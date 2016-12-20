Jack In The Box Is Going Higher Still

Click to enlarge

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has been one of the best performing food businesses in the entire market over the past couple of years and that performance is warranted. It continues to post tremendously high growth rates and despite the fact that the stock has nearly doubled off of its low set earlier this year, after the Q4 report and "weak" guidance for FY2017, it still looks cheap to me. JACK has its problems like anyone else but overall, the growth this company continues to produce is staggering.

Jack in the Box produced +2% comps for the quarter on consolidated basis, besting the industry mark by over a full percentage point. The company-owned stores in the system didn't fare particularly well but with JACK's very high mix of franchised restaurants, the +2.4% from the rest of the system is really what matters. The comp result was due to strength in average check, which implies lower traffic. That's not great but it was enough in Q4 to set JACK apart from its competitors. I'd like to see at least flat traffic to put to rest the idea that demand may be waning but for now, this is certainly good enough.

Qdoba didn't keep pace with Jack in the Box as company stores outperformed franchised ones by a wide margin. The consolidated gain was 80bps and it was due to higher traffic but flat average ticket. Qdoba has the opposite issue from Jack in the Box but to be fair, I'd prefer higher traffic. After all, getting people in the door is the single most difficult thing for a restaurant chain to do. Qdoba is still in the midst of a sizable footprint expansion and given the investment the company is making in the chain, it is favorable to see the bump in traffic.

Unfortunately, consolidated operating earnings weren't quite as rosy as comp sales as that number fell 30bps to 19.7%. That's still a strong number but in Q4, there was a very clear split between Jack in the Box and Qdoba, with the latter dragging down consolidated results. Jack in the Box margins were up 70bps to 21% due to lower food and paper costs, which more than offset higher maintenance and labor expenses. We all know that minimum wages are rising and that problem is going to be around for a long time for restaurants but Jack in the Box - to its credit - has managed to grow margins anyway. At 21% I'm not sure how much of a runway is left because that's a very high level of margins, but the outlook is still favorable here.

Qdoba doesn't look so favorable as its operating margins fell 220bps to 17.3%. Management reckons the loss was due to a high number of new stores and increased promotional activity and for their sake, I hope that is true. Qdoba posted nice transaction growth in Q4 but if that growth was due to promotions and not real demand, we'll see traffic fall off in fiscal 2017. And given that margins were drastically lower this quarter than last year, it certainly seems that could be the case. Fiscal 2017 will show us if Qdoba's demand was real or not because if it was juiced by promotions, either traffic will fall off or margins will suffer further as a result. And given that Qdoba is the growth driver for JACK right now, its performance is critical.

Much lower SG&A costs helped drive continued earnings growth and despite the fact that JACK initially disappointed investors with its FY2017 guidance, the stock is up better than 10% since then. Comps are expected to be positive in FY2017 for both Jack in the Box and Qdoba as management sees a turnaround for the latter. To be fair, it isn't like Qdoba is struggling, it is just not performing as well as the namesake brand. But as Qdoba is the growth driver, it is important for it to get back on track and guidance would suggest that is exactly what is going to happen.

At 23 times this year's earnings, JACK is sporting a fairly high multiple for a restaurant chain. But given its track record for EPS growth I don't think it looks expensive at all, despite the fact that it is trading for new highs once again. The share count is about 10% lower than it was at this time last year and JACK still has $400M left on it is current authorization so we will continue to see lower share counts going forward. That will juice EPS growth and while the refranchising effort is going to keep a lid on revenue growth, margins should rise as company-owned stores produce ~20% in operating revenue while franchise stores produce better than 50% margins due to their low support costs. It certainly seems like that is the correct strategy as we've seen it work for other chains in the past.

JACK has shown the ability to produce rising margins over time via a combination of a higher mix of franchised stores as well as better operating margins in its own units. Rising labor costs are going to be a problem for a long time but continued deflation in food and paper costs have been enough to offset that. With sizable reductions in the float and strong footprint growth as well, JACK certainly looks well positioned to keep up its streak of 20%+ EPS growth years in fiscal 2017. And priced at just 1X its projected EPS growth rate, the stock is actually pretty cheap, despite the huge rally. A consolidation is probably in order but from here, I still think JACK is a buy.

