Target Is An Easy Target For Weak Analysis

Real valuation metrics such as price to cash flow from operations show the company continues to be within the reasonable range of values.

I see Wal-Mart as the top value play in the sector, but Target is no slouch and still warrants a place in my portfolio.

The company took some political stances, but it was just publicizing the normal operating practice for stores: “Don’t get in the customer's way.”.

Target (NYSE:TGT) became a polarizing store after taking political stances earlier in the year, but critics should focus on the financials. As I pointed out earlier, buybacks and dividends trump bathroom policies. As a shareholder in Target, I'm interested in a few fundamentals like free cash flow, earnings, dividends, and EBITDA. It is reasonable for an investor to be very concerned about the future path of each of those metrics, but it is not reasonable to criticize the chain for declining sales or to invest based on politics.

Taking Aim at Target

As I was browsing the latest news for Target, I came across a piece that failed to understand the fundamentals. This article is going to be a lesson in how to avoid doing the wrong analysis. The article linked above says there are 3 reasons not to buy Target. I'll quickly break the thesis by running through the facts.

Failed Argument #1

The first argument is that sales are sliding as the company's revenues are down 6.7% year-over-year in the third quarter. Target sold off a small portion of their chain that was producing revenues but contributing virtually nothing to earnings. They lost no earnings. Yes, gross revenues are down. Target is no longer selling a service where they don't make money. Target explained this very clearly to analysts. How much value do you assign to a future stream of $0 of earnings? I see no need for Target to stay in unprofitable areas.

Failed Argument #2

The second argument is that investors shouldn't buy Target because management took political stances. Yes, this is really trotting out the old bathroom story again. I'm going to let investors in on a secret. Target isn't the only store with this policy, they are just the store that said it openly. Do you think employees at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are going to stop a transgendered person from entering the bathroom for the gender they identify with?

Wait, how much do you think Wal-Mart pays their employees?

Why does their employee want to put his or her job on the line?

If the person was actually transgendered, very few of us would correctly guess their gender.

I can understand shoppers who want to support the companies who embrace their political or religious views. Chic-fil-a capitalized on this strategy by taking religious stands that resonated with some groups. However, I don't want to evict a company from my portfolio unless there is a pattern of behavior so outrageous I think they should be fined into bankruptcy. Target simply announced a policy that most stores were already quietly following. That policy is: "Don't get in the customer's way."

A Much Better Argument #3

The final argument is that there are currently better values out there. I believe that argument makes some sense. I see a little more value in Wal-Mart than Target right now. However, my portfolio has enough room for both. Why do I like Wal-Mart a little better? I think their emphasis on groceries gives them a better competitive moat. I also think the acquisition of Jet.com was a brilliant way to rapidly expand their online presence. Further, I think curbside pickup is an excellent innovation and expect many grocery shoppers to start viewing it as a mandatory part of the experience. If they don't want to visit the store, Wal-Mart has a program to deliver the groceries to their house. That may take 5 to 10 years, but I'm happy to look that far in the future.

I grabbed some Target back in May 2016. You may remember that the sector was struggling and investors had just decided to throw their shares of Target in the trash. At the time, I pointed out that both retail giants should benefit from repurchasing shares instead of blowing their cash on investments in new stores.

How About Some Relevant Factors?

Here are some factors that I consider as relevant to valuing Target:

We can see share prices bounced back in the top chart, but if we compare prices to metrics like cash flow from operations over the trailing twelve months (bottom chart), we can see Target is still within their historical normal ranges. Using the middle chart, we can also see that cash flow per share remains exceptionally strong.

The strong cash flows have a very important use. They go to fund a dividend that has been increased for about 49 consecutive years. That dividend is easily covered by earnings, so investors can use whichever metric they want to evaluate it. The yield is currently listed at 3.13% and that looks like a solid return with room for the dividend growth to continue.

The question is whether investors care about the fundamental valuations or want to focus on factors like declining total revenue when the company sells off a less than stellar segment. Or investors might ask if they really want to build their portfolio around their personal values? If so, do they want companies that actually share their values or are they happy with companies that just keep their policies quiet? I'm long Target, but at the latest prices I feel no need to reissue ratings. We are nearing the prices where I would consider the company fully valued. That's fine, I'm holding the company for the dividend anyway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis.