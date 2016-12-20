Smith & Wesson: Long On Guns In America

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWHC) is in an interesting position. The company recently recorded strong revenue growth, has expanding margins and is working on diversifying its portfolio of outdoor/sporting products. Yet, the stock trades at dirt-cheap multiples relative to trailing metrics, and shares continue to be priced at a discount to peers such as Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) (STR). The market seems to be pricing in a significant revenue and earnings decline as a result of several 'perceived' headwinds, such as Trump's surprise election win and the recent failed bid for a $500M army contract.

After conducting fairly extensive research, I think there has been too much pessimism priced into SWHC's stock, particularly when one considers the growing proliferation of shooting sports, ongoing diversification efforts and strong market fundamentals that should continue into the future. Even if a decline in sales materializes in 2017, I think the stock is priced cheaply relative to normalized long-term cash flows.

Why Do People Buy Guns?

There is a long-held, common belief that the election of an administration and/or president who are likely to introduce anti-gun laws tends to increase fear-induced buying, as most gun owners worry about their continued access to firearms. The market has acted on that logic and sold off SWHC shares following Trump's win and the election of a Republican-controlled congress.

However, this view is fairly simplistic and is not consistent with reality. In order to accurately determine the trajectory of gun sales, we have to take a closer look at consumer psychology with regard to guns. This would also involve examining several sources of contentious data that appear to be conflicting at first glance.

The current demographic of typical gun buyers can be roughly separated into three profiles:

1) Super-owners that buy and collect large caches of firearms. Most tend to be hobbyists, gun enthusiasts and are likely to take part in recreational hunting. These owners are also fairly concentrated in red states such as Arkansas and Texas.

2) Sport shooters that tend to own long guns for recreational purposes. The growing proliferation of shooting sports has increased demand for these types of firearms and related accessories.

3) Gun owners concerned about self-defence. This demographic tends to live in a city or nearby suburb, owning a few small firearms with concealed carry permits. In recent years, new owners with one or two handguns have grown significantly as people become increasingly worried about personal safety due to mass shootings and the perception of higher crime.

When we delineate these profiles, it becomes easier to differentiate between the different effects that a changing political climate would have on each type of gun owner. The bear side is accurate in asserting that there will be fewer waves of fear-induced buying as Republicans control both the House and Senate, but a Trump presidency and recent events could compel other groups of potential gun owners to stock up.

This is particularly true for the third category - latest data from a comprehensive study shows that the handgun stock in America has grown nearly 40% since the mid-1990s. Buyers of small arms like pistols and handguns are overwhelmingly motivated by self-defence than other purposes.

This demographic are the same people most likely to purchase a firearm because they believe law enforcement and the State are unable to provide them with adequate, timely protection against crime. Hence, gun ownership among this category tends to be driven by a lack of trust in law enforcement, which has been on the rise given the string of mass shootings in 2016 (most notably the Florida nightclub shooting).

Hence, while super-owners (predominantly white, male and Republican) are likely to slow their purchases under a Republican administration, we will likely see an increase of new gun-owners and city dwellers that purchase small firearms for self-defence. This would substantially offset the slowing pace of purchases from super-owners, particularly since distrust against law enforcement is spreading.

The data on gun owners can be very conflicting, since liberal media almost always reports either declining or flat gun ownership rates, whereas conservative media pushes the rhetoric of higher gun sales, more household gun ownership per capita, etc.

Here's where we need to take a very critical look at the data. The most authoritative study on this issue seems to be the Harvard/Northeastern study published in late 2015. Yet, there are some serious (and common) flaws with surveying methods.

Notably, the study ignored a well-known surveying bias - new gun owners, especially those concerned with self-defence, are unlikely to report gun ownership because they do not wish to be perceived as contributing to the proliferation of gun violence. This is essentially the gun version of the "Bradley Effect", as those who own one or two small firearms for self-defence tend not to report (or under-report) their ownership in surveys. This is particularly true of gun-owners with liberal and independent political affiliations, which are those most likely to be fearful of a Trump administration and convert these worries into gun purchases. Hence, liberal gun buyers concerned with self-protection are probably those who will give the greatest boost to gun sales following a Trump and Republican win, yet also the least likely to report their ownership to surveyors.

This narrative is consistent with hard data related to permits and registrations. Whilst liberal sources report gun ownership is on the decline, the number of NICS checks tells a very different story. Furthermore, there is evidence suggesting gun ownership among women and minorities (who are more likely to have liberal political leanings) are increasing at a much faster rate than white males. This suggests the demographics of gun buyers are shifting, and the election results should amplify this effect over the next few years, thus providing a boost to handgun sales.

These trends weaken the bear thesis on gun sales, as the case largely does not take into account the growing number of liberals, women and minorities purchasing guns. Since this effect will likely be amplified under a Trump and Republican administration (given that they have grave doubts about the ability of law enforcement to protect them), we think this unanticipated boost to gun sales should surprise the market. This means too much pessimism has been priced into SWHC's future sales.

Moreover, it also provides a reason why SWHC is likely to outperform STR over the next few years - the former has much more exposure to handgun sales, whereas it represents a smaller percentage of total revenue for the latter. On an absolute basis, SWHC also derives more revenue from handguns compared to STR. Hence, the trends discussed above are likely to benefit SWHC to a greater extent than STR, particularly over longer time periods.

The Normalized Rate Of Growth

A key question when evaluating SWHC as a potential investment is to gauge the 'normalized' rate of growth after making adjustments for the effects of fear-induced buying.

From SWHC's firearms revenue, we can see a clearly increasing trend with some important outliers that can correlate with certain events such as the surprise election run of Obama in the second half of 2008, the Paris Shootings in November 2015, and the Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016.

When we seasonally adjust FBI NICS data (a great source of data for the number of legal firearm sales), the outliers become much clearer and we observe the extent to which disparate events (such as mass shootings) affect firearm sales. Thereafter, we can strip out these effects and model the normalized rate of growth.

In order to understand what 'normalized' means, we need to clearly define what we regard as a stable operating environment. Forecasters often make the mistake of ignoring outliers when analyzing data. In the case of gun sales, we are fairly confident that mass shootings and crimes by police will continue to occur, and that liberal politicians and organizations will continue to push for anti-gun legislation. In that context, it is more appropriate to smooth out these outliers instead of removing them from the data frame.

Seen above, the trend line provides a rough estimation of growth when spreading out the effect of outliers. Management has commented that it believes the normalized rate of growth to be in the mid to high-single digits, and I would concur with that estimate. The data seems best represented by the polynomial of order 3, and note that growth rates seem to have increased in recent years.

In effect, this invalidates the case that SWHC is likely to face a big decline in revenue since we have established probabilistically that gun sales should continue an upward trend in the future. Even if the company does experience a temporary fall in sales, this is a small blip for an investor with a long-term outlook, since market fundamentals remain strong. In the very unlikely "worst-case scenario" where we assume gun sales (and SWHC's revenue) remain flat for a long period of time, cash flow still remains very strong for a company valued at cheap multiples.

A Business Model With Free Marketing and Advertising

SWHC and other US gun manufacturers have an extremely enviable business model - it's one of the few products that receive constant 'free' marketing and promotion. Despite the narrative that left-wing media and organizations are vehemently against guns, they seem to be the greatest proponents of actual gun sales with rabid coverage of mass shootings, gun violence, police brutality, gun legislation - all of which have been statistically proven to boost gun sales dramatically.

American media is, in effect, subsidizing advertising for gun manufacturers to the tune of billions annually, without a single cent having to come from companies like SWHC. And we haven't even discussed Hollywood yet. These long-term, structural boosts are the greatest assets to SWHC, and will continue to benefit their business in the long run.

Diversification Provides More Stability, Growth and Higher Margins

Since 2014, SWHC has been aggressively pursuing a vertical diversification strategy by acquiring hunting, shooting and outdoor brands that are complementary to its existing portfolio of products.

Whilst the multiples paid for these businesses are not particularly cheap, management's strategy is sound in terms of acquiring high gross margin businesses that are based on product/brand development with outsourced manufacturing. Given that the largest costs of these items are associated with SG&A and marketing, there is significant room to exploit synergies by rolling them up into a larger accessories division, which is the corporate structure that management is pursuing.

Thus far, the priciest acquisition has been Battenfeld Technologies, with a price tag of 2.4x FY2016 revenue at a 27% EBITDA margin. By breaking out results from the pro forma, BTI just broke even in 2015, recording a net profit of roughly $783,000. However, revenue growth was strong at 18.6% for FY2015, signaling that the business has room to grow and higher incremental margins should boost the bottom line. SWHC has essentially put BTI management in charge of the accessories division and gave it the responsibility of developing new non-firearm products. Subsequently, it acquired UST Brands and Taylor Brands, tucking them into the accessories division. Although management has not given much guidance as to the amount of synergies that should materialize, we can infer from the cost structure of these businesses that SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue should decrease as the accessories division achieves greater scale.

Continued acquisitions should also allow SWHC's accessories division to gain more bargaining power with retailers such as Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops and others. This could allow it to extract better pricing, inventory and payment terms, adding a few points to gross margins. The rationalization of sourcing, manufacturing and logistical operations could also provide a boost to margins.

Although these acquisitions are unlikely to be game-changers in the short term, SWHC's low cost of capital and the ability to roll-up these high gross margin businesses should provide greater revenue stability and prompt a revaluation at higher multiples in the long term.

Conclusion

Given the multiples SWHC trades at currently, it doesn't take an elaborate valuation model to realize the company is priced cheaply assuming fears of a massive revenue decline are overblown. As a long-term value holding, SWHC's stock should prove to be an attractive investment. Alternatively, options are also fairly liquid, offering a more leveraged bet for those seeking higher returns. Selling long-term puts to accumulate a position seems attractive at these levels since one can effectively lock in a much lower price in the future, and collect decent premiums if options are not exercised.

