Marketplace Update: Authors Building Significant Businesses

Over 90% of reviews have been 5-star reviews, and premium authors are more engaged on the free site than ever.

It's been a long time since we've publicly updated readers about Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. Given we've been running the product for 21 months, too long. Over that time, thanks to the hard work of the authors on the platform who have partnered with us, the Marketplace has been a big success, and we have high hopes of where it's going. So I wanted to fill you in on our progress.

Marketplace allows authors to sell subscriptions to exclusive articles and value-added services. While these premium authors still regularly publish articles that are available to all readers, they also host exclusive services that feature articles, chat rooms, position tracking, and direct interaction with their subscribers. We did this because we thought it would support authors' efforts to write more on the main site for all readers, as they would be able to spend more time on Seeking Alpha as a whole. We also thought it might attract new authors to the site. And most of all, we hoped it would go further in helping readers 'read, decide, and invest', which is our aim as a site.

We're thrilled with the results so far. For example, our top 15 authors on the Marketplace by # of subscribers have published 100% more free articles in 2016 than they did in 2014, including 4 authors who either are new to the site or were completely inactive in 2014. Article quality is a more subjective measure, but those authors' success with paying subscribers is a good vote of confidence.

The services themselves have been a collective hit. Over 90% of reviews have been 5-star reviews, with reviews representing nearly 10% of active subscribers and 5% of people who have ever signed up. The chat rooms especially have been popular, creating live investing communities that add a great deal of value beyond what can be discussed in articles and comments.

For authors considering launching a Marketplace service, I'd like to share some of our success metrics. Since our launch in April 2015 (figures as of December 23rd, 2016):

16 Marketplace authors have accumulated > 100 subscribers .

. 22 have > 50 subscribers , and 38 have > 20 subscribers .

, and 38 have . 5 authors are already on pace to earn > $96K/year from the Marketplace alone.

from the Marketplace alone. 11 authors are on pace for > $36K/year in marketplace earnings, and 27 for > $12K/year.

Those numbers should speak for themselves, and we believe Marketplace has a lot of room to grow. We're looking at ways to improve the Marketplace user experience in 2017, including efforts to improve the chat, the authors' payments system, and the user experience across the various platforms where people engage with Seeking Alpha. We're going to continue working to add great authors to the platform, while of course working with our current authors to help them grow their business.

If you're interested in staying abreast of what's going on in the Marketplace, you can follow the SA Marketplace account. We publish a weekly roundtable that features both individual interviews with Marketplace authors, and roundtable discussions. We're posting a look back on 2016 and a look ahead on 2017 next week, and you can sign up to receive those articles in your inbox for free.

If you're interested in checking out our Marketplace authors and giving one of them a try, you can find the full list of authors here. Many of them offer free trials.

If you're interested in hosting a service on the Marketplace, send us a brief pitch at premiumauthors at seekingalpha.com and we'll get back to you.

Thanks to our readers and authors for supporting this effort so far. It's been a successful 21 months to date, and we're looking forward to a great 2017. Please feel free to contact me with questions or concerns about the platform, by direct message, in the comments below, or at daniel at seekingalpha.com.

Happy holidays, and happy new year!