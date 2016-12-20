Hancock Holding Seems Richly Valued For What It Offers

Almost the entire banking sector has gone on a run since the election, so it's not exactly surprising to see that Hancock Holding's (NASDAQ:HBHC) shares ran up about one-third from the time of the election to a recent high of $45.50. Still, this is one where I have a harder time excusing the new premiums, given Hancock's ongoing problematic exposure to souring energy loans, slowing loan growth, and larger challenges in spread income growth.

I think it was smart of Hancock to raise equity at this higher valuation, as it is always better to raise money when you can as opposed to when you must, and it does bump up the company's capital ratios. At this point I could see Hancock as either (if not both) an opportunistic buyer within its current footprint or a seller at the right price. While a larger bank could justify a premium as part of a buyout, I'd be uncomfortable holding a bank stock that really needs that buyout to make the valuation seem reasonable.

A Large Player In The Gulf

Not a lot has changed about Hancock on a core basis since I last wrote about the stock in mid-2013. In fact, prior to the post-election run, the shares had really not gone much of anywhere on a net basis and had spent a good chunk of that period below the prevailing price of that last piece (when I thought the valuation was not so interesting or appealing).

Hancock remains a credible mid-sized regional bank player in the Gulf Coast region. About 60% of the bank's deposits are in Louisiana, where it has 10% market share and a number three market position behind Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and above Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and IberiaBank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hancock has relatively stronger positions in New Orleans (18% share, #2 in the market) and Baton Rouge (12% share, #2 in the market), which the same collection of banks (Capital One, JPMorgan, and Regions) figuring as meaningful competitors.

Outside of Louisiana, Hancock is a credible player in Mississippi with 6% share (good for #5) and Alabama (1% share, #11 in the market), where it has 10% share in the Mobile metro area. Florida and Texas are a different story; while Hancock has a presence that's meaningful to them (representing 14% and 4% of deposits, respectively), the bank's market share in these markets is quite small. Insofar as Texas goes, it has focused its attention on the Houston market, where it has 0.4% share, which makes sense given the company's long history in energy market lending.

Although Hancock has a pretty sizable rural skew with its branch network, it nevertheless generates a pretty attractive amount of deposits on a per branch basis when compared to other regional banks of similar size (or smaller). I'd also note that close to 90% of the deposit base is "core", with non-interest-bearing deposits contributing close to 40% of the deposit base. With that, Hancock's cost of funds is relatively attractive.

Since my last update, the bank has continued a shift toward more commercial lending. C&I lending has grown to over 40% of the loan book, a rather high percentage for a bank in this size category, and commercial real estate lending is close to a quarter of the book. While this is an example of "going where the growth is", the shift toward more commercial lending has weighed on net interest margins (above and beyond sector-wide spread compression), as Hancock's commercial loans yield less than its residential mortgages and consumer loans.

Trouble In The Energy Sector

Like many banks in the Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana markets (including Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR), Texas Capital (NASDAQ:TCBI), and Regions), Hancock has taken some hits from its heavier-than-normal exposure to the energy sector. With loans to energy companies (and particularly energy service companies) making up about 12% of loans during the U.S. onshore boom, Hancock has seen a lot of credit problems emerge as energy companies have struggled to adapt to lower prices.

Hancock has worked down its exposure to about 9% of its total book, but 14% of its energy loans are now non-accrual and 64% are criticized, while reserves are at about 8.5%. That's rough considering the high exposure the company has relative to its tangible common equity. Not only is Hancock getting hit by its high exposure to service companies (where balance sheets have gotten really ugly due to significant overcapacity in many markets), but also by the fact that a meaningful portion of its energy lending was through syndicated loans where the company didn't control the underwriting process. With these bad energy loans, nonperforming asset and charge-off metrics have been on the rise and stand above those of its peer group at a time when most banks are enjoying good credit quality.

Problems Elsewhere

Hancock will survive this downturn in energy, but it's not my only concern about the bank. Its shift toward commercial lending has pressured spreads, and I'm concerned that the company has been a little too willing to accept lower yields in its C&I book to achieve growth. That said, the deposit base is low-cost, the yield on these C&I loans is still better than what it would get on its securities portfolio, and the loan/deposit ratio is hardly stretched. Also, the credit quality ex-energy doesn't seem problematic yet, though there has been some weakness in CRE lending in Houston.

I'm also concerned about the level of expenses and the company's struggles to achieve past post-merger targets. The combination with Whitney never produced the promised synergies, and the company's efficiency ratio is still higher than it should be. Given the rural skew, management may find it difficult to drive meaningful further expense reductions without cutting into that otherwise attractive deposit-gathering base. It's a tough choice, and one that really would benefit from a more constructive interest rate environment.

I'm note quite sure what to make of the underwriting and strategic direction at this point. Historically, Hancock has actually been a solid, conservative lender, and its nonperforming loan experience during the banking crisis was quite a bit better than that of the "average" bank. And yet, the bank got itself into a tough spot today with its energy lending practices. As far as strategy goes, I think management would like to acquire additional banks (probably in the $1-2 billion asset range), with Florida and Texas seeming likely targets to me.

The Opportunity

Like almost every bank, I think Hancock will benefit from a healthier, more normal spread environment, but I'm not sure how long that will take (and the possibility of a "new normal" of lower spreads shouldn't be ignored). Given the stabilization in the energy sector, I'm not too worried about the energy book, but it could still take a while for this situation to work itself out.

On its own, I think Hancock can generate low-double digit adjusted earnings growth over the long term, with ROE heading back above 12% over time. It is also at least plausible that it could draw a bit. Management at BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) has been targeting growth in Texas and Florida for some time, but has also talked of an interest in "backfilling" its exposure to Gulf states; Hancock would certainly fit, and would seem to offer a lot of the expense-cutting opportunities that BB&T looks for in a deal. Even though they're not commonly cited as potential acquirers, I could also think that Cullen/Frost and Regions would be at least potential options, though I wonder if Regions would create too many concerns with regulators due to market concentration/market share.

Either way, while I see Hancock's standalone value in the mid-$30s, I won't argue that an acquirer would pay more; I just don't like paying more than the standalone value for a stock when I'm not entirely comfortable with the company to begin with.

The Bottom Line

I wasn't that fond of Hancock in 2013, and I'm not that much fonder of it today. Management has made some "interesting" decisions in the past few years, some of which I agree with and some of which I don't. The recent equity raise helps shore up the capital situation (and was a good opportunistic move, in my view), but I still can't get comfortable with the earnings/return trajectory here, outside of the possibility that a larger bank like BB&T comes calling.