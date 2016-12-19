CAE Taking Aim At Much Larger Markets

CAE is in a gray area as far as valuation; it doesn't seem overpriced if it can grow FCF at a low double-digit rate, but further upside may be limited.

Civil demand will be tied to ongoing growth in emerging market demand and the need to train a significant number of new pilots in the next five years.

CAE is looking to build upon strong legacy share in physical flight simulators and grow in the much larger training and service markets for civilian and defense aviation.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) has had a good year, even though this is one of the relatively few companies I've looked at recently that has had a big post-election run. Already a leader in simulators and training across most categories of civilian and military aircraft, CAE is looking to continue a pivot toward more training and service that has been underway for more than a decade and that offers substantially greater addressable revenue to the company.

Valuation is interesting. The shares are pricing in double-digit long-term annualized free cash flow growth, but I don't think that is unreasonable. Likewise, with EBITDA. I'd be careful chasing a late-cycle aviation play, but should the market correct (or just the aerospace sector), I'd come back to this name as an interesting long-term play on aviation growth (particularly civil aviation).

A Leader In An Essential Segment

CAE offers what I consider to be essential products and services to the aviation market, offering both full-flight simulators and training/services for the civilian and defense aviation markets. CAE has built and bought its way into a dominant position in the civilian simulator equipment market (with a company-reported 70% share of the market) and is the number two player in military simulators with around 20% share. CAE's simulators cover a range of aircraft types (including helicopters and unmanned drones), and there are few commercially significant aircraft models that aren't covered by CAE's offerings.

The underlying market for simulators is pretty straightforward. Airlines and military services need to train their pilots, and simulators are an important part of that process. Demand for simulators is driven by pilot hiring/training needs, changes in the fleet, and replacements over time.

While ongoing leadership in both civilian and defense simulators is important to the company, it is the expansion of the training and service sides of the business that could unlock the most revenue in the future. CAE already operates 67 training locations around the world and training/services is about two-thirds of the civilian business (where it has around 25% share) and a little less than half of the defense business (where it has less than 10% share).

For both the civilian and defense business, the training and service opportunities are substantially larger than the simulator opportunities (about 6x and 5x, respectively). On the civilian side, the company has an array of agreements with numerous leading airlines, and the company has been adding to its training facility infrastructure. While this requires upfront capital (it costs around $80 million to $100 million to build a new facility), it's important to have locations near the customer - airlines will send their pilots out for training, but there's a limit to how far they will go.

On the defense side, there is a range of training and service opportunities to explore. Some of the opportunities are relatively straightforward (helping military services train new pilots or train pilots on new aircraft), but others may be less obvious like an agreement signed with the UAE this summer to design and develop a Naval Training Center. I would expect rivals like L-3 (NYSE:LLL), Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) FlightSafety, and Thales (OTC:THLEY) to compete fiercely for their piece of the $9 billion-plus addressable service and training market, and I would also note that defense budgets and spending priorities should never be taken for granted beyond a a few years at a time.

Healthcare Is A Wildcard

CAE's healthcare business is a tiny part of the whole today, contributing around 4% of revenue. As a former sell-side med-tech analyst, I've always been surprised at how relatively little emphasis there is on simulation-type technology in the healthcare space. Simulators have been a part of pilot training almost as long as aircraft have been around (the Link Trainer dates back to 1929 and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) sold commercial flight simulators to United in the 1940s), but that has never been a core part of medical training.

There are a lot of areas where simulators and simulation training could be used, including imaging and interventional procedures, and I see no reason why this couldn't become a bigger part of training surgeons and doctors for procedures like catheter therapies and robotic surgery. Actually, I take that back - I can see one very big reason why, and that is inertia. The medical community is surprisingly slow to change, but I do believe there could be a significant long-term opportunity in simulation-based training.

How CAE Can Grow

I see multiple drivers that can help support ongoing growth for CAE. For starters, there are still market share growth opportunities. Not only can CAE look to gain share in civil and defense training/services, I would note that CAE is the #2 player in commercial wide-body and business jets, which could be a competitive share take-away opportunity.

I also think the underlying market supports more growth. The hefty order books at Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus are largely underpinned by aircraft orders from airlines in emerging markets. As these aircraft are delivered, the airlines will need qualified pilots to train them, and CAE estimates that the market will need 100,000 new pilots between now and 2021. There is also growing adoption of the Multi-Crew Pilot License concept. About 50 countries have MPL regulations in place, with around 15 actually using them, and this typically entails significantly more simulator training time versus older approaches. If more countries and airlines turn to a greater emphasis on simulator training, the demand for CAE's services should rise (as should utilization rates in existing facilities).

I am looking for long-term revenue growth in the 5% to 6% range. Lower deliveries and/or order cancellations are a concern, as are lower defense budgets, but I believe simulator-based training will continue to gain share on traditional trainer aircraft. As CAE seems more revenue come from training and services, I would expect an ongoing shift toward higher gross margins and somewhat lower operating margins. I think the model can support healthy returns on capital over the long term, but it's worth noting that building new training facilities weighs on that in the short term; improving utilization in existing facilities is a great opportunity to improve margins/profits in the short term, and utilization has been improving lately.

The Bottom Line

I don't think CAE shares are a particular bargain now. The shares aren't overpriced on the basis of my cash flow model, but that does already anticipate double-digit long-term FCF growth. At this point, I think emerging market air traffic needs to start recovering and/or investors need to have more confidence that the healthcare opportunity really will emerge as a meaningful driver to be really bullish. While there are meaningful opportunities to grow the service/training businesses, rivals like L-3 and FlightSafety will fight hard and I think the opportunities and risks are relatively balanced today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.