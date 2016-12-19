Haemonetics: Investor Patience Is Wearing Thin

At first glance, Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) seems like an attractive company, particularly given the business model. Since the medical space is often a volatile space for firms to operate in, the gut reaction by many is that Haemonetics' pure-play exposure to the blood industry is comfortingly safe compared to peers, particularly when you consider the massive market share the company enjoys. After all, human blood and its components (plasma, platelets, red cells) have a variety of uses, from aiding patients with blood loss after trauma, being combined with other products into pharmaceuticals, or helping patients undergoing chemotherapy recover. In some way, there will always be a need for technologies revolving around it.

Unfortunately, that doesn't make the stock a great buy, and cracks in the story begin to show once you start to dig into the company's history and recent results. There are a few of those cracks:

Investors interpret the company as high-tech given management commentary; in reality, this is a disposable medical supplies business.

Revenue has flat-lined (no growth from fiscal 2013 through fiscal 2016).

Revenue is expected to continue to be weak (Street expects flat revenue in both fiscal 2017 and 2018).

A turnaround plan (which has been in place for years) that still hasn't made any progress in reducing costs or improving margins.

History of stumbles when it comes to acquisitions; further impairment charges a possibility next quarter.

Throw that all together with what I believe is a ludicrous valuation for a no-growth story (16.2x fiscal 2017 EV/EBITDA), non-existent free cash flow, and a balance sheet filled with goodwill and intangibles ripe for further write-downs, and it is tough to see much, if any, value for the company's common equity in the long term.

Not High Technology

Haemonetics' company presentations place a lot of emphasis on how it is on the cutting edge of new blood technologies, with plenty of time devoted to internally-developed software and high-end equipment offerings. The reality is that the company's software solution sales are stagnant, and its equipment sales have been falling in the mid-single digits in recent years. The R&D budget (~$45M annually) runs at less <5% annual revenues, just about average for medical supply companies, and on a nominal basis, is just a fraction of the competition, like Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF) and Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF). In my opinion, the company will have a tough time putting out product technology that is not easily replicable by the competition. If there was substantial value to be had, there are plenty of larger competitors that could move in on the business.

Management needs to call a spade a spade. Haemonetics is a disposable medical products company; more than 85% of revenue in each of the past three years has come from disposable products. That isn't a bad thing, as it generally means stable revenues and more protection during technological market shifts. You don't see West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST), one of the greatest medical device success stories of the past five years, masquerading as a software company, but that hasn't stopped the market from bidding up the value of that business based on execution.

With that out of the way, it is important to know that disposable technology is a tale of two secular shifts at Haemonetics. Plasma disposables has been an excellent source of growth, with demand for immunoglobulin driving higher collection volumes. Many new treatments use intravenous immunoglobulin as a therapy means, and demand is expected to outpace plasma donation supply for the foreseeable future. Collectors are going to place emphasis on quality disposables to reduce waste and improve yields, so Haemonetics is well positioned here to continue to see growth.

Unfortunately, all the growth in plasma disposables has been offset by shrinking demand for whole blood. This was surprising for me to learn personally, but the need for blood transfusions has fallen off a cliff over the past several years. Surgery technology has reduced bleeding during procedures, and even then, hospitals have started to engage in medical practices that reduce the need for transfusions, such as blood salvaging. Insurance companies have also incentivized these practices, lowering repayment rates for transfusions. Supply of whole blood is more than enough to meet current needs, forcing down prices collected by blood collectors. This has created some pricing pressure for Haemonetics as some customers flirt with bankruptcy.

As an aside on this, one of the most important things I'll point out with Haemonetics and its disposables business is that it places a lot of its processing equipment for free with customers. This gives them some stickiness when it comes to ensuring they come back to Haemonetics for disposables to create revenues, but it is a costly component of doing business. New CEO Chris Simon, who just joined as head of the company in May, mentioned this as one of the key things he did not know about Haemonetics before coming on board:

The other question I frequently get asked is, what do you know today that you did not know or appreciate before joining the company? The candid answer is lots of things, but the one that stands out is the capital intensity of this business. Haemonetics has over 60,000 pieces of equipment deployed in the field, fully half of which are placed rather than sold, meaning that it resides on our balance sheet.

Investors need to keep this in mind when they consider Haemonetics' business prospects on multiple fronts: cost of customer acquisition, depreciation/amortization on the financial statements, and necessary annual capital expenditure needs.

"The Turnaround"

Haemonetics has been talking about transforming its business to be better for years. Coverage on Haemonetics has been light, but check out this research from Martin Vlcek here on Seeking Alpha over three years ago. He did an excellent job of giving an overview of management's plans at the time for right-sizing the business, which included developing new products, plant relocation, organizational restructuring, etc. Management cautioned it would take time (three-four years), but the company would save $40M in the process.

While management has indicated that the program has gone off without a hitch, unfortunately on a GAAP basis, operating income has actually contracted since the start of the program. If the company has met its goals, it hasn't been enough to outweigh other pressures on the business internally. Weak execution was likely a large reason why outgoing CEO Brian Concannon got shown the door in 2015.

Prior to the acquisition of Pall Transfusion (more on that later), the company posted $89M in operating income in its fiscal 2012. Even excluding the asset impairment charge of $92M in fiscal 2016 (related to its EMEA operations and acquired SOLX technology which was deemed commercially unviable), Haemonetics only booked $44M in operating income. This actually worsened in fiscal 2016, with the company booking just $17M in operating income. Admittedly, this included $26M in pre-tax charges related to layoffs, but fundamentally, the story remains that these cost cuts have done nothing but temper the margin losses pushed on the business from weakness elsewhere.

Investors have recently been rewarded with another turnaround plan. That $26M pre-tax charge was one of the first moves by incoming CEO Chris Simon (external hire) in his bid to right the ship. Chris Simon has started his work quickly, putting the timeline on his own savings initiatives to be completed by the end of fiscal 2018. As far as the new CEO goes, the pedigree here is solid; Chris Simon comes from McKinsey & Company, where he was a senior partner. I would caution that while McKinsey has a reputation for cultivating Fortune 500 CEOs, turning around Haemonetics will not be an easy task, and it will be a different role entirely than what he is used to. I do like his style, and the market likely does as well. I believe his candidness, along with his enthusiasm, has been a big reason why the company is up more than 35% since his start date earlier this year.

Acquisition Fumbles, Asset Write-Down Incoming

In April of 2013, Haemonetics acquired SOLX, a red cell storage solution, from Hemerus Medical for $24.1M. The technology revolved around a filtration system used during collection of whole blood, and at the time, seemed like a complementary addition to the company's existing portfolio of products. The market unfortunately shifted, and as a result, Haemonetics charged off $18.7M worth of intangible assets related to the purchase in its 2016 fiscal year.

That write-down of goodwill and intangibles will go down as a drop in the bucket. More concerning is the goodwill and intangibles related to the $535M acquisition of Pall Corporation, which was done in August 2012. Haemonetics paid 2.3x sales for this business, which seems like a steep price for a business that was not apparently all that profitable. $380M in goodwill and intangible assets were logged on the balance sheet as a result. That in and of itself might be not have been a problem if management saw the potential for improving the business and generating synergies, except for one thing.

Remember that whole blood disposables business that is severely contracting? This is the Pall Corporation business. At the time of acquisition, Pall Corporation's whole blood business was generating over $200M in annual sales. Remember, that business line did just $128M in fiscal 2016. This is a drop of more than a third in just a few years of ownership, relating to weak demand, lower pricing within the HemeXcel product, and the loss of an important American Red Cross contract.

Declines are anticipated to continue going forward in this business. Haemonetics does not provide margin breakdowns of each business line, but there is no way, in my opinion, that this asset purchase was not a significant stumble in capital allocation. During fiscal 2016, the company noted that there are signs of goodwill impairment in both its EMEA and Americas operations, but only booked goodwill impairment in EMEA, writing down the entire goodwill balance in that geographic area ($66M). Most of the assets acquired from Pall were Americas-based, and at some point, these assets will need to take charges. It would not surprise me to see it done during the next annual impairment test, which will take place in fiscal Q3 of 2017 (next reporting period). The 10% y/y drop in revenues since the last impairment test may have been above what was used during impairment testing. Taking the charge now would be ideal, as it would put the impairment during Chris Simon's guided "transition" period, and Haemonetics would have the easiest time trying to put a positive spin on the charge.

Takeaway

Wall Street continues to see earnings upside, particularly in fiscal 2018. However, sentiment is incredibly bearish, with price targets 10% below today's price and only a handful of brokers rating the company a buy.

With continued downtrends in the whole blood business, I can't see Haemonetics generating more than $1.40/share in GAAP earnings during fiscal 2018, or a 29x multiple; the reality is likely much less, as I have severe doubts that this company can put together a clean year. Institutional ownership among index and mutual funds remains incredibly high, but at some point, managers will get tired of waiting on the company to stabilize itself. Haemonetics is clearly a stock to avoid at minimum, and a potential short sale candidate for many.

