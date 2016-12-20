Dividend Growth Of 18%. Is CVS Health Corp A Bargain?

What kind of total returns can you expect from an investment today?

Just like Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) that I wrote about recently, competitor CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), has also experienced a double-digit decline in its share price. In fact, CVS shares have fallen 18% year to date. Is CVS a bargain today?

Click to enlarge

Source: Google Finance

First, let's take a look at its business.

Business overview

CVS is a pharmacy benefit manager and retail pharmacy chain in the United States. It has more than 80 million PBM plan members who access their prescriptions by mail or at one of CVS's network retail pharmacies, including its more than 9,600 retail drug stores.

Photo: Mike Mozart. License: CC by 2.0. Source: flickr

CVS also has more than 1,100 MinuteClinic locations in which its health care professionals "diagnose and treat minor health conditions, perform health screenings, monitor chronic conditions, provide wellness services, and deliver vaccinations." - CVS assets (pdf) Since 2000 these walk-in clinics have seen more than 31 million patients with a 95% customer satisfaction rating.

In 2015, CVS acquired Omnicare, which focuses on the long-term care market, enhancing CVS's service offerings to address the needs of an aging population.

Quality shares and shareholder value creation

CVS has an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. It has shown an ability to grow its earnings per share ("EPS") over a long period, as illustrated by the FAST graph below.

Click to enlarge

CVS has hiked its dividend for 13 consecutive years. In the last 1-, 3-, 5-, 10-year periods, CVS has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of more than 25%. Yet, its payout ratio is expected to be less than 35% for 2017 (after the declared dividend increase).

From 2014 through this year, CVS has carefully deployed $32 billion of capital. Specifically, it has allocated about 15% of that cash to dividends, about 40% to share buybacks, and about 43% to acquisitions and ventures for growth. Its most recent Targetpharmacies acquisition increased its store count by more than 20% across the country.

Over the long term, CVS has been consistently profitable.

CVS Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Management's estimates for 2016 and 2017

In the mid-December presentation, the management laid out the expectations for the near term. For 2016, it anticipates net revenue growth of 16-16.5%, adjusted EPS growth of 11.75-13%, and free cash flow ("FCF") growth of 5-8%.

For 2017, it anticipates net revenue growth of 4-5.75%, adjusted EPS growth of -0.5% to 2.5%, and FCF decline of 7-13%.

In the near term

Next year's EPS is expected to be more or less flat. However, management still decided to hike its dividend by 17.6% for 2017, showing its commitment to returning value to shareholders in the form of a growing dividend. Additionally, the company plans to buy back about $5 billion of shares next year.

What kind of returns can you expect?

CVS's longer term outlook looks better. Analysts expect its EPS to grow at a rate of about 11% in the next 3-5 years. This aligns with management's long-term growth targets of about 11% for net revenue growth and about 10% for adjusted EPS growth.

CVS's adjusted EPS guidance for 2017 is $5.77 to $5.93. Using the midpoint, the company trades at a forward multiple of about 13.7 at just under $80 per share.

Using the company's long-term adjusted EPS growth estimates of 10% and assuming it will trade at a reasonable P/E range of 13.5 to 15, CVS can deliver annualized returns of 11.7-13.9%, which includes the forward yield of 2.5%.

Click to enlarge

Morningstar thinks the wide-moat company is worth $104 and rates it 4 stars as undervalued.

Conclusion

CVS is reasonably priced to being slightly discounted. Although a Thomson Reuters analyst believes the shares could drop to $67 within the next 12 months (a potential decline of 16% from current levels), the mean price target is $87 across 23 analysts, which indicates the shares are roughly fairly valued.

Based on the company guidance, CVS is expected to deliver reasonable annualized returns of 11.7-13.9% if you have a 3-5 year investment horizon. However, don't expect the shares to move significantly higher anytime soon.

Share your thoughts in the comments below

Which healthcare companies are you buying today?

Which do you hold?

Do you group them into core holdings and for short-term trading?

If you like what you've just read, consider following me. Simply click on the "Follow" link at the top of the page to receive an email notification when I publish a new article.

This article first appeared in my premium service, from which my subscribers get priority attention and gain access to my real-time buys and sales. Feel free to try the service for free for two weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice but consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Additionally, the information provided is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed to be so. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, ESRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.