more and more companies making similar adjustments.

MH: Could we see an uptick in Chinese IPOs in the U.S.? It seems more Chinese companies are warming up to do deals on Wall Street?

DY: I doubt we will see much happen with regard to Chinese IPOs on Wall Street. Most companies still believe they can get much better valuations in China, even if it's extremely difficult to list in China these days. That means only the premier names from China will choose to list in the U.S., since those are the only ones who get decently valued. One of the big names to look for next year will be Meituan Dianping, the group buying and restaurant rating site. Another could be Qudian (Private:QDN), the online lender.

MH: How about the Chinese economy?

DY: I'm not at all bullish on the Chinese economy. The real estate market is still very overvalued, and there are all kinds of fundamental issues at the big state-run companies that still dominate the economy. I see more mediocre growth ahead, and things could become quite bearish if the real estate bubble finally bursts.

MH: Investors cannot discuss China without mentioning Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). It appears the company is struggling with smartphone sales in this key market. What's next for Apple in China?

DY: Apple's days in China don't appear headed for an improvement anytime soon, at least not using smartphones in their current form. The fact of the matter is that all products have lifecycles, and Apple has milked as much as it can from touchscreen smartphones at this point, at least at the kinds of premiums Apple likes to charge. At this point the technology is quite mature, which means anyone can make a decent smartphone. That means Apple has to look for the next new thing, or make some really revolutionary changes to the iPhone to recapture its premium position.

MH: Any specific Chinese companies U.S. investors should watch in 2017? And your investment outlook for China next year?

DY: Like I said above, Meituan Dianping will probably be next year's blockbuster IPO from the private sector. Another big one will be Lufax (Private:LFAX), one of the largest P2P lenders, though that one looks set to happen in Hong Kong. And one other big one could be Ant Financial, which might list concurrently in Hong Kong and China. As to overall outlook, I really don't seeing it being a year to remember, at least not on the upside. And as I've said already, things could get bearish very quickly if the real estate bubble starts to burst.