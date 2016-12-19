Green Shoots May Be On The Way For Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial has withstood serious pressures in manufacturing, heavy industry, and resource markets, and there are signs of stabilization (if not improvement) in many of these markets.

Conditions are still challenging for industrial MRO and component distributors like Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). While construction-related markets are pretty healthy, manufacturing is still in rough shape and most MRO distributors like Grainger (NYSE:GWW), Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM), and Kaman (NASDAQ:KAMN) are still looking at pretty uninspiring near-term growth prospects.

And yet, there are some reasons to be encouraged. Only about a third of Applied Industrial's markets have been contributing growth, but the last quarter was a little stronger and it looks as though markets like oil/gas and metals are stabilizing and the recent improvement in the metalworking index could be an encouraging sign for manufacturing. The surge in this sector has taken Applied Industrial's stock out of clear value territory, with the shares up 20% since the election and about 40% since just before the last quarter's earnings, but the shares do seem priced for a roughly double-digit total return and the quality of this business makes it a name to consider as a play on a future industrial recovery if and when the sector pulls back.

A Large Player In A Large, Fragmented Market

As is the case for Fastenal, MSC, and pretty much every MRO distributor, the Applied Industrial story is underpinned in part by the fact that it is a significant player in a market that is large and fragmented, with a host of "mom and pop" companies offering more limited product lines, services, and geographical coverage.

AIT is the second-largest distributor of core industrial components like bearings and power transmission components (conveyor components, bushings, clutches/brakes, belts, et al), and the largest distributor of fluid power systems. AIT has also been looking to expand its "consumables" MRO business, which includes a wide range of products like fasteners, safety equipment, cutting tools, welding equipment, and so on). The core MRO business (which contributes around 80% of revenue) is pretty straightforward, and the company serves its customer base through over 400 service centers supported by a dozen distribution centers.

The fluid power business is a little different. First, there is a repair element to the business; many smaller companies that use hydraulic systems don't have a lot of on-staff repair capability. Second, there is a substantial assembly component to the business. AIT will assemble fluid power components from suppliers like Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) into custom configurations for OEM customers in a range of end markets (including food/beverage, agriculture, and construction). About two-thirds of the Fluid Power segment's revenue are OEM-related (the remainder is MRO), and this is a higher-margin business for the company.

Applied Industrial is a small fish (low single-digit share) in the full spectrum of MRO distribution, but this company is relatively focused in the products it offers and markets it serves. Across its core markets, AIT has high single-digit share, with approximately 7% to 8% share in broadline MRO business (trailing Genuine Parts' (NYSE:GPC) Motion Industries by a few percentage points and leading Kaman by several percentage points), and around 10% to 11% share in fluid power, leading Genuine Parts/Motion Industries, SunSource, Grainger, and Fastenal.

Will The Headwinds Start To Ease?

Demand for Applied Industrial's SKUs is tied strongly to industrial capacity utilization, and the company has been hit hard by multiple weak end-markets. Close to 20% of AIT's sales come from industrial machinery markets, and that is a market that has been quite weak for companies like MSC as well. General industrial contributes about a quarter of revenue and has likewise been quite weak. And it gets worse, as oil/gas make up more than 10% of sales, and metals, mining, and resources chip in close to 15% as well.

There are a lot of indicators I could throw out here, including the metalworking index, industrial output, and so on. The end result for Applied Industrial has been a choppy run of quarters with core sales contractions often in the "mid high" single-digit area and what is likely to be peak-to-trough erosion of more than 10% in revenue. Looking at it another way, AIT has been consistently reporting that only around 12 to 14 of the 30 industry groups it serves have been growing in recent quarters; there's been some turnover in which industries are part of that "12 to 14", but food, lumber, and aggregates have been consistently positive in recent quarters.

Oil and gas have been awful, but management sounded an encouraging note with its last quarter that this business may be stabilizing. That seems likely to mean stabilizing around this new, lower, level for a little while, but at least it will stop contracting so severely. On the manufacturing side, the metalworking index is still not in a growth/expansion phase, but November's number was as good as it's been in over a year.

The Opportunity

Like MSC and Fastenal, I think Applied Industrial has an opportunity to grow by leveraging its advantages of scale and out-competing smaller rivals in its fragmented end market. Applied Industrial has also been an active, consistent, and successful acquirer over the years. Applied Industrial has largely built its Fluid Power business through M&A, though I'd also note that it largely built its oil/gas exposure through M&A and that hasn't worked out so well. Looking ahead, there are still opportunities to acquire growth in the existing core markets of bearings, power transmission, and fluid power distribution, but also in areas like MRO industrial consumables.

I have some concerns about margin pressure and disintermediation. Suppliers and buyers are looking to boost their own margins in part by squeezing distributors like Applied Industrial. On a more positive note, recoveries in markets like heavy equipment (like off-highway machinery) should boost the higher-margin Fluid Power business, and recent acquisitions and improvements in procurement have allowed AIT to increase gross margin while revenue has been falling. I'm also concerned about disintermediation; suppliers like Timken (NYSE:TKR), Eaton, and Parker-Hannifin don't want to deal with thousands of small customers, but it is not inconceivable that more suppliers will look at e-commerce as a means to increase direct sales.

A lot of my growth expectations for AIT are predicated on recoveries in end markets like general industrial, industrial machinery, oil/gas, and mining/metals. That is likewise true for distributors like MSC, and it basically means there needs to be a general improvement in the U.S. manufacturing sector. Given that AIT does have about 15% revenue exposure to more natural resource-intensive geographies like Canada and Australia, a natural resource recovery should also help those markets even more. I'm also looking for ongoing M&A and careful expansion into adjacent markets.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid single-digits, with modest improvement in FCF margins supporting somewhat higher annualized long-term FCF growth. Discounted back, I get a fair value in the high $50s, which suggests AIT isn't quite as aggressively valued as some of these other industrial/MRO names have become in this recent run.

The Bottom Line

Although AIT can have pretty steep peak-to-trough moves, and it is very much tied to U.S. industrial activity, management has produced double-digit ROICs in most years and has a solid record of capital return to shareholders - including meaningful buybacks and dividend increases. Today's valuation doesn't thrill me, but I think AIT is a quality industrial name to consider if there's an upcoming divergence between an improving industrial environment and sector valuations.

