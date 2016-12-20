Vistra Energy: Temporary OTC Listing Creates Opportunity For 50%+ Upside

A Very Brief History...

Almost 10 years ago, TXU Energy was taken private by a group of leading private equity firms in what remains the largest LBO of all time. The company, which operated solely in the Texas (ERCOT) market, was renamed Energy Future Holdings (EFH) and included two main operating subsidiaries: Oncor and Texas Competitive Electric Holdings (TCEH).

Oncor comprised of strictly transmission and distribution (T&D) assets, which are regulated by FERC and were not included in the deregulation of ERCOT. Oncor (and its debt) was ring-fenced from the rest of the business.

TCEH was the operating subsidiary for the retail electricity and generation businesses of EFH. Texas had recently deregulated its power market for everything except T&D operations. Both the generation of power and the "retail" sale of power to consumers would be handled by private, unregulated companies in a competitive market. TCEH included both a retail electricity provider (TXU) and a power generator (Luminant) that technically operated separately, but whose operations were largely intertwined.

Simplified org chart. Source: SEC Filings

While entry into the newly deregulated ERCOT power market was the stated goal of the LBO, it ultimately ended up being a highly levered play on the price of natural gas, because natural gas prices generally set wholesale electricity prices. Natural gas prices had risen steadily over the years leading up to 2007, and many predicted that this trend was only going to continue going forward. As you can see below, that prediction ended up being pretty off:

It should not be surprising to learn, then, that EFH filed for bankruptcy in early 2014 after natural gas prices tumbled from their 2007-2008 peaks. The company continued to generate meaningful EBITDA through this period, just not nearly enough to service the $40+ billion of debt that was put on following the LBO.

The bankruptcy proceedings took over two years and EFH completed most of its emergence from bankruptcy at the beginning of October. The two main results of bankruptcy proceedings were:

1. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) agreed to buy Oncor in a transaction valued at over $18 billion. This transaction still needs to be formally approved by Texas regulators, but seems very likely to get approval after an amended deal gained the support of key creditors.

2. TCEH would be spun off as a completely separate company in a tax-free transaction. The newly issued shares would be initially listed on the OTC markets. This has already been fully approved by all the necessary parties and the shares started trading on October 4th.

Where Does Vistra Fit In?

Vistra Energy (OTCQX:VSTE) is simply the new name for what used to be called TCEH. It is the spin-off listed in the second section of the paragraph above. If any readers stumbled across Vistra and wondered what a $6 billion+ market cap company was doing on the OTC markets, hopefully this brief history helps explain. And if you remember the TXU Energy LBO from 2007 and ever wondered "what ended up happening with that?" here is your answer.

Vistra Business Overview

From an operational standpoint almost nothing changed with Vistra/TCEH from before the bankruptcy until now. It still has two operating units; one (Luminant) that is a power generator and the other (TXU Energy) that is a retail electricity provider. These businesses are technically run independently of one another, but are very much integrated.

TXU Energy is the largest retail electricity provider in the ERCOT market. It has over 1.5 million residential customers, and over 200,000 industrial customers.

TXU makes money by charging its customers a spread on the electricity they consume. For example, a customer can sign up for a plan where they are charged a floating rate of (let's just say) the ERCOT North Hub spot price plus 1 cent per kWh. TXU buys electricity from the wholesale market at the spot price, then sells it to its customers for 1 cent higher per kWh. Overall, it is a stable business that generates a lot of cash.

TXU also offers fixed-rate plans, where customers can lock in a set rate for the year based on forward power prices, plus a premium. TXU manages this risk by entering into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to buy a set amount of power in the future at a set price. Roughly half of TXU's customers choose fixed price contracts and half choose variable price contracts. This is important when you look at the combined company that includes both TXU and Luminant, which we will discuss later. TXU buys all of its power from Luminant at market rates and enters into PPAs with Luminant to supply the power of fixed-price contracts.

TXU will generate roughly $850 million of EBITDA in 2016 (per management's recent guidance), or roughly 54% of Vistra's total company EBITDA.

Luminant is the largest power generator in ERCOT, accounting for almost 25% of the ERCOT generation capacity. Almost all of Luminant's electricity is sold to TXU to meet the needs of its retail customers; however, if power prices spike Luminant has the ability to sell excess power into the ERCOT wholesale markets.

Luminant makes money by generating power at its power plants, and selling that power at market rates to TXU. Luminant has natural gas, coal and nuclear plants in operation. Each power source contributes roughly 1/3 of Luminant's EBITDA. By generation availability alone, Coal is 54% of capacity, Natural Gas is 33% and Nuclear is 15%. Nuclear makes up 33% of EBITDA despite being only 15% of generation due to how often the plants actually run and the generally favorable economics of its modern nuclear facility at Comanche Peak. For more detailed information on Luminant's plants, see here.

There are a variety of factors that determine the profitability of competitive-market power plants, but the largest factor is the price of natural gas. Spark Spreads and Dark Spreads are also important, but go beyond the scope of this article. This paper does a good job explaining why natural gas prices set power prices in general, and here are links to learn about spark spreads and dark spreads. But for the purpose of this article, we'll leave it at natural gas prices being the main factor:

Source: rff.org

Luminant's EBITDA has come down over recent years as natural gas prices and power prices declined. However, in 2016, even with natural gas and power prices at decade-lows, Luminant will still generate around $735 million in EBITDA. This represents roughly 46% of Vistra's total EBITDA.

We are not in the business of predicting natural gas prices, but generally believe prices will drift higher over the next several years. Even if natural gas prices go back down to $2.75-3.00 for a sustained period of time, by our estimation Luminant will still earn at least $450 million of EBITDA. And if natural gas averages $4.00 over the course of the year Luminant could earn over $1 billion of EBITDA.

Overall we like the risk-reward setup with Luminant and natural gas prices going forward, but as we will show in the valuation section we do not feel an increase in natural gas prices is needed to make Vistra an attractive investment.

Vistra as a whole is the aggregation of the results from TXU and Luminant. While the two companies operate separately and deal with each other based on current market conditions, it all flows through to Vistra. Both businesses contribute roughly equal amounts of EBITDA, and in 2016 Vistra will generate just under $1.6 billion of EBITDA.

Going back to how TXU's retail contracts are structured, having roughly equal sized retail and generation operations provides Vistra with a key advantage over its competitors. The advantage is Vistra is well-insulated from short-term swings in power prices.

Half of TXU's customers are on variable priced contracts, and half are on fixed price contracts. TXU hedges most of the risk of fixed price contracts by entering into PPAs with Luminant to buy power over the next year at a fixed price. TXU hedges much of this risk, but not all of it. Other electricity retailers in ERCOT have the same issue; they are able to hedge most of their fixed price contract risk for the coming year, but not all. PPAs are privately negotiated between the retail electricity provider and the power generator they buy power from. They are not futures contracts like you would see used by an oil producer to hedge. This is the reason retailers cannot hedge 100% of their fixed price contracts.

For example, if TXU has 1,000 customers on fixed price contracts at $0.15 per kWh it likely has 800 of them hedged through a PPA where they have agreed to buy power from Luminant at $0.14 per kWh. For the other 200 customers, TXU has to buy power for them at current spot prices, but will receive $0.15 per kWh no matter what the spot price is.

When power prices fall, the unhedged contracts become more profitable as they receive $0.15 per kWh but might only have to pay $0.12 to procure the power. However, when power prices spike these contracts can become a huge problem for electricity retailers. They still receive $0.15, but maybe now have to pay $0.20. In the past, spiking power prices in ERCOT have bankrupted many of the smaller retail electricity providers who were not able to absorb the losses on their unhedged fixed-price contracts.

With Vistra, though, since its retail and generation businesses are equally weighted, any losses on unhedged fixed-price retail contracts are made up by higher profits at Luminant. The same dynamic works in reverse at the power generators; when spot power prices spike, the power it provides under fixed-cost PPAs is generating less profit than it would have received if it sold that power at current market rates.

This "natural hedge" for Vistra is a significant positive in our view, and makes the company much less risky than its competitors. Vistra's largest competitors have some of this same natural hedge, but are nowhere close to as evenly split between retail and generation as Vistra. Vistra also uses financial instruments to hedge input costs for natural gas, uranium and coal.

Valuation

The three closest comps to Vistra, who are also Vistra's largest competitors, are Calpine (NYSE:CPN), Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG). Vistra trades at a significant discount to all three despite having the lowest leverage, the best-matched retail and generation "natural hedge," and being by far the largest player. We believe this discount is unwarranted and due to the temporary listing of Vistra shares on the OTC market plus the general lack of awareness of the company.

First, let's look at the leverage of these three companies. Vistra went from being the most aggressively levered prior to its bankruptcy to having the least leverage by a wide margin. Vistra's CEO Curt Morgan has said numerous times that he believes the space as a whole is much too highly levered and that Vistra aims to keep leverage lower than its competitors.

Now, let's look at the market valuations of these companies. Vistra is trading at a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple than its peers despite having the lowest leverage and the other positive factors discussed earlier in the article:

We believe Vistra should trade with at least the same multiple as these comps, if not a slight premium. Giving Vistra the average EV/EBITDA multiple of its peers, 7.9x, results in an equity price of $22 per share, or more than 50% above Friday's closing price of $14.06. NRG drags down the average multiple largely due to the fact that its EBITDA is forecasted to drop over 15% next year. If you give Vistra an 8.5x multiple or 9.0x multiple more in line with Calpine and Dynegy, the potential returns for Vistra increase further.

OTC Status / Catalyst

Since we believe Vistra's cheap valuation is a result of its listing on the OTC markets and a general lack of awareness of the stock, getting listed on a major exchange should be a significant catalyst.

Management stated on its most recent lenders call (Dec. 6th) that it intends to file an S-1 with the SEC before the end of the month. Once that is filed, barring any unexpected delays, the shares should begin trading on a major exchange within 6 months.