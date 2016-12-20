Movado Group: Sidewinding Price Because Of Pitiful Sales Growth

This article provides fresh analysis on Movado Group. We detail the company's dividend yield, certain aspects of its 10-year performance, and this analyst's expectations for the company's stock.

The recent 50% leap in MOV's stock price took a lot of runway out from the bulls. Gains are likely to be more modest from here.

In this article we review Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV)'s results. This company has turned in poor results to long term investors. In my opinion this stock must be avoided because sales are not growing and profits are shrinking. Here's the scoop on MOV.

Stock Company's Performance Record

MOV designs watches, sources production, and markets watch products under many different brands targeted as customers in every economic strata of society. They recently entered the smartwatch business -- more on that later.

MOV offers a 1.73% annual dividend yield.

Let's take a look at how the business is doing in this next chart displaying critical cash flow data.

In this graph we're seeing a ten year history of MOV.

Tracing the orange line - the annual free cash flow income - we see a profitable business.

Free cash flow income at the business has been very strong for ten years now with the sole exception of the time following the 2007-2008 credit crunch. The positive free cash flow record is a good sign we are able to count on this company's survival.

Does positive free cash flow incomes mean a business is a good investment? Let's get deeper into the story.

Benchmarking The Stock Price Compared To Business Profitability

I put the business figures into my discounted cash flow model and the full output of the model is below. Please put your attention on the Estimated Fair Value Per Share result from the Model and compare it to the Stock Ticker price. The model is measuring the estimated cash value of shares today:

According to the strict DCF Model interpretation, one might suggest MOV is undervalued because its estimated Fair Value Per Share of $26.22 is very near its market price of $30.45.

Overall, the DCF Model is informing us the share price of MOV is offering a good deal if the underlying business story is great. But there is a critical problem for investors when it comes to MOV as it is today.

Investors Disappointed By MOV's Track Record Of Sales

MOV Total Sales Revenue By Trailing Twelve Months:

Click to enlarge

As the chart indicates the company's sales have essentially moved sideways for ten years.

Generally, from investor's perspective, this is a disaster for a branded product business.

The folks at the company are of course working, new competitive initiatives are being undertaken, cost cutting, reinvestment, manager's getting stock options, and so on and so forth. But it just isn't adding up for investors.

And nothing seems to have changed - no new management, no announcements of substantial new investment, targets, or worthy initiatives.

The most exciting thing we've had from MOV is the March announcement they are entering the smartwatch business. And the problem is -- no Apple customer is going to buy a MOV smartwatch! And the Android-based smartwatch is always going to have the most function when the smartphone and smartwatch are engineered for compatibility by the same company, or close partners. MOV doesn't have a history of producing mobile devices.

And of all companies, MOV partnered with the turbulent HP Inc. on this. HP Inc.'s recent activity in the smartphone and wearables businesses has hardly been heard around the world!

Final Word

Generally, the dividend at less than 2% yield is too low to justify buying into MOV as its prospects look like maintenance of the status quo. Sideways companies typically continue to move sideways before eventually entering a "death spiral" as hungrier companies take more and more advantages against the laggard business.

MOV Net Income By Trailing Twelve Months:

The first rule of investing is to never lose capital. One way to lose is by sticking with stocks that aren't set to appreciate over the years. MOV's been moving sideways for years - right now, they look fairly valued given the low-to-zero profit growth. My opinion? Avoid this stock.

