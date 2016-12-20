KAZ Minerals: Cheap Bet On Copper Recovery

I would like to introduce you to a copper mining company called KAZ Minerals (OTC:KZMYF) that has so far gotten no coverage on SA. The reason I like it is that it has an exceptional growth profile among global copper companies due to the launch of two world-class assets sitting in the bottom quartile of the global copper cost curve. The launch of one asset has already taken place in December 2015, and the other one is set to start producing salable concentrate in 1Q17. Both assets will ramp up over the course of 2017-2018, doubling KZMYF production to around 300kt of copper cathode from 140kt expected this year. The one big issue for the company is its debt load (ND/EBITDA 2016E of 7.2x), but on my calculations the company will comfortably meet all debt repayments in 2016-2019 from its operating cash flow, reducing ND/EBITDA to below 4x by the end of 2017 and below 2.0x by 2019 (at spot). You don't have to be a copper bull (I'm not, more on that below) to believe in KZMYF story - even on spot it yields a valuation upside of 85%.

What is KAZ Minerals?

KZMYF is a Kazakhstan-based pure play copper miner traded on LME, with average daily turnover of $10-15M. This year it will produce around 140kt of copper cathode equivalent, mostly from legacy assets in Eastern Kazakhstan (the East Region), 110 koz of gold, 2.7M oz of silver, and just over 70kt of zinc (from the Bozymchak deposit in Kyrgyzstan). Copper concentrate from the East Region and Bozymchak is toll processed at the Balkhash smelter into finished products of copper cathode, gold bars and silver bars, which are sold to customers. Zinc concentrate is sold to regional and Chinese customers.

In 2011, KZMYF started a very ambitious project - the development of its two prime greenfields, Bozshakol and Aktogay. Each greenfield had production potential of about 100kt of copper cathode, i.e. each exceeded the output of the company's legacy assets (80kt) at the time. Both deposits were the largest copper greenfields in CIS and among the largest newly developed copper deposits globally. Development of these two assets was the reason why KZMYF's debt burden surged dramatically - total capex needs for both projects combined stood at $4.5B. In 2014, the company underwent quite a dramatic change - renaming itself from Kazakhmys to KAZ Minerals, it shed most of its legacy assets, as well as some non-core assets (including Kazakhstan's largest Ekibastuz hydro power plant), and focused exclusively on developing the greenfields.

Bozshakol and Aktogay - two exceptional greenfields under the same roof

Now these investments are coming to fruition - in late 2015, copper cathode production from oxide ore using heap leaching (HL) started at Aktogay, followed by the start of copper concentrate production at Bozshakol in February 2016. For Aktogay, current production from oxide ore is just a starting exercise, as the bulk of its ore is sulfide and as such is not amenable to HL, which basically consists in sprinkling the ore with acid. After that, the low-grade solution is upgraded into a solvent, from which copper is extracted with strong acid, and the process is completed through electrolysis (SX-EW). So, to produce its targeted 105kt of cathode equivalent, Aktogay still needs a concentrator. Good news is that testing and commissioning of the concentrator already started this month, and the deposit is on track to start producing concentrate from sulfide ore in 1Q17, planning to produce about 60kt of cathode equivalent in 2017 (including 15kt from oxide ore).

Bozshakol reached commercial production in October (commercial production means working at no less 60% capacity for at least 3 months, which allows to stop capitalizing the projects' revenues and costs and move them to the P&L) and is expected to achieve peak production of 115kt p.a. in 2018, thereupon declining slightly to 100-105 kt p.a. Bozshakol and Aktogay have expected mine lives of 40 and 50 years, respectively. Both projects will be selling concentrate to smelters in West China, which is a very convenient logistical arrangement considering that Aktogay is less than 300 km away from the Chinese border. (Admittedly, Bozshakol is a bit further - some 1,200 km from China's Alashankou, but there is a direct rail link).

KZMYF production profile

I have to say that the projects' delivery has been exceptional, considering mining industry standards where project delays and massive capex overruns are nothing out of the ordinary. For instance, Aktogay sulfide ore concentrator will start production 2-3 months ahead of schedule, while capex has been reduced by $100M to $2.1B (admittedly helped by a weaker tenge). Another important indicator of the company's serious approach to project management and safety standards is a dramatic reduction in fatalities - from 24 in 2011 to 3 in 2015.

Both projects sit at the bottom quartile of the global cost curve, with net copper cash costs of 70-90USc/lb at Bozshakol and 100-120 USc/lb at Aktogay, even despite the relatively low grades at both projects of 0.34-0.36%. Apart from by-product credits (i.e., net revenue from metals other than copper, like gold and silver), factors that explain such low costs are the relatively straightforward open pit mining with low stripping ratio and very competitive power costs. Bozshakol has a direct 220kv connection to Ekibastuz GRES-1, the largest hydropower plant in Kazakhstan (as I have mentioned, until 2014 belonged to KZMYF). Over the last 12 months, the devaluation of tenge by over 80% has become another important contributor to lowering the company's USD cash costs.

The excellent entry point into the stock, in my view, is now, when the bulk of capex into the two growth projects has been spent. Investment in Bozshakol will be completed this year, while the remaining 30% of Aktogay investment (around $600m) will be spread over 2017-2018. Thus, investors now stand to reap the benefits of growth both in production and cash flows this capex was made to produce.

Copper price - where from now?

Even though I have agnostically valued the company at spot, I believe a brief discussion of the copper price prospects is in order. I like the current spot of about $2.50, because it covers 95% of global production, as can be seen from the cost curve below. Therefore, from a fundamental long-term prospective, $2.5/lb is a very sound assumption.

Spot of $2.5/lb covers 95% of global production

Opinions on the supply-demand story vary. Until Trump's election, most brokers have been predicting a market surplus in copper in 2017; since November, we've seen a lot of revisions to deficit. We know that it doesn't take much to tweak a supply-demand model to do that. To what extent this is justified by Trump's infrastructure investment promises is debatable. US accounts for only about 8% of global copper demand, and even if we imagine that demand in the US begins to grow by 20% p.a., it's an addition of only about 300kt p.a. Gauged against the new supply of about 4mt Goldman Sachs expects to flow to the market over the next 3-4 years, this is really a trifle.

The one thing that encourages me, though, is that this time the rally in copper price is supported by the rising rates (see chart below). It looks like investors are beginning to have more confidence in the global economy prospects, and Dr. Copper together with rates is showing just that. Technically speaking, copper has just broken the 5-year resistance level, which is also rather bullish.

Copper rally supported by rising rates

Yet another bullish factor is the tripling of Chinese copper concentrate imports since 2012, with the trend accelerating lately. China is expanding dramatically its copper refining capacity and may become an exporter of refined copper in the foreseeable future. Even though some commentators are warning about a potential copper refining capacity glut in China brewing, this trend seems set to continue. KZMYF as a concentrate supplier close to the Chinese border is definitely set to benefit from this.

Demand for copper concentrate in China is on the rise

Also, copper's recent underperformance has been partly due to the unusually low disruptions rate of below 3% in 2016 vs. the long-term average of 5%. One such disruption could be the copper concentrate export ban expected to be put into effect in Indonesia from January 2017, threatening concentrate exports from the world's second-largest copper mine, Grasberg. This could be a major bullish factor for the copper price in 2017.

Leverage: not as bad as it appears

Now let's turn to the issue of KZMYF's indebtedness, which looks much more scary than it really is. As I have mentioned already, the company had amassed its $3.6B debt to fund its Bozshakol and Aktogay projects. The bulk of the company's current debt has been provided by China Development Bank (CDB) at a rate of approximately 6%. As of 1H16, the company's ND/LTM EBITDA stood at a somewhat scary 14x. However, given the copper price rally in 2H16, 2016 EBITDA will be shaping up at close to $350M, which will reduce ND/EBITDA ratio to about 7.3 by the end of the year. With next year's EBITDA more than doubling, ND/EBITDA is going to fall to below 4x by the end of 2017 and below 2x by 2019.

Another source of concern for investors before the copper price rally has been the expected liquidity shortfall in 2017-2019, given significant debt repayments and outstanding capex commitments. At the 1H16 average copper price of $2.12/lb and prior to obtaining a $300M facility from the National Bank of Kazakhstan in December, the company faced a liquidity gap of about $400M in 2H16-2019. By liquidity gap, I mean the difference between the company's available liquidity of $1.1B and its expected cumulative operating cash flow (OCF) over the period, on the one hand, and its total debt repayment and capex requirements, on the other hand (see chart below).

KZMYF's liquidity situation in 1H16 (before new financing)

However, in early December, KZMYF reached an agreement on a new $300M credit facility with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK), with repayment starting in 2018. Thus, the liquidity gap has been reduced to below $200M. At the spot price of about $2.5/lb, the gap turns into a $400M surplus (see chart below).

KZMYF's current liquidity situation (at spot and after DBK financing)

In case of any deterioration in the copper price (I don't see it much below $2/lb, which is still way above the company's net cash costs), I believe that, given KZMYF's strong execution record at both Bozshakol and Aktogay and CDB's long-term commitment to the project, the company will face little problem in refinancing its obligations. KZMYF has already announced its intention to resume discussions with the PXF bank syndicate over a longer-term refinancing of the facility in 1H17. In any case, thanks to Bozshakol and Aktogay's successful ramp-up and rising oil price, there should be no deficit of willing lenders. So the risk of an additional equity raise to fund the shortfall appears pretty small and is likely to materialize only if the copper price drops significantly below $2/lb.

Financials and valuation

In the current situation of a rallying copper price and given a dramatic change in production profile starting next year, analysis of KZMYF's current financials looks a bit like looking into a rear view mirror. I will only note that an 11% decline in the 1H16 revenue (the company reports semi-annually) exactly mirrors an 11% decline in the copper price y-o-y. The 30% increase in EBITDA was largely driven by a massive tenge devaluation over the period of more than 80%, although management's cost optimization efforts also hide somewhere behind the lower cost figure. With KZMYF, you really have to look ahead in terms of financials, and this is possible due to a clear production development path.

I've put together a small DCF for the company, starting with production, revenue and EBITDA forecasts by deposit, based on the company information. In my model, I'm conservatively penciling in cash costs at the upper end of company guidance, even though in my view the real risk to costs is on the downside, given the bearish outlook for tenge.

EBITDA forecast by deposit

In the model, I'm using WACC of 9.5% derived from the assumptions below. This is derived using very conservative assumptions (pre-tax cost of debt at 6.5% vs. 6% actual, beta of 1.7x and equity risk premium of 8% to reflect country-specific and corporate risks).

As can be seen from the model below, the stock yields an upside of 84%

