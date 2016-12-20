Nike: Premiums And Discounts

Yesterday I took a closer look at the sports apparel giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) through the lens of a minimum acceptable rate of return analysis. To make a long story short, Nike appears to offer investors a reasonable chance at double digit internal rates of return even if there is continued compression in the valuation that the market is willing to pay for Nike's earnings. You can read the full analysis here.

Nike is scheduled to announce 1Q FY 2017 earnings Tuesday after the close which adds a bit more excitement to the prospect of purchasing shares of Nike at the current price.

When earnings are announced, all bets are off as to how market participants will react. I've seen top and bottom line beats with raised guidance lead to declines in share prices, vise versa and everything in between. That's why investors should stick to their preferred valuation model(s).

Currently the market is offering up a fair price for a wonderful business in Nike, although ideally I'd like to purchase shares at a bit more of a discount at a share price in the sub-$48 area. The share price, as of Monday's close, sits at $50.85 which is still well above my preferred purchase price.

So I'm left with either waiting for further downside in the share price, which may never come, moving on to other companies, or to explore the options market for possibilities to purchase shares at a lower price or earn a solid return via the option premium.

With an eye towards purchasing shares at <$48 and <$50, what possibilities is the option market offering?

In case you aren't familiar with put options, the seller of a put option sells the buyer the right to sell 100 shares per contract at an agreed upon price, the strike price, on or before the expiration date. In exchange for giving the buyer of the option that right, the seller receives the option premium payment upfront as a quasi-insurance payment.

If the option out of the money, i.e. the share price is higher than the strike price, you don't have to buy the shares and you keep the option premium as profit. However, if the option is in the money and executed, then you'll have to buy 100 shares at the strike price although your cost basis is reduced by the premium you received.

For more information on put options and why I think conservative investors should utilize them check out this article.

I typically prefer to sell put options with an expiration date 30-60 days out so I'll examine the January 20, 2017 put options for possibilities.

*Image Source: Fidelity Investments

Click to enlarge

*Image Source: Author

**Since commissions costs vary significantly between brokerages they are not accounted for in the calculations. However, they are a very real drag on possible returns and need to be accounted for prior to utilizing options.

Even though the expiration date for these contracts is one month out they are still subject to the upcoming earnings release increase in implied volatility. That's good news for option sellers.

Frankly all of these put options are tempting in their own right since they all provide an effective purchase price if the contract is executed below $50.

Obviously the best one in terms of being the lowest purchase price would be the one with the lowest strike price or in this case the $48 strike contract. If executed the effective purchase price would be $47.47 and if the share price remains above $48 you would still earn a 13.8% annualize return from the option premium. That's a win-win in my book.

For more aggressive investors that would target just a sub-$50 purchase price the $52 strike contract is quite appealing. Since that contract is currently in the money the premium is much higher. If you sold that contract at the bid price on the open on December 20th the effective purchase price should the contract be executed would be $49.90. However, if the share price rallies above $52 between now and expiration you would be set to earn over a 4.0% yield via the option premium. That's over a 59.4% annualized return based on the capital required to secure the option.

Downsides of Selling Put Options

Put options can be the preferred method to open a position given the right combination of strike price, premium, time until expiration and relationship to the value of the underlying company. You get to effectively set a limit order, but get paid to wait until the price is reached. While I believe that put options are a great alternative to buying shares on the open market that doesn't mean there's no downsides to selling put options.

For starters, the option premium is taxed at ordinary income tax rates which is a big hit to the premium return if utilized in a taxable account.

Another downside is that larger amounts of capital are required in order to use put options. Each option contract represents 100 shares so a strike price of $50 means needing $50 x 100 shares = $5,000 to cover that contract. For some investors that's not a realistic amount of cash to allocate to one potential purchase.

I want to avoid introducing margin accounts although it is a way to reduce the upfront cash requirement when selling put options. However, that comes with the risk of the potential for a margin call should you have multiple put options move in the money and be executed while you don't have enough cash reserves in your brokerage account. So for all intents and purposes, that $5,000 would need to be quickly accessible either via cash or other securities within your account.

The money that is "locked up" due to an option contract is now at risk of opportunity cost. Namely, another more attractive investment opportunity presenting itself.

Also as a seller of a put option you have no stake in the company since you don't own any shares. That means no dividend payments and no exposure to any potential upside in the share price. This is a concern; however, it's not one that worries me too much because it's no different than if you were dead set on paying no more than $49 for a company, set aside the cash to buy the shares, yet the share price never got down to that level. Essentially, you wouldn't have owned the shares anyway so you still wouldn't have upside exposure.

In my eyes the biggest risk when selling put options comes from the share price declining quickly below your effective purchase price causing you to pay more per share via the put option than the market is offering. If the selloff is due to a broad market decline that's likely of little concern; however, if something materially changes at the company you could be staring at the prospect of purchasing shares of a company that you no longer want to own for the long term. That's why doing the fundamental and qualitative research on investment candidates is crucial no matter what route you use to purchase shares.

Conclusion

Nike's share price has severely lagged behind the market as a whole throughout 2016. Much of that is due to excessive valuation at the end of 2015 as opposed to any fundamental change in Nike the company. Foreign exchange concerns are also something to keep an eye on since Nike generates a significant portion of revenue from international markets and currently is facing a headwind when converting foreign currencies back to the greenback.

The valuation of Nike is intriguing due to the decline in the share price this year while the company continues to march forward and showing real growth. I'd be tempted to add shares of Nike to my portfolio below $50 although a sub $48 price would be enticing.

Currently the market isn't offering a purchase at either of those levels; however, Nike is releasing earnings after the markets close on Tuesday which has increased the option premium that is available to sellers of put options. I examined 10 put options all with an expiration date of January 20, 2017 and frankly all them are intriguing in their own right.

The more conservative investors should be excited at the $48 strike contract and the possibility of buying shares at a $47.47 per share cost basis. More aggressive investors should be interested in the $52 strike put option which still provides an effective purchase price below $50 while significantly increasing the option premium if the share price rises above $52 by expiration.

I currently have 2 open put options on Nike, one at a strike price of $48.50 and one at $50, so I'm not likely to open a new put option at this time. Although the $50 strike contract is the one that I'm most interested in and might potentially open should I get a bit aggressive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice. I may add to my position in Nike or enter a new options contract over the next 72 hours. I currently have an open $48.50 strike Jan 27, 2017 and $50 strike Jan 13, 2017 put option on Nike.