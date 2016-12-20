MetLife: Questioning The Business Model

The business model fails a common sense test: it depends on the idea that there is more than 100 cents in the dollar.

Shares recently rallied on the expectation that deregulation will be favorable for the company's prospects.

As a long-term advocate of MetLife (NYSE:MET), I feel obligated to go over my recent thinking on the company's prospects, which led me to close my position with no intention of reopening it.

Chronically Low P/B

It's common to think about financials in terms of P/B. After all, the assets and liabilities are financial, and if the shareholders' equity can be bought for less than 100 cents on the dollar, good things should follow.

I did an article over six years ago, noting low P/B vs. historical multiples for a number of insurance companies, and calling for a reversion to the mean. Here's a table, showing how things stood in 2010, and how they stand now:

It should be noted Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV), which are P&C Insurers, have reverted toward 2010 historical P/B averages, leading to capital appreciation on the order of 15% per year. Prudential (NYSE:PRU) and MetLife have not done so, and appear to be stuck at low multiples. Investors have not been rewarded particularly well: 5% annualized for MET, and 10% for PRU.

Derivative Business Model

A word search on the word "derivative" in the 10-Ks of MET and PRU is instructive: there are more than 100 occurrences.

Briefly, these companies bundle investment products into policies insuring against death or excessive longevity. In order to sell them, they include guarantees related to investment performance. These are "embedded" derivatives, and are discussed at length in the 10-Ks. A search on "embedded" will get you there, if you want to read about it.

In order to mitigate the volatility created by embedded derivatives, these life insurers hedge by means of derivatives, with the big banks as counterparties. Big banks don't work cheap and have a history of aggressive conduct toward counterparties.

The products involved are sold by life insurance agents, who don't work cheap, and receive a commission on every policy sold. The commissions are paid when the policies are sold, and the cost is booked into DAC (deferred acquisition costs), an asset. DAC is transferred to expenses over the life of the policies involved and reviewed annually.

This business model creates considerable complexity, and finally runs aground on the simple premise that there are only 100 cents in the dollar. With company employees, insurance salesmen, big banks and customers all receiving a slice of the pie, that doesn't necessarily leave a lot for shareholders. This will become particularly apparent if and when the going gets rough.

Risk: Derivatives Insuring the Uninsurable

Insurance trainees are taught the requirements of an insurable risk (or peril) early in their careers. Here's a textbook treatment of the topic:

Click to enlarge

I draw the reader's attention to number 4. MET is insuring its variable annuity customers against a catastrophic market meltdown. When that occurs, losses are everywhere and there's no place to hide.

In effect, the embedded derivatives in MET's products are insurance against market performance. The risk is more than the company can bear without assistance, so they buy what is in effect reinsurance in the form of derivatives with the big banks as counterparties.

Now during the last financial crisis, the big banks were insolvent, and were bailed out by the US government. They would not have been able to make good on derivatives (reinsurance) guaranteeing market performance. In the event of another financial crisis, if the big banks backing MET's embedded derivatives become insolvent, MET will be insolvent.

Of secondary concern, but still important, consider requirement number 2. The exact loss on a portfolio of equities is dependent on when it is evaluated. If that happens to be March 2009, the loss is huge. If payment can be deferred until December 2016, there is no loss. Providing insurance against loss of market value is absurd.

To illustrate the importance of having a loss definite in time, please consider the fate of AIG's insured MBS. The company issued protection on subprime MBS, in the form of Credit Default Swaps with big banks. AIG (NYSE:AIG) was required to post collateral as the market value of the bonds declined, and became insolvent. Paulson intervened, and AIG was forced to realize the losses at the bottom of the market.

Monoline insurers such as Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI) insured bonds by means of CDS, but the loss was defined as payment of principal and interest when due. Their customers were held harmless, since they received principal and interest when due. And the losses were manageable, since they were spread out over time and most of the bonds did not default and therefore recovered their value.

Finally, consider number 5. The amount of capital required to credibly insure against an equity market catastrophe is extremely large. In order to earn an adequate return, premiums must be high, or alternatively, capital must be inadequate. MET doesn't have capital of its own to support its embedded derivative exposures, so it lays the risk off on the big banks.

The lack of adequate capital is obscured by the requirement that counterparties post collateral. It works until the burden of posting collateral creates an insolvency. Arguably the big banks have found ways to offload their market risk. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) sells bonds where the interest rate is attractive, but the bondholder loses money if equity markets don't meet certain performance requirements. The marketing materials feature graphics that are indistinguishable from those created to illustrate the outcome of options trades.

From MET's 10-K:

... in the event of extreme prolonged market events, such as the global credit crisis, we could incur significant capital and/or operating losses due to, among other reasons, losses incurred in our general account and as a result of the impact on us of guarantees, capital maintenance obligations and/or collateral requirements associated with our affiliated reinsurers and other similar arrangements. Even in the absence of a market downturn, we are exposed to substantial risk of loss due to market volatility, which may also increase the cost and limit the availability of the hedging instruments and other protective measures we take to mitigate such risk.

In plain English, the company may not be able to buy hedges when it really needs them.

Investment Implications

MET and PRU may be compared to Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) a life insurance company whose 10-K includes the following information:

The investment portfolio is to be well diversified to avoid undue exposure to a single sector, industry, business, or security. The equity and fixed maturity portfolios are not permitted to invest in any single issuer that would exceed 10% of total plan assets at the time of purchase. Torchmark does not employ any other special risk management techniques, such as derivatives, in managing the pension investment portfolio. Our investment policy regarding fixed maturities is to acquire only investment-grade obligations. Thus, any increases in below investment-grade issues are a result of ratings downgrades of existing holdings. Our investment portfolio contains no securities backed by sub-prime or Alt-A mortgages (loans for which some of the typical documentation was not provided by the borrower). We have no direct investments in residential mortgages and we are not a party to any credit default swaps or other derivative contracts. We do not participate in securities lending, we have no off-balance sheet investments, and we have only an insignificant exposure to European sovereign debt consisting of $2 million in German government bonds at December 31, 2015. Our exposure to Puerto Rican obligations is insignificant. (emphasis added)

Torchmark trades at a P/B of 1.7, and rightfully so.

Prior to the financial crisis, I made money investing in Citibank (NYSE:C), Washington Mutual (defunct) and National City (defunct). I bailed timely and didn't get burned on banks. One sign of trouble was persistent low P/B ratios, giving the impression of value. At this point the chronic low valuations on MET and PRU suggest that investors are demanding high returns for exposure to a daunting amount of complexity.

Deregulation

MetLife spiked on Trump's election. The apparent thinking is that deregulation will permit increased profits. The Fed is already a fox guarding the henhouse with respect to banks, and there is no reason to permit them to guard another henhouse.

That having been said, deregulation won't fix the business model. Regulatory pressure on MET has been around defining capital adequacy. I personally question the economic feasibility of insuring against equity market declines, as MET and its counterparties are doing.

MetLife to Split the Company

Early this year, the news came out that MET will be splitting off the bulk of its retail business. It's worth noting that one of the resulting entities will receive a disproportionate amount of the business that is dependent on derivatives.

If and when the split is completed, investors will do well to pay serious attention to derivative exposures.

Wrapping It Up

I closed my position when the stock spiked, with an IRR of 18.7% over approximately a year and a half. Most of it was trading profit, or leverage from the use of options, just holding the shares would have returned 5.9%.

I am unwilling to be a buy and hold or dividend growth investor in MetLife, for the reasons discussed in this article. The situation may develop in ways that will make it attractive for speculative purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I recently closed a position in MET, and I'm writing this article to update my readers and to expose my investment thinking to critical comment.