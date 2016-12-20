Medallion Financial: Failed Taxi Empire On A Crash Course With Creditors - Part II

Dividend payout ratio is negative; dividend sustainability is in question given management comments, ongoing regulatory examinations, continued operating losses and increasing pressure from creditors demanding repayment.

The company's Chief Financial Officer sold one-third of his MFIN stock holdings at 0.3x price to book value. What does this say about the reliability of book value?

MFIN's reported value for NYC corporate medallions is at least 36% overstated compared to medallion lending peer ConnectOne Bancorp.

This is a follow up to my first Seeking Alpha article issued November 16, 2016 entitled Medallion Financial: Failed Taxi Empire On A Crash Course With Creditors.

In the days following my first post, both Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) stock and MFINL bonds declined in value. The bonds fell from $22.10 on November 16th to close at $14.74 on Friday November 18th, a 33% decline over 2 trading days on heavy volume.

In response, MFIN management scheduled a conference call with a select group of investors and reporters on Monday November 21st. The call was not publicly announced and not all shareholders were given a chance to listen, let alone ask questions.

In fact, the only reason I know a call took place is because of the Crain's article published November 22, 2016. According to the reporter who was on the conference call, MFIN President Andrew Murstein said, "there's zero to hide, the company is doing extremely well," and "we're still a very profitable company."

If there was nothing to hide, management would have publicly announced the conference call and would provide an audio copy of it on their website. With respect to profitability, absent a $25.9m unrealized gain (non-cash) in the value of Medallion Bank, MFIN would have posted a $20.9m loss in the most recent quarter. Said another way, MFIN was only technically profitable because of a massive writeup in the carrying value of their major banking subsidiary. This "profit" is not cash and can't be used to pay salaries, dividends, interest or debt. Metropolitan Bank, currently suing Medallion Financial for a $9m debt default in October 2016, doesn't care about unrealized gains on the income statement, or EPS, they care about cash and being repaid.

The article goes on to state:

"Above all, [Andrew Murstein] urged callers to ignore short-sellers and other critics forecasting the company's doom."

This is a major red flag. Ignoring critics is a terrible idea for any investor. In the end, the truth will prevail and taking a critical look at this (and any) company is your best defense against investment losses.

MFIN should take a significant impairment on its medallion loan portfolio

On December 13, 2016 a comparable taxi medallion lender ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced it will be taking a second large loan loss provision on its taxi medallion loan portfolio due to "continued weakness in the New York City taxi medallion market." CNOB believes NYC corporate medallions "will likely substantially decline at December 31, 2016 from the September 30, 2016 valuation." It now believes NYC corporate medallions are worth between $500-$550k.

This valuation is $200-$250k below MFIN's Q3 2016 corporate medallion valuation of $750k, or about a 30% decline.

CNOB's medallion loan loss provision has now increased to 30-36%. This is a significantly higher provision than the one taken at Medallion Bank, which by my calculation is no greater than 12% (and likely lower, see below under MFIN provisions).

Only 4% of CNOB's medallion loans are considered nonaccrual, whereas MFIN's are 15% nonaccrual. CNOB has an arguably more secure loan portfolio, but has decided to provision 3 times as much as MFIN as a percentage of total loans.

CNOB management is able to be more candid about the dire situation they face dealing with troubled loans in this sector, because medallion lending makes up a relatively small portion of its total loans. CNOB's $103m medallion loans represent only 3% of its $3.5 billion total loans.

On the other hand, MFIN's $627m medallion loans comprise a whopping 49% of its total investments, not including the Chicago medallions it owns outright (which are underwater at over 200% LTV, so it doesn't matter anyway).

As of September 30, 2016 CNOB classified $95 million NYC medallion loans as "troubled debt restructurings," a remarkable 92% of its medallion loans!

It is difficult to measure the potential impact of a further impairment on taxi medallions because MFIN does not disclose the breakdown of their NYC medallions (individual vs. corporate). That said, MFIN's NYC book (not including any NYC loans in Medallion Bank) represents 69% of their total medallion loans and 74% of MFIN's book value, so a large writedown on NYC medallions would have a material impact on BV.

Medallion loan loss provisions

MFIN does not take provisions as it is not a bank, but it does own a bank (Medallion Bank or MB) that has $327m of medallion loans out of $1b total loans. MB's provision on its entire loan book is a paltry 4.6%.

Giving MFIN the benefit of the doubt, assume MB's non-medallion loans are provisioned at the same rate as their banking peer group at 1.2%. (This is highly unlikely as MB's loans are secured by recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers and home improvements - i.e. high yield, high risk lending).

Based on this assumption, MB's medallion loan provision is no greater than 12% or about one-third the provision at CNOB.

MFIN disclosed last quarter that Medallion Bank is under examination by its regulators (which include FDIC and Utah DFI). The regulators probably have their hands full with this very issue, among others!

Keep in mind we don't know the specific medallion loan terms (medallion prices, LTVs, etc.) for each of CNOB and MB, so it is difficult to compare provisions directly.

MFIN CFO is dumping shares

On Friday December 16, 2016 Larry D. Hall, Medallion Financial CFO and Senior Vice President, disclosed his sale of 10,992 shares of MFIN. This sale represented 34% of his MFIN holdings. The Chief Financial Officer of the company, who signs off on the MFIN financial statements affirming that they are true and fairly presented, just dumped 1/3 of his position in the stock.

Hall sold at 0.31x price to book value. What does that say about the reliability of book value?

In a Form 4 filed immediately after Hall, Andrew Murstein disclosed an acquired 7,000 shares on the same day around the same price ($3.57). It appears as though these shares were purchased directly from the CFO, although Murstein did not buy the full 10,992 share position.

Metropolitan Bank lawsuit

Medallion Financial owns 159 Chicago taxi medallions that it acquired out of foreclosure a number of years ago. These medallions are carried on MFIN's books at $120k per medallion, whereas fair value is between $60-70k based on publicly available transfer prices.

MFIN borrowed $22.9m secured by these medallions from Metropolitan Bank, New York Commercial Bank and Valley National Bank. In October 2016, MFIN defaulted on the $8.8m loans from MetBank and the lender filed suit. MFIN's opposition to the motion for summary judgment is due on January 3, 2017. This loan is guaranteed by the borrower's parent, Medallion Funding (MFC).

The other two loans, totaling $14m, mature(d) between November and December 2016. The company has not updated investors on the status of these loans. These loans are guaranteed by the parent and public company Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN).

MFIN investors can take a good lesson from this lawsuit. Management has argued that its medallion loan portfolio is solid, that there have been virtually zero losses and that in a worst case scenario (where LTV exceeds 100% and the loan is in default) that its borrowers' personal guarantees would cover the deficiency.

If MFIN cannot repay its Chicago loans, how can management expect us to believe that its borrowers can?

Dividend sustainability

MFIN has generated $42m of net investment income since January 1, 2013 (from earning an interest spread on loans, dividends from Medallion Bank, etc.). This is the closest estimate to actual cash flow. Over the same period, the company has paid out $81m of dividends to shareholders. If you think the math doesn't add up, you'd be correct. The company has essentially been paying out more than it brings in for a while now. In other words, the dividend is a return of capital and not cash generated from business operations.

There are several possible reasons a board of directors could decide to pay dividends in excess of cash from operations:

Overconfidence about the unrealized gains (non-cash) on assets

Concern about the future viability of the company (especially if highly leveraged); paying a big dividend would be an attempt to wring dry any equity value remaining before handing it over to creditors in bankruptcy

Attempting to entice retail and other investors that are lured by high dividend yields

Over the past two quarters, things have gotten much worse for MFIN. Cash generated in the two quarters, available for dividend payment, totaled negative $4.0m. Still, MFIN decided to pay out $7.3m to shareholders (and subsequently defaulted on $9m of debt to MetBank).

The dividend payout ratio (dividends paid divided by net investment income) has gone negative.

This calls into question the sustainability of the dividend going forward. The company is losing money through operations and any free cash that the company may have, will likely be used to fund operating losses, pay defense attorneys (such as the one on the MetBank lawsuit) and repay debt.

Management has also discussed dropping the company's RIC status, which would no longer require them to distribute at least 90% of their income. At the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference in August 2016, management cited several times one primary benefit of de-RICing: the ability to retain earnings (i.e. the opposite of paying out a dividend).

This, along with the ongoing regulatory examinations, continued operating losses and increasing pressure from creditors, might be a signal to the market that another dividend cut is likely.

MFIN's lenders will not accept unrealized gains as payment for their loans. Cash is king, and MFIN doesn't have much of it.

DZ Bank amendment

On December 13, 2016 MFIN announced the renewal of its $106m DZ Bank facility for an additional 6 months. Looking at the amended and restated credit agreement, it appears as if Medallion was given some flexibility by DZ, as there was no dividend cut, no added collateral, accelerated repayment or other onerous terms that we witnessed in the August 2016 Sterling Bank amend/extend.

DZ must have decided that their alternative was even worse: to pursue foreclosure of a medallion loan portfolio in Trust III (borrower under DZ line) and the guarantee from Medallion Funding (MFC), parent of Trust III.

This doesn't change the value of the company, but does give MFIN some temporary breathing room.

MFIN management is very crafty with their language, and the December 13, 2016 press release was no different:

First, they refer to the DZ facility as a "$125 million credit facility." While this is technically the maximum facility amount, the amended loan document is very clear that the outstanding principal balance is $106 million and that the revolving nature of the facility has terminated and "no further advances shall be made."

Second, the press release states that they have obtained "extensions throughout 2016 of all [their] other credit facilities secured by taxi medallion loans." They are currently in default on $9m of debt secured by Chicago medallions owned (not loans) and are being sued by the lender, MetBank. There is an additional $14m of debt secured by Chicago medallions due before year-end 2016 and the status of these negotiations has yet to be disclosed (this is owed to New York Commercial Bank and Valley National Bank). The LTV on these loans is over 200%.

Another interesting discovery on the loan agreement: there is a provision that refers to junior participation interest in medallion loans. It appears as if other subsidiaries of Medallion Financial were participating in a second position mortgage piece on these medallion loans, behind Trust III in first position! Permitted subordinated lenders include MFIN subsidiaries Freshstart Venture Capital and Medallion Capital, as well as MFIN itself and any other affiliates of parent. This just goes to show you what kind of deals they were making back in the heyday. Not only did they take first, but also second position liens. According to the third quarter 2016 disclosure, MFIN's medallion loan portfolio had a weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of 96%, with LTVs as high as 190% on some loans!

Conclusion

2017 will be a decisive year for Medallion Financial. I believe there are several catalysts that could push the stock lower in the near-term, including:

Chicago medallion loan defaults and lawsuits

Regulator examinations at Medallion Bank by Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Utah Department of Financial Institutions (Utah DFI)

Regulator examinations at Fresh Start Ventures by US Small Business Administration (SBA)

Regulatory requirements for Business Development Company (BDC) and Regulated Investment Company (RIC) (MFIN has breached these requirements)

Continued deterioration of taxi medallion loans

Liquidity pressures threatening dividend sustainability

The eventual maturity of DZ Bank and other credit facilities

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. Please be aware of the risks associated with investing in or shorting stocks. Do your own due diligence.

