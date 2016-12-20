A Bearish Gold Market That Shows No Signs Of Letting Up

Since the recession, gold has been the go to safe asset for institutional investors such as hedge funds who see it as alternative to holding cash. Gold is also one of the best ways to manage systemic risk as it is a natural hedge for negative economic events.

Gold rapidly rose at the beginning of the year and, through July, it was up around 25% landing at $1350. Most of the gains were pared back towards the end of the year as the US economy strengthened and the Federal Reserve's bullish actions made gold seem less attractive. The Fed raised rates in December while forecasting three further rises through 2017. They had been holding off on a rate increase amid market uncertainty caused by Brexit and a sluggish Chinese economy. There was also a desire not to indirectly effect the US election. After the announcement, gold fell sharply, settling on $1140, up 5% on the year.

The Federal Reserve was expected to be bullish due to the recent strength in inflation and a series of good jobs reports. Also, in the aftermath of Trump's unexpected victory, a rate increase served the additional function of protecting against future inflation increases due to Trump's promise of an infrastructure spending splurge. Therefore, the current and forecast rises are preemptive as well as reactive.

The rising rate is bad for gold. It is as simple as that. Warren Buffett once wrote that "If you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end." As the price of gold is determined in essence by an asset bubble and provides no income, it will lose out in a climate of rising interest rates and a strong economy as the US dollar strengthens and other assets become more attractive. Hence, gold fell in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's announcement due to both the rate rise and the somewhat bullish forecast.

A stronger dollar is another barrier to a prospective gold rally. Since the start of November, the dollar index spot has moved from 95.0 to 102.0 reflecting strong economic results and the interest rate rise. As gold like some other commodities moves inversely to the strength of the dollar, we should expect any further appreciation of the dollar to depress gold prices even more.

In spite of this, some analysts expected gold to rally after the Fed announcement. There was an expectation that gold had been oversold from the high of $1350 on the rumor of the rate hike. Indeed, Bloomberg's own analysis suggest gold moved into oversold territory in June of this year. This thesis didn't materialize, in large part, due to the rather unexpected result of the election. The election of President Trump has raised the prospect of a new wave of deregulation, low taxes, and, possibly, higher infrastructure spending. The S&P and Dow Jones are currently at historic highs as businesses and investors take into account this new economic era. At least in the short term, this has given the perception of a period of strong uninterrupted economic growth to come. Along with this, President Obama will leave a relatively healthy economy to his successor that has improved markedly in the last year or two.

Similar to gold, bonds have also sold off recently as investors chase higher returns. However, this has had the effect of pushing bond yields higher as prices fall making them somewhat more attractive as an asset. A 5-year treasury currently yields 2.02% outpacing inflation of 1.7%, indicating investors would still prefer CDs and government treasuries over gold. As safe bonds are currently yielding a higher rate than inflation, what does gold provide investors that treasuries don't?

The future of any gold investment hinges of the strength of the US economy. Are the markets and the Fed being overly positive about the deregulation and lower taxes the Trump Administration will bring in? Will President Trump follow through on his promises? How much will Congress seek to mitigate any spending? Will deregulation work as expected or will in lead to a 2008-type liquidity crisis and financial crash?

While all of these questions are important, certainly the euphoria will not die down for the next few months, so owning gold is useless in the short term. Also, the Federal Reserve will almost certainly follow through on its next rate rise in the New Year before considering whether to continue with further rate rises. Gold prices will likely further depreciate off this as larger institutional players might look elsewhere for secure assets.

Gold was once the favored safe asset for hedge funds to pile their cash into. Now, hedge funds are betting against gold as the derivatives market indicates that they continue to add to their net short position. Follow the smart money and divest.

Selling and possibly shorting gold is the most profitable investment choice over the next four months. While gold is almost certainly undervalued currently, that does not mean it has bottomed out. It is likely that the excitement in the Trump economy will peak after the Ryan economic plan is passed through Congress and in the immediate aftermath of this expect gold to reach its lowest point. In mid 2017, we will be able to digest the first few months of President Trump and the European elections at the start of the year. This will represent the best buying point if you predict a weak global economic outlook.

