Nevsun Resources: Significant Earning Potential

Nevsun Resources stock hasn't done much of anything since the company recovered from its January 2016 lows. But the company continues to offer a respectable dividend.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT: NSU), as a mining company, hasn't seen its stock price do much of anything. The company has continued to grow its cash pile while paying out a respectable dividend. Despite this, Nevsun Resources continues to explore and discover massive amounts of resources. On top of this the company's recent acquisition of Reservoir Minerals will provide the company with strong earnings growth coming forward.

Introduction

Nevsun Resources is a Canadian based mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company primarily produces copper but has also expanded to both zinc and gold production recently with the company's recent decisions. The company was initially founded in 1965 and didn't explore Africa until the 1990s, but it now operates only one main mine in Africa.

Click to enlarge

Bisha Processing Plant - Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources has had seen mediocre stock performance since the commodity market peaked in 2011. The company's stock price peaked at just over $7.5 per share at year-end 2010 before dropping significantly all the way down to January 2016 lows of just over $2.3 per share. Since that time, the company's stock price has recovered to roughly $3 per share and fluctuated, with its present share price at around $3.2 per share.

Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine

Now that we have an overview of Nevsun Resources including the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to open up by discussing Nevsun Resources' Bisha Mine.

Bisha Mine Payable Production - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Nevsun Resources anticipates continued production from the Bisha Mine project in Eritrea, Africa for the next decade. The company has recently started up its zinc project which should almost double earnings. Overall, the Bisha Mine has a staggering $3 billion of LOM Payable Metals left. Given Nevsun Resources market cap of almost $1 billion and no debt, the fact that this one mine alone has $3 billion of mineral reserves is very impressive.

Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine Success - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

On top of the immense value and earnings potential from the Bisha Mine, it is also important to point out the success of Nevsun Resources exploration program in the Bisha Mine district. Nevsun Resources mine reserve life today is the same as it was at startup. That means that despite half a decade of production, half a decade of consistent earnings, Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine reserve life is the same.

Nevsun Resources has consistently completed this exploration on-time and under-budget, making it one of the few companies to accomplish such a thing. This demonstrates the strength of Nevsun Resources' and how its views are aligned with shareholders. Nevsun Resources has been giving these extra earnings to shareholders with 5 years of dividend growth and having returned $159 million in shareholder.

Given the success of the Bisha Mines exploration program, and its future potential, I anticipate that the mine will continue to throw off cash flow for much longer than its current decade of reserves indicates.

Nevsun Resources Timok Project

Now that have completely discussed Nevsun Resources' Bisha Mine, it is time to discuss Nevsun Resources' Reservoir Minerals acquisition that makes the company into a billion dollar company and provides the company with significant future earnings potential.

Nevsun Resources Timok Project - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Nevsun Resources' Timok Project is located in Serbia, a great company to mine in, with low taxes and solid access to infrastructure. The Timok Zone consists of an Upper Zone and a Lower Zone, with the Upper Zone 100% owned by Nevsun Resources. The Upper Zone is a Semi Massive Sulphide deposit with copper as its primary resource.

The Upper Zone has 35 million tons of resources at an inferred 2.9% copper and 1.7 grams / ton of gold. However, most importantly, Nevsun Resources has 1.7 million tons of resources at 13.5% copper and 10.4 grams / ton gold. These indicated resources are valued at more than $1 billion alone and should bring Nevsun Resources a significant amount of high-margin revenue when they begin to be mined.

Nevsun Resources Timok Project Next Steps - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

In the immediate term, Nevsun Resources is undertaking significant exploration in the Timok Upper Zone, while undertaking a Pre-Feasibility study for the Upper Zone. The company currently has six drills on site and anticipates 50 km of drilling with the completion of drilling in just 9 months. The company anticipates spending $35 million in 2017 with production starting in roughly 4-5 years.

On top of this enormous potential from the Upper Zone, let's not discount the Lower Zone which drowns out the Upper Zone in size and potential resources. The Lower Zone consists primarily of farmland, meaning purchasing land should be fairly cheap. And the company is currently undertaking both land acquisition, with local community support, and anticipates $20 million in drilling before 2017.

The potential of this project is evident in its partner, Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX). Freeport McMoRan is a $17.5 billion company and has a majority stake in the project after the UZ feasibility. With this project's potential as a world scale project, Freeport McMoRan brings not only large financial resources to the table but shows the ability of the project for success.

Nevsun Resources Upper Zone Footprint - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Overall, we see that Nevsun Resources Timok Project consists of a near-term financial benefit from the Upper Zone, which alone has massive financial potential, along with the Lower Zone which has the potential to hold many billions of valuable reserves.

Conclusion

Nevsun Resources stock price hasn't done much of anything over the past year or so since it recovered quickly from its January 2016 bottoming. However, the company continues to offer investors a respectable dividend of $0.16 annually or a dividend of 5%. Given the difficulties that the commodity markets have had, this is an impressive dividend.

However, Nevsun Resources has incredibly earnings growth potential. The company's Bisha Mine has a decade left of high earnings left and given the success of the company's exploration problem, this will likely result in additional earnings growth. On top of this, the company has recently acquired the Timok Project which will bring Nevsun Resources significant potential of rapid earnings growth.

As a result, we can see how Nevsun Resources is a top of the line mineral producer with significant earnings growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.