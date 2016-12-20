Gran Tierra Energy - Growing South American Oil Company

Combining Gran Tierra Energy's future production with the company's asset base, we see the enormous growth potential the company has.

Gran Tierra Energy's stock price dropped rapidly in the 6 months after the oil crash began, but since then the company's stock price as fluctuated up and down.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT: GTE) has seen its stock price hold fairly consistent over the past two years. However, the company has taken this chance to grow and acquire companies, growing into a company with a market cap of more than $1 billion. Given the combination of the company's acquisitions of both PetroLatina and PetroAmerica along with the company's operations in a prime oil region means that the company has enormous growth potential.

Introduction

Gran Tierra Energy is an energy company that was originally founded just over a decade ago in 2005. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada but primarily operates in South America, primarily with the company's recent acquisitions of both PetroLatina and PetroAmerica. As a result of these acquisitions, Gran Tierra Energy has grown to a company with a market cap of $1.15 billion.

Gran Tierra Energy - Square Space

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time from the start of the market crash. Gran Tierra Energy's stock price peaked at $8 per share in mid-2014. From that point, the company's stock price dropped by almost 75% to just over $2 per share in early-2015. From that point, the company's stock price has fluctuated up and down for two years and the company's current stock price of just under $3 per share is in-line with these fluctuations.

Despite these fluctuations, Gran Tierra Energy has impressive potential moving forward. Gran Tierra Energy has acquired both PetroLatina and PetroAmerica for roughly $0.6 billion. These assets combined with Gran Tierra Energy's existing assets have the potential to significantly increase the company's future earnings. This combined with South American growth will make Gran Tierra Energy an oil company to be reckoned with.

Gran Tierra Energy Overview

Now that we have an overview of Gran Tierra Energy along with the company's recent share price decisions, it is now time to discuss Gran Tierra Energy as a company along with the company's strategy.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy Market Statistics - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy currently has a market cap of just over $1.1 billion with an enterprise value just under $1.3 billion. The company's 2P net present value, before tax with a 10% discount rate, is currently approximately $2.1 billion. This is the result of the company's astounding 2P reserves of 129 million barrels. These reserves mean that should the company's extraction costs stay the same along with a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices, Gran Tierra Energy's value increases by $1.3 billion.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy Strategy - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's acquisitions will significantly increase the company's long term growth potential. In fact, Gran Tierra Energy anticipates growing its net asset value by 3-5x over the next 5 years. Even if Gran Tierra Energy can achieve half of this goal, the company doubling its net asset value will bring a significant and respectable return to shareholders.

Currently, Gran Tierra Energy's priorities center around the company growing / maintaining its existing resources and production. The company wants to develop its newly acquired fields, gain an understanding of the assets that it has, while discovering new resources. Overall, Gran Tierra Energy has pro forma mean and prospective resources of 0.7 billion barrels.

On top of this, Gran Tierra Energy has new South American cash cows in Brazil and Peru. This combined with Gran Tierra Energy's new inventory and assets mean that Gran Tierra Energy has significant growth potential that it plans to take advantage of. This helps show how Gran Tierra Energy as a growing South American oil company with significant future potential.

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Value And Growth

Now that we have an overview of Gran Tierra Energy including the company's strategy, it is now time to discuss Gran Tierra Energy's asset strategy and growth plan.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy Strategy Delivery - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Over the past year, Gran Tierra Energy has managed to grow its reserves. The company's most important 1P reserves have grown from 48 million barrels in December 2015 to 74 million in September 2016. This 53% growth comes with 30% production growth for the company which shows how Gran Tierra Energy is taking advantage of its impressive assets.

Gran Tierra Energy has managed to significantly expand its available acreage as a result of its acquisitions. The company has increased its acreage by an astounding 81%, significantly increasing its room to find oil. These astounding results in just 9 months shows Gran Tierra Energy's future potential. The company should continue to massively increase its assets and values.

As we can see, from December 2015, Gran Tierra Energy has managed to increase its 2P Net Asset Value from $4.42 to $5.25. That 19% amazing asset value growth, annually, consistently comes to surprising growth for Gran Tierra Energy. These achievements mean that Gran Tierra Energy might be able to achieve its goal of a 3-5x increase in net present value over the next 5 years.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Value - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's net present value before taxes with a 10% discount rate is show above. Currently, Gran Tierra Energy has a market cap of $1.1 billion. Gran Tierra Energy's proven developed and undeveloped resources, minus debt, gets us awfully close to the company's market cap of $1.15 billion.

Looking at Gran Tierra Energy's 2P NAV resources including the company's proven and probable reserves, we get up to a total 2P NAV of $5.25 per share. These 2P reserves are almost twice Gran Tierra Energy's present market cap. Even applying a 50% discount to these 2P reserves, and we get Gran Tierra Energy's potential stock price increase of 50% in the coming months.

This displays the value of Gran Tierra Energy's assets.

Gran Tierra Energy Capital Budget

Now that we have discussed Gran Tierra Energy overall including the company's assets and growth potential, and the company's history of growth, it is now time to discuss Gran Tierra Energy's capital budget.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy 2017 Budget - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's 2017 capital budget includes 23-30 total gross wells in 2017. 57% of the company's capital budget will be development and another 43% will be exploration. On the medium end, the company is anticipating an average of 36 thousand barrels per day in production. This provides an astounding estimated 30-35% growth over the company's 2016 average and shows the company's potential.

Overall, Gran Tierra Energy is anticipating significant production growth while fully funding its entire capital budget from operating activities. This shows the growth and potential that Gran Tierra Energy has.

Gran Tierra Energy 2017 Expenses - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

This next image allows us to get an estimation of Gran Tierra Energy's 2017 operations. Gran Tierra Energy is anticipating expenses of roughly $36.5 per barrel throughout 2017. Overall, through 2017, Gran Tierra Energy is anticipating 13.2 million barrels of total production throughout 2017. Assuming oil prices recover and average $60 per barrel throughout 2017 this points to profits for Gran Tierra Energy of $0.31 billion throughout the year.

Gran Tierra Energy currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion and with these kind of estimated 2017 profits, Gran Tierra Energy will be trading at a P/E of just over 3.5 in 2017. This shows Gran Tierra Energy's impressive valuation and the kind of growth and profit potential that Gran Tierra Energy has.

Gran Tierra Energy PetroLatina Acquisition

Now that we have finished our overview of Gran Tierra Energy along with our discussion of Gran Tierra Energy asset value and growth and Gran Tierra Energy's capital budget, it is now time to finish up by discussing Gran Tierra Energy's PetroLatina acquisition.

Click to enlarge

Gran Tierra Energy Petrolatina Acquisition - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy's PetroLatina acquisition closed just a few months ago on August 23, 2016. This acquisition, for roughly $0.5 billion, gave Gran Tierra Energy access to a significant amount of assets in Colombia, in the Middle Magdalena Basin. Most importantly, Gran Tierra Energy gains access to numerous production blocks including a 100% stake in the Acordionero oil field.

Overall, PetroLatina has significant 2P reserves of 53 million barrels that are 100% oil. This acquisition increases Gran Tierra's 2P reserves by 70% and massively increases Gran Tierra Energy's development opportunities for the next 1-3 years. As a result, Gran Tierra Energy expects working interest production to triple over the next 2 years with a self-funding capital program. This shows Gran Tierra Energy's future growth potential.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy had an incredibly difficult time when the market crash first began with the company's stock price dropping by almost 75% from mid-2014 to early-2015. After this drop, Gran Tierra Energy's stock price has fluctuated over the past two years as the company has made several impressive acquisitions. These acquisitions have significantly increased the value of Gran Tierra Energy and were purchased at an ideal time.

Gran Tierra Energy has staggering growth potential. The company is aiming to increase its net present value by 3-5x over the next 5 years. Given that Gran Tierra Energy's current market cap is in line with the company's 1P reserves, it is reasonable to expect such a growth in next present value will come with a similar growth in the company's stock price. On top of this, the company's PetroLatina acquisition is bringing significant earnings to the company.

This shows Gran Tierra Energy's future growth potential as a South American oil company with incredibly resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.