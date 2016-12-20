Market Challenge: Disney's Film Milestone

Your thoughts on Disney? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Thanks to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney became the first film studio to gross more than $7 billion in annual global box office receipts.

Update: Most still like Disney at these levels.

Disney’s a buy - film biz, merchandise and parks will drive shares higher - 78%

Hold Disney for the dividend - 9.9%

On a fence - films deliver, but TV (OTC:ESPN) will struggle - 7.7%

Sell Disney at these highs - 4.4%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!

*****

It's a big milestone for the Mouse House.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported that its Star Wars spinoff Rogue One raked in $300 million worldwide during its opening weekend. Those earnings put Disney into new territory - the first film studio to gross more than $7 billion in annual global box office receipts.

Loading...

Your thoughts on Disney? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your ideas below!