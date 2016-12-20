Macy's Inc.: Taking A Page From Amazon's Playbook

A recent Wall Street Journal article suggests that Macy's (NYSE:M) may have figured out how to deal with the online onslaught typified by Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) aggressive pricing. Macy's, one of this country's largest retails, has been struggling to find the right way to handle the changing retail landscape. It hasn't been easy going, but the company's discounting trends this holiday season hint that things could be getting better.

Deal or no deal?

To be honest, the financial trends at Macy's aren't very compelling. The top line has been pretty much stagnant for around five years. Although there's been a lot of activity underneath that number, including a shifting store base, the top line can't remain moribund if Macy's wants to grow. Adding a bit of urgency to those numbers, earnings had a nice run after the end of the 2007 to 2009 recession, but turned lower last year and look like they won't be too great this year, either.

That said, Macy's yield is around 4%, that's around twice its five year average. This fact alone should interest dividend investors. And while the trailing PE is above average for the retailer, the forward PE paints a different picture. The forward PE, which includes often fallible analyst estimates, is nearly 25% below the five year average. Here's the thing, though… that number is backed up by a price to book that's inline with the longer-term average and price to sales and price to cash flow ratios that are below their respective averages by 40% and 33%.

Put it all together and Macy's looks like it could be cheap today. Of course a sale price for Macy's is only a good price if it can figure out a way to deal with the online threat typified by Amazon.com. But if the Journal's tracking of recent sales trends is any indication, it's probably worth watching Macy's today.

Bare knuckles fighting

The brutality of the online threat was on painful display in a recent Journal article that examined the online pricing trends of Telebrands Corp.'s Star Shower Motion laser light system. It's basically a small box housing a laser that "showers" a home or other object with little lights that move around. Without a doubt, it's pretty cool.

According to Telebrands CEO, A.J. Khubani, the wholesale price of Star Shower Motion is $30. Every company pays the same amount. However, according to the Journal, Amazon had priced the unit as low as $31 at one point. The list price is basically $50. Amazon's price has more recently moved higher, pegging the Star Shower Motion at $34 around mid-December. Competitors have adjusted prices along with Amazon to remain competitive.

There's two takeaways here. First, Amazon's pricing is highly dynamic. Being an online retailer, it's easy for the company to test and change however often it wishes. This is one big advantage of being online. The second takeaway is more insidious: How can a brick and mortar retailer compete when Amazon is willing to cut its profit margins all the way down to a single dollar while it tests pricing?

Macy's fights fire with fire

Broadly speaking, retailers usually buy a bunch of "stuff" they think customers will want. Then they try to sell it for as much as they can. If the stuff doesn't sell the retailer starts to offer discounts. That's the exact trend that has shown up at Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Ralph Lauren in a largely anecdotal research project taken on at The Wall Street Journal this holiday season. For the most part, as Journal staff went window shopping for a preset list of items at these stores, prices for the items started high and slowly got cheaper as the retailers tried to get rid of the goods.

The lone standout was Macy's. The pricing trends started off the same, with discounts ruling the day. Until the company started raising prices. Of the five items the Journal tracked at Macy's, three saw price increases between December 6th and 13th that returned them to the "full" prices demanded before the discounting began. One saw its discount remain stable. And one never went on sale to begin with.

One item, a Michael Kors handbag, went from a 50% discount to full price. According to the Journal, "The retailer said its inventory on the product is now lower, so supply-and-demand economics have led it to believe it can sell out of the bag at the regular price." That sounds exactly like what Amazon is doing every single day with its price testing. But this isn't online, it's in a physical store. And it suggests, anecdotally, that Macy's may be getting a handle on running leaner and with more control over its pricing.

This is exactly what the company needs to do in order to compete with online retailers. Boiling it down, Macy's looks to have better control on its inventory and a better handle on the prices it can charge at any given time.

Bricks will survive

Online retail is definitely changing the face of the entire retail sector. However, brick and mortar stores are not likely to disappear completely. The outcome will be a middle ground where there are less stores, and retailers, and more online sales. To be one of the retailers that survives this massive industry transition, however, a company has to be nimble and change along with the times. The Wall Street Journal's price tracking suggests that Macy's is doing just that.

With an over 4% yield, this predominantly brick and mortar retailer looks like it's on sale. If the company's margins this holiday season prove out that it's doing things better than its peers, as the Journal article suggests, the current price might actually be a steal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.