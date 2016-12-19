45% Upside In Emerging From Transition With This Office REIT

The Buy Thesis

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is in the sweet spot of its transition in which it is about to emerge a strong Class A office REIT, but it is not yet given credit for the changes. Specifically, it is trading at 11.7X stabilized FFO, which is a multiple typical of a low-end office REIT, which is roughly what CXP used to be. Through the transition, CXP now has a portfolio of Class A assets in Tier 1 markets along with an investment-grade balance sheet. Its new peer set trades at 17X to 20X forward FFO. Over time, CXP's multiple should come up to about 17X, which defines our $30 price target or about 45% upside from the 12/15/16 price of $20.70.

Transition

Shortly after listing in 2013, CXP embarked upon a massive portfolio transition involving the recycling of over $2.5B non-core assets into Tier 1, Class A assets. Shown below is the list of acquisitions and dispositions involved in this process for 2015 and 2016:

Let us examine its new portfolio of Class A assets in Tier 1 markets. According to Green Street Advisors, 71% of CXP's properties are in top five markets, which places them among the high barrier-to-competition office REITs.

Specifically, its largest markets are NYC and San Francisco.

Clear Mispricing

Among office REITs there is a clear rift in valuation between those with Class A assets in Tier 1 markets as compared to those without. The high-end office REITs trade roughly 50-60% higher on a P/FFO basis and about 70% higher on AFFO multiple. Please examine the two tables below which demonstrate this rift.

The following table consists of office REITs with assets that are predominantly Class A in Tier 1 markets:

REIT (ticker) P/estimated FFO 2017 P/estimated AFFO 2017 PGRE 17.8X 33.5X SLG 17.2X 25.2X ESRT 20.3X 24.8X VNO 18.9 29.1X BXP 20.2 29.4X KRC 20.3 29.0X High-End Peer Average 19.1X 28.5X CXP* 11.7X 16.3X Click to enlarge

*CXP's stabilized FFO of $1.77 and AFFO of $1.27

This next table consists of office REITs whose assets are NOT predominantly Class A in Tier 1 markets:

REIT (ticker) P/estimated FFO 2017 P/estimated AFFO 2017 BDN 11.0X 15.4X HIW 14.4X 15.8X CUZ 13.6X 20.2X PDM 12.0X 15.8X CIO 10.3X 12.2X TIER 11.6X 19.4X Low-End Average 12.15X 16.5X CXP* 11.7X 16.3X Click to enlarge

*CXP's stabilized FFO of $1.77 and AFFO of $1.27

Columbia Properties is clearly trading with the low-end office REITs. In fact, it is just about the median within that group. Its properties, however, are much closer to the properties of the high-end group. We see this as clear mispricing. CXP's assets are worth far more than market price.

The FFO valuation is backed up by NAV valuation. Based on market pricing, CXP is trading at an implied cap rate of approximately 7%.

Click to enlargeSource: SNL Financial

This cap rate is highly inappropriate for a company with most of its properties in submarkets like NYC and San Francisco where Class A office routinely sells for around 4-4.75%. Using a more appropriate cap rate for CXP of 4.85%, it has a FactSet consensus NAV of $29.41.

Source: SNL Financial

This mispricing is clear and substantial at both an asset level and at a cash flow level, so how did it come about.

NPV neutral transition

There is nothing magical about what CXP is doing. It is both selling and buying properties at market rates. There is not substantial value creation in its transition, rather value preservation. The old properties had higher current cash flows with less growth while the acquisitions have less current cash flow with more growth. So how is there 45% upside?

Origin of mispricing

Rather than unrecognized creation of value, CXP's mispricing comes from a false recognition of value destruction. In other words, the market price is adjusting for the loss in current FFO, but it is not pricing in the improvements in growth rate. The transition was a tradeoff with some bad and some good resulting in an overall neutral impact on value.

The material underperformance in market price reveals that the market is pricing in the bad and not pricing in the good. A drop in FFO/share is obvious and usually gets priced in immediately while an improvement in quality is less tangible causing it to take longer to price in. I think the market is taking a "show me" approach to CXP's transition. It seems the market refuses to give any credit for the improvements in quality until the transition is complete. This attitude is implied by CXP's market price which has dropped 8% in the last three years while REITs are up 25%.

Click to enlarge

In any transition of this magnitude, there are going to be growing pains. Substantial timing issues have arisen including:

The gap between dispositions and reinvestment of the proceeds. Development and lease-up. Rent abatements. Below market in-place rents.

Most office REITs are afflicted with similar timing issues as the property type does not have smooth transitions between tenants, but for most, these timing issues are staggered such that only a small portion of the portfolio is afflicted at any given time. Given the size (roughly half of CXP) and speed of Columbia's transition, these timing issues have hit in unison causing a material drop in operating metrics across the board.

FFO per share has declined every year since 2014 and is projected by analysts to drop again in 2017.

Source: SNL Financial

It simply has fewer stabilized properties generating FFO. I believe the market is trading CXP on its results which are rather ugly.

Prima facie, going from $2.04 FFO in 2014 to $1.52 projected in 2017 seems like a disaster, and the market is pricing it as such, but if we dig a big deeper, it tells a different story. It is easy to focus on the FFO number itself or even its YoY delta, but the more important information is contained within the long-term organic growth rate. Anyone who has ever built a DCF knows that tweaking the LTGR figure just a slight amount will have an oversized impact on PV. The organic rate of compounded growth is why high-end office REITs trade at such a steep premium to their low-end peers.

Over long stretches of history, Class A office in Tier 1 MSAs has shown to have superior SSNOI growth and less capex required as a percentage of rent. These assets grow in profitability over time while offices on the lower-end or in less desirable locations can have spotty long-run performance. Each re-leasing period is a struggle that often results in giving oversized concessions to tenants just to keep the properties occupied.

Columbia began the transition with a portfolio of average quality assets that were overall flat to slightly negative on intrinsic growth and is poised to complete the transition with a healthy LTGR and appreciating assets. Taking the new property quality into account, I do not view CXP's transition as going from $2.04 FFO to $1.52, but rather as going from $2.04 with a tepid outlook to a stabilized $1.77 with steady, long-term growth. The dramatic improvement in CXP's organic long-term growth rate more than makes up for the short-term loss of FFO and none of this growth is priced in as it still trades at the multiple of a low-end office REIT.

Obviously, this thesis will only work if the stabilization is successful and the LTGR actually improves. CXP has a great story, but its market price will not perform until it can demonstrate results.

Catalyst: CXP shows the market

While the market's "show me" attitude has kept CXP down, it is also a powerful catalyst as investors are waiting in the bushes to buy at the first sign that the transition was actually successful. If CXP can demonstrate that it now belongs in the peer set of Boston Properties, the multiple will expand rapidly. Rather than waiting with the rest for improved headline numbers, I believe there is a high enough chance of strong numbers manifesting that I intend to get in anticipatorily while its market price is within a few points of a 52-week low.

I think the market will jump in when CXP can hit its stabilized $1.77 FFO as the timing issues resolve. Getting there will come from a combination of:

Mark-to-market rents Timing resolution at 222 E 41st street Developments kicking in

Perhaps the largest driver of CXP's FFO recovery will be the mark to market of its existing rents. This will happen upon rollover of lease terms, the schedule for which is below:

Click to enlargeSource: CXP company filings

With 11.4% of rent rolling in 2017 and another 9.2% in 2018, the market will get a taste for the magnitude of impact from mark-to-market rents. In San Francisco, CXP's second-largest market, going rental rates are 36% above CXP's in place NNN rents.

Click to enlargeSource: CXP filing

In NYC, market rents are 15% above CXP's in place rent. Between these two markets, we can anticipate that over 50% of CXP's NOI will roll up somewhere between 15% and 34%. That is substantial SSNOI growth, which will clearly demonstrate CXP to have healthy organic growth.

222 E 41st street

CXP's numbers were already good in its most recent report, but they were hidden by a single event at 222 E41st street. Thus, the headline number was negative SSNOI growth. Digging deeper, the results were materially and adversely influenced by a temporary vacancy at 222 E 41st street as the former tenant was removed to make way for a full building lease from a new tenant.

Per the third quarter earnings release:

"In the second quarter, we terminated the Jones Day lease at 222 East 41st Street and executed a full-building lease with NYU Langone Medical, which commenced in the fourth quarter."

In addition to the new lease bringing the property to 100% occupancy, it represents a slight increase in rent. This was good news overall, but the former lease ended in 2Q and the new lease commences in 4Q, so 3Q was left with no rent. This made the 3Q results look far worse than they really were. In fact, leasing activity in 3Q16 was excellent. From the same earnings release referenced above:

"For leases executed during the quarter, we experienced a 26.3% increase in rental rates on a GAAP Rent basis and an 18.3% increase in rental rates on a cash rent basis."

The transition is already working, it is merely hidden by weak headline numbers on timing issues.

Developments

Dispositions have taken an immediate toll on FFO/share while the reinvestment is delayed. Much of the proceeds from property sales are to be invested in the developments below:

Click to enlargeSource: SNL Financial

These will be Class A in top tier markets with two scheduled completions on 3/31/17 and 9/30/17. Together, these three developments will represent approximately 15% of CXP's NOI (my estimation based on square footage and submarket rental rates). Thus, rent kicking in will substantially improve the bottom line.

CXP belongs in BXP's peer set

Boston Properties epitomizes a well-respected office REIT and every other office REIT that is considered part of its peer set trades at a respectable multiple. This peer set is defined by strong organic long-term growth rates and rock-solid balance sheets. We have already discussed our thesis on why CXP has a healthy organic LTGR, but it also has a clean balance sheet.

With debt to capital of 37%, CXP is conservatively levered, which is reflected in its investment-grade ratings from Moody's and S&P.

Source: SNL Financial

In addition to its conservative volume of debt, it is nicely termed out.

Click to enlargeSource: SNL Financial

With Yellen announcing a rate hike and potentially another three in 2017, the company benefited from issuing that debt prior to rates moving up. The 2025 and 2026 notes have coupons of just 4.15% and 3.65%, respectively. Such rates will not be available for long and are accessible only to companies with clean balance sheets.

Between the property quality, property location and balance sheet, CXP is clearly in Boston Properties' peer set which should warrant a multiple of 17X to 20X.

Risks and concerns

My thesis relies on continued successful leasing predicated on a healthy macroeconomic environment broadly and in CXP's submarkets. With heavy leasing activity expected over the next three years, CXP would be more exposed to adverse market conditions as compared other office REITs.

Development adds additional risk as delays on either construction or lease-up could materially reduce future FFO relative to our projection. While we have not yet seen anything that indicates a problem, such a delay would not be uncommon in office development.

Key differentiators between my thesis and market expectations

Essentially, my thesis differs from the market perspective in two key ways.

I see the consensus estimate of $1.52 in 2017 as trough earnings from a timing issue with stabilized earnings closer to $1.77 FFO/share. Given the low multiple, the market is clearly assigning a low LTGR to CXP while I believe the LTGR will be strong given the quality and location of its properties.

If we are correct about CXP's growth rate and stabilized FFO, it should trade at $30 per share or about 45% above current pricing.

