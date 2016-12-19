Lamb Weston: This ConAgra Spinoff Should Have More Upside

The only real risk is lower french fry consumption based on health concerns - but assuming that risk the stock still looks to cheap; fair value should be $40+.

The stock trades at a discount to its space - including CAG itself - but I think the stock should receive a modest premium.

CAG spun off LW last month: Shares have gained about nearly 20% but should still have further room to run.

Last month, ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) spun off Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW), its commercially-focused business, a part of a revamping of the company under CEO Sean Connolly. The irony, as I see it, is that LW looks far more attractive than CAG: Its market share in the core frozen potato business looks stronger, its pricing power is better, and its growth potential internationally is greater. And, at least in the early going, investors have agreed:

Click to enlarge

Source: finviz.com

Even with shares up 19% in about a month, I still think LW has more upside. LW's longer-term story looks more like what investors in the still-risky food sector are paying up for - but even at $35, it's cheaper than many other stocks in the industry. There's likely to be some near-term volatility, between index allocation and legacy CAG shareholders perhaps dumping shares. But at current levels, I really like LW as a long-term play.

Potatoes, Potatoes, and Potatoes (And A Few Veggies)

Lamb Weston's business is manufacturing frozen potatoes: It supplies French fries for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and KFC (part of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)), along with most well-known QSR names. LW also does big business with restaurant distributors worldwide, and has a small retail business with private label and restaurant-branded products, along with the natural/organic Alexia brand (which it will share with ConAgra post-split).

There is a small "other" segment which does include vegetables and dairy sales, but per the information statement ahead of the spin-off, those revenues were 2.3% and 0.3% of total sales, respectively. There's some appetizer revenue as well - including onion rings and breaded pickles - but those appear to be minimal.

Essentially, all of the business is potatoes and sweet potatoes, with the distribution breakdown as follows (percentage figures relative to FY16 revenue - LW fiscal years end in May):

Global (major QSR chains): 31%

International (included in the Global reporting segment): 21%

Foodservice (mostly sales to distributors for end restaurant customers): 32%

Retail: 12%

Other (dairy, vegetables, and byproducts): 4%

The obvious double-edged sword here is the company's single-product concentration. On the one hand, LW's leading market share in the US (it's #2 internationally) drives scale, and its experience and expertise has established long-lasting relationships with both suppliers and customers. The infrastructure here isn't something replicated easily, if at all.

At its Investor Day, management said that pricing in the industry as a whole had remained relatively stable, and said that its diversity of suppliers limited exposure to potato crop issues. The overarching argument from management largely seems to be that even if Lamb Weston is a single-product business (two if you add sweet potatoes), the market for that product at the least seems to be a good one.

The risk, obviously, is whether that will continue. One analyst asked during the Q&A of Investor Day (video link) why, exactly, the market had been so stable - why pricing had held, for instance, and why competitors appeared to have been somewhat complacent - and Lamb Weston management wasn't entirely sure. The most obvious long-term risk is lower consumption of French fries, which account for a majority of the product portfolio, according to the registration statement.

Whether it's increased consideration of acrylamide risks, or simply health concerns, lower fry demand would provide a significant headwind. (For instance, it appears that sales to McDonald's actually have declined over the past two years, as that company's share of total LW revenue has declined from 13% to 11%.)

But such a decline seems likely to be moderate, if it comes at all, and LW sees a significant opportunity for growth internationally. French fry penetration unsurprisingly is much lower overseas (in a somewhat amazing statistic, LW reports that 60% of U.S. restaurants have fries on the menu):

Click to enlarge

Source: LW Investor Day presentation

I don't think the risk of category decline should be completely ignored - but, at the same time, many of the food industry majors have similar pressures. Whether it's share losses to private label or the fragmented organic/natural space, or health concerns, or deflation in grocery aisles, the industry looks reasonably tough right now. (Certainly, I'd rather own a company selling French fries than one reliant on soft drinks - yet Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) really haven't seen their multiples move all that much.) And future risks aside, the past performance certainly looks rather impressive.

Analyzing The Numbers

Click to enlarge

Source: LW Investor Day presentation

That's an impressive performance - and bear in mind the growth is largely organic (in the financial sense, anyway). LW did acquire a Chinese processor in July 2014, for about $75 million, but its sales contribution appears minimal. (CAG's FY15 10-K said the sales impact was "not material.")

Looking backward, anyway, this looks like the type of model that's supposed to justify some of the seemingly elevated earnings multiple in the food industry over the past few years, particularly in staples. Whether it was KO, or PEP, or McCormick (NYSE:MKC), or J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), what looked like stretched earnings multiples often were explained away as a result of low interest rates and the 'defensive' nature of the space.

Granted, LW may not be a staple provider - though French fries might be considered a staple of the American diet, for better or for worse - Treasury yields have increased, and a number of those 'defensive' stocks have retreated in the past few months. But the core model here and LW's long-term targets - low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, high single-digit Adjusted EBITDA increases - are in line with what investors were happy to assign mid-teen EBITDA multiples and low-20s earnings multiples.

And in terms of recent performance, there's little to contradict those targets. FY15 had an extra week, which skews performance somewhat, but averaging out FY15 and FY16 growth implies a 3% CAGR the past two years. FY15 Global segment profit was impacted by the West Coast port shortage, but Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 150 bps over the two years, to 17.6% in FY16. (LW's reported figure doesn't match reported Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, since its Adjusted EBITDA figure includes contributions from two joint ventures reported under the equity method.)

Performance has been relatively broad-based as well - the Retail segment has been the star (growing revenue 5% in FY16 and 7% the year before) but Global and Foodservice have grown nicely as well. The Other segment has been relatively quiet (up about a point a year), but as a small portion of overall revenue and with margin below the other businesses, it's a minor profit contributor (barely 3% of total product contribution margin, which is gross profit less advertising and promotion expense).

And it's worth noting that fiscal Q1 was very strong. Revenue increased 4%; Adjusted EBITDA rose 39% with margin expanding 560 bps to over 22%. Margins have benefited from lower fuel costs and ocean shipping rates, but Lamb Weston was able to take pricing in Global (a 1% benefit), Foodservice (most of a 6% sales increase), and Retail (+7%, though volume fell 5%). A recall in the Other segment was the only blemish on the quarter, but overall, Q1 seems to set the company up well for the rest of FY17.

As one analyst noted in the Investor Day Q&A, full-year targets only imply 2-3% profit growth from Q2-Q4, which LW explained as giving some room for potential disruption from the spin-off process. But there's little reason to see pricing gains reversing in Q2, and what appears to be conservative guidance seems likely to set up post-earnings gains looking forward.

All told, Lamb Weston has been a consistent grower, on both the top and bottom lines. And barring some sort of demand issues with fries/potatoes, it should continue to grow nicely going forward. There have been a few bumps in the road, most notably the loss of a key customer in early FY14, which contributed to some of the negative sentiment that surrounded CAG in late CY13/early CY14. But as long as overall demand cooperates, LW should be able to hit its targets. And if it hits those targets - or comes close - the stock looks undervalued at $35.

Financials and Valuation

LW said at its Investor Day that it's targeting a dividend of $0.75 in year 1, which implies a yield just above 2% at current levels (roughly in line with CAG). Guidance for a high single-digit Adjusted EBITDA increase should get that figure to $640 million for FY17. Given other metrics (an expected tax rate of 33-34%, per the Form 10, and an estimated weighted average interest rate of 4.5%), FY17 non-GAAP EPS should come in around $2. (My numbers imply $1.97; consensus is at $2.03.)

On a forward basis, then, LW trades at about 11.8x EBITDA on an enterprise basis (the company should have $2.41 billion in net debt) and a P/E around 17-18x. Those numbers are about in line with CAG and SJM, though behind TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and MKC, and indeed, most of the space. But I'd rather have LW's exposure to commercial sales - even with some weakness in U.S. QSR and away from home spend more generally - than the deflationary and increasingly fragmented grocery store space.

Peer valuation will depend on the specific peer group chosen, but I think LW deserves something closer to the mid-teen EBITDA/mid-20s EPS multiples that larger, leading companies receive; and that implies a price above $40, or about 15% upside.

That's not a huge jump, perhaps - but with potential upside to FY17 performance shares can get into the mid-40s (10% EBITDA growth, a 14x multiple, and a 22x P/E), and this isn't a space investors target for huge gains. But in terms of what should draw investors into the space - consistent performance, reasonable growth, and steady profit improvements - LW can compete with nearly everyone else in its industry. Given a multiple below most of those successful peers, that leaves LW simply too cheap, even at $35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.