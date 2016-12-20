Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - A Deal Emerges With Novartis As The NASH Field Heats Up

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) announced its partnership in the NASH field with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) on December 19th. Novartis has acquired worldwide rights to Conatus' lead drug emricasan as a result of the deal. This article will look at the details of the agreement, and what to expect from it over the course of the next few years. For background reading on Conatus, please refer to my previous article: Conatus Pharmaceuticals - Unique Positioning In The NASH Field.

Why the Deal?

Novartis and Conatus both have drug candidates in the NASH field. For Novartis, it has an FXR agonist that works by decreasing liver cell inflammation, lipid accumulation, and stellate cell activation, which primarily targets NASH fibrosis. Conatus has emricasan which is currently predominately investigated for NASH cirrhosis. Novartis and Conatus believe their drugs can work effectively as combination treatments to both prevent liver insult and reduce the effects of liver insult in NASH. If successful, the deal will give Novartis a treatment option for early and late stage NASH treatment, positioning it as a powerful player in the field.

Key Points of the Deal

From the 8K, Conatus has received $50 million up front, that will be paid to Conatus within 5 days of the deal being announced. This payment effectively doubles Conatus' market cap from its closing share price of $1.96/share representing a ~$48 million cap prior to the deal's announcement. Conatus is also slated to receive up to $650 million in milestone payments once the deal is finalized with Novartis. Currently, the trigger for the deal to be consummated is initiation of Conatus' ENCORE-LF trial into liver fibrosis. This trial was announced as being a phase 2b trial, scheduled to start in Q2 2017. Novartis has put a deadline to start the trial by October 31, 2017, if ENCORE-LF begins by then, the agreement will kick in and the terms of the deal will take full effect. If ENCORE-LF for some reason is unable to start by then, the deal becomes void, however management has stated there is nothing stopping them from beginning this trial other than time and work. All the regulatory work and analysis of previous trial results has been completed, and confidence going into ENCORE-LF is high. Once the trial is started, Conatus will receive an additional $7 million payment from Novartis. On top of the $50 million upfront payment and $7 million trial initiation bonus, Conatus also has the option for a $15 million promissory note from Novartis at 6% interest that they can take advantage of if needed for additional capital.

Assuming the deal goes through without a hiccup, Conatus will be receiving 50% cost reimbursement for all of its phase 2 trials currently on going, as well as 50% of cost reimbursement for the yet to be initiated phase 2b ENCORE-LF trial. This 50/50 split financing of costs with Novartis, coupled with their current cash on hand, $50 million upfront payment, $7 million initiation bonus, and $15 million in promissory notes will be enough to fund all the Conatus' expenses until 2019. This puts Conatus in a very safe and financially stable position to carry out all their remaining trials, and reduces the risk of dilutive financing which is a big bonus to shareholders of a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. If emricasan shows promise in its phase 2b results, Novartis has agreed to fund all costs relating to carrying a phase 3 trial following the results on ENCORE-LF. However, the design of the ENCORE-LF study will use a clinical endpoint rather than a surrogate endpoint, which will allow results from this phase 2b trial to support filing for an NDA if the results are robust enough. This would be a huge bonus, as it would eliminate the need for a phase 3 trial to reach the market.

Royalty Agreements for Emricasan

Part of the deal with Novartis outlined details for how the division of sales proceeds would look if emricasan makes it to market successfully. Although full details have not been disclosed or answered in the conference call, we can get a rough understanding from the 8K. Royalties from emricasan only sales will be in the range of high teens to mid twenties as a percentage of net sales, and high single digits to mid teens from emricasan combo sales. Conatus also maintains flexibility in regards to royalty payments with the option to co-commercialize emricasan in the US with Novartis, and receive up to 30% royalties of net sales in the US (net of any shared commercial losses).

Outlook for Conatus Going Forward

This deal brings huge relief for Conatus in regards to funding their trials. Prior to the deal, data readouts for the ongoing phase 2 trials were not expected until late 2018, and cash on hand was not enough to get them into 2018 without further dilution or partnership. With the Novartis deal, funding is no longer an issue and Conatus will benefit from milestone payments along the way as it hits targets throughout each of its trials. With the deal, Novartis has all rights to emricasan for all combo and individual liver treatment indications. However, Conatus stated it has other pan-caspase inhibitors in the works, as well as plans to initiate trials into other disease indications outside of liver disease, some of which are expected to be announced in 2017. These alternative pan-caspase inhibitors for indications outside of liver disease are not part of the Novartis agreement, and it will be interesting to see what plans Conatus has for them. With the milestone payments, they will have ample funds available to branch out their expertise with these molecules.

As a result of the deal, the share price has noticeably spiked. The $50 million upfront payment alone doubled the market cap. Assuming the ENCORE-LF trial starts by Oct 31, 2017, another $7 million will be received by Conatus. This amount however will be needed to fund Conatus' portion of financing the ongoing phase 2 trials, so the focus for determining a share price will be on the milestone payments and royalties. Both the milestones and royalties however are not guaranteed fully, and depend on emricasan showing positive results in its future data read outs. Due to these risks, it is difficult to estimate what the chances are for each trial having a significant result, coupled with the fact that we do not yet know how the milestone payments are broken down. However, we can relatively safely say that a base price of today's market cap of $48 million, plus $50 million upfront payment, and $7 million initiation payment, give the market cap a floor of ~$105 million. Above that, is the price paid for the potential future royalties and milestones.

Summary

The NASH field is heating up, with Tobira being bought out by Allergan almost exactly three months ago, and now Conatus being partnered with Novartis. The field is consolidating, and I would not be surprised to see other big players making plays for smaller promising drug candidates going into 2017. Conatus has a strong outlook with more upside potential with the lucrative milestone payments in place. However, there is still risk with the deal that investors should be aware of. Novartis has the right to terminate the deal with 180 days written notice to Conatus without cause. There are also risks with ongoing trial results, an example of which is the Threshold (NASDAQ:THLD)/Merck (NYSE:MRK) breakup after disappointing phase 3 results in Threshold's lead drug evofosfamide. This goes to show that results down the line are important to solidify all the potential gains outlined above, and investors should always price in this risk when deciding entry levels. That being said, Conatus continues to be a strong play in the NASH field, and the partnership with Novartis allows for substantial upside potential yet to be discovered, especially looking into 2018 trial result readouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.