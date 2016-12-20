REM Double Digit Yield Still Attractive; However, Questions Remain

On a year-to-date basis the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM) has returned 21.3% based on a purchase at the end of 2015 at $38.24, on a post 1 to 4 reverse split basis, the December 19, 2016 price of $43.01 and the dividends of $3.36565 this year through to September 2016. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. It also does not include my projected December 2016 quarterly dividend of $1.0548.

Many market participants were surprised at the positive performance of REM and the mREITs during 2016. However, given the action in the treasury market and the mortgage-backed securities markets for most of 2016, the behavior of the mREITs was close to what could have been expected. Those who had predicted multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2016 were surprised.

What has surprised many recently is the behavior of the mREITs since the election. Since the election, the prices of the benchmark treasury notes and bonds have fallen sharply. Yields on those securities have risen commensurately. This was a surprise to many, who thought that the election of Trump would bring a flight to safety and thus a lowering of treasury yields. As is shown in the table below the yields and prices of the benchmark mortgage backed securities moved about as would be expected given what happened to the treasury market. What is quite surprising is the behavior of the mREITs.

The table shows the closing prices from the regular daytime session for selected dates: November 8, 2016, a month later December 8, 2016 and December 19, 2016. Tuesday, November 8 was before any election results were known. The treasury markets were closed for election day so the previous day prices are shown. However, there was not much of a change in the fixed-income markets that were open during the regular daytime session on election day. The benchmark for mortgage backed securities are issued by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). At current interest rates the on-the-run benchmark is the 30-year FNMA 3.5%. When 10-year Treasury interest rates were 50+ basis points lower on election day the on-the-run benchmark was the 30-year FNMA 3.0%. All of the different FNMA coupons still are actively traded and both the 30-year FNMA 3.5% and the 30-year FNMA 3.0% are included in the table.

The table below shows the price movements for ETFs and an ETN based on indexes of mREITs. These are the: REM the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT) which is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL.

The Post-election Divergence of MREITs from Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities from 11/8/2016 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/19/2016 Change Price Change % 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 Price 101.3 96.4 -4.9 -4.84% 95.33 -5.97 -5.89% Yield 1.86% 2.41% 0.55% 2.54% 0.68% 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 Price 105.3 95.5 -9.8 -9.31% 95.25 -10.05 -9.54% Yield 2.61% 3.11% 0.50% 3.12% 0.51% 30-year FNMA 3.5% 104.91 102.19 -2.72 -2.59% 101.5 -3.41 -3.25% 30-year FNMA 3.0% 102.81 99.53 -3.28 -3.19% 98.14 -4.67 -4.54% REM 42.22 43.53 1.31 3.10% 43.01 0.79 1.87% MORL - paid .0324 ex 12/9/2016 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.63 0.55 3.86% MORT 22.05 22.75 0.7 3.17% 22.42 0 1.68% Click to enlarge

In Why The Post-Election Divergence Of mREITs From Treasuries And Mortgage-Backed Securities I discussed the anomaly of mREITs outperforming both the benchmark treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the month following the election.

Anyone who follows the mREITs would have assumed that the 50+ basis point in increase in treasury 10-year yields would have resulted in a sharp decline in the mREITs. That was certainly the case in previous sharp increases in treasury 10-year yields, especially during the 2013 taper-tantrum. If an observer of the divergence between treasury 10-year yields and mREITs looked for an explanation, the first thing to examine would be the behavior of the mortgage-backed securities. As is shown in the table the yields and prices of the benchmark mortgage-backed securities moved about as would be expected given what happened to the treasury market. Even though the home mortgages that are included in the pools that comprise the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% have stated maturities of 30 years, their durations are much closer to the 10-year treasuries. That is because of scheduled principal payments in the 30-year self-amortizing home loans and expected prepayments.

While not as pronounced as in the month after the election, the outperformance of mREITs relative to benchmark treasuries and mortgage-backed securities has continued since December 8, 2016. As is shown in the table, the 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 declined from 101.3 on November 8, 2016 to 95.33 as of December 19, 2016. That represents a decline of 5.89%. The yield on that 10-year Treasury rose from 1.84% to 2.54%. The benchmark 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 declined from 105.3 on November 8, 2016 to 95.25 as of December 19, 2016. That represents a decline of 9.54%. The yield on that benchmark 30-year Treasury rose from 2.61% to 3.12%.

The post-election performance of the mREITs is even more perplexing after the behavior of the benchmarks for mortgage backed securities are considered. The 30-year FNMA 3.5% declined from 104.91 on November 8, 2016 to 101.5 as of December 19, 2016. That represents a decline of 3.25%. As would be expected the 30-year FNMA 3.0% fared even worse. The 30-year FNMA 3.0% declined from 102.81 on November 8, 2016 to 99.14 as of December 19, 2016. That represents a decline of 4.54%. While the benchmark treasuries and mortgage-backed securities were declining, the mREITs actually rose. REM increased from 42.22 on November 8, 2016 to 43.01 as of December 19, 2016. That represents an increase of 1.87%. MORL which is a 2X leveraged ETN based on the same portfolio as the ETN MORT, increased from 15.08 on November 8, 2016 to 15.63 as of December 19, 2016. When the $0.0324 distribution paid by MORL, with a December 9, 2016 is consider. MORL has a positive return over that period of 3.86%.

One can find some reasons for the widely disparate performance of the mREITs and the mortgage-backed securities that comprise the portfolios of most of the mREITS. There are some mitigating factors regarding the impact of higher interest rates on mREITs that might partially explain the divergence. The steepening of the yield curve that has occurred, as long rates have risen more than short rates, could be construed as favorable to the mREIT business model which is based on the spread between long and short term rates. Additionally, in most cases mREIT earnings are a function of mortgage prepayment rates. Higher mortgage interest rates reduce mortgage refinancing and thus reduces prepayment rates. Slower prepayment rates tend to increase mREIT income and earnings. Some mREITs hold a portion of their assets in adjustable rate mortgages and/or non-agency mortgage backed securities that could do relatively better in an inflationary environment. Many mREITs employ hedges that try to offset the losses that occur when interest rates rise. In the past these hedges have not proved to be very effective in mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. However, they certainly must have helped somewhat in the post-election period.

There is also the influence of the stock market. There has been a post-election movement out of fixed income securities into equities based on the belief that the Trump administration will enact a huge debt financed fiscal stimulus which will bring real GDP growth up to 4% and thus be extremely inflationary. That would result in higher interest rates. As I explained in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2 Percent May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates, for various reasons I have some doubts concerning that theory and I think that some possible actions by the federal government going forward could actually be deflationary. Nevertheless, the stock and bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary.

One explanation could be that mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are traded on the stock exchanges as opposed to the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded. Possibly, the stock market rally has pulled the mREITs up with it as some perceive the mREITs to be more like equities than fixed-income securities. Investors in mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are probably not that naive. However, treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are mostly bought and sold by professional traders and financial intuitions who are in many instances focused on short-term performance. In contrast most mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are held by individuals who are more focused on income. The post-election stock market rally has reduced the dividend yield on stocks, possibly making mREITs more attractive to income oriented investors.

Another possible factor is that most mREITs have generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013. This has manifested itself by the discounts to book-value that mREITs have traded at, as compared to much lower discounts or even premiums to book value in earlier periods. There could be some payback or reversion towards the mean causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. While price to book values for mREITs are not available daily, it is probably likely that the discounts to book value for the mREITs have declined substantially in the post-election period. An alternative explanation could be that the hedges employed by the mREITs to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates were much more efficacious than in prior periods.

To be fair to the managements of the mREITs, it must be noted, that when the mREITs generally underperformed treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013 the first explanation espoused by many was that mREITs' managements were incompetent or venal. In contrast we are looking for other explanations than astute management now, for what might be causing mREITs to perform better than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. Another possibility is that mREIT market participants simply know something that the markets where treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded do not, or vice versa.

One thing that is also strange in the post-election period is that uncertainty seems to be increasing rather than decreasing. Now that the election results are known it might have been expected that government policy would be easier to forecast. However, the range of possible policies with regard to economic and financial outcomes seems to be widening.

The newest theory in the financial markets is that the Trump administration will enact a huge debt financed fiscal stimulus which will bring real GDP growth up to 4% and thus be extremely inflationary. Some of those who think this prospect is a good thing for the stock markets claim Trump is another Reagan. Their view is that stocks will surge under Trump on manner to what happened under Reagan There are numerous flaws in this analogy.

Reagan was a believer in the metaphor of the leaky bucket. That, as proposed by Arthur Okun, is that when the government acts to transfer money from one entity or group to another is uses a leaky bucket to do so. Administrative costs an inefficiencies cause the gains to the beneficiaries of the government action to be less than the costs to the losers or those who pay the bills. While Reagan may not have personally read the work of Arthur Okun or that of Vilfredo Pareto whose concept of Pareto optimality preceded and could can be considered to have led to Okun's metaphor of the leaky bucket, Reagan certainly appointed economists to leading positions who were fluent in and proponents these concepts.

A prime example of a leaky bucket government action that Reagan and/or his advisors would have seen as not being Pareto optimal occurred recently. Reagan would have known that the gains to the employees of the Carrier Division of United Technologies (UTC) and the parent company's shareholders would always be less than the costs to the taxpayers of Indiana and the purchasers of the Carrier products that resulted from the government interference with the plan by UTC to produce those products in the most efficient least costly manner in Mexico.

There is considerable uncertainty now regarding the Federal budget, tax policy and infrastructure spending. The Republican leaders in the congress have been unenthusiastic regarding the idea of massive increases in Federal government spending for infrastructure. Steve Bannon, Trump's new senior White House Advisor recently said:

The conservatives are going to go crazy. I'm the guy pushing a trillion dollar infrastructure plan. With negative interest rates throughout the world, it's the greatest opportunity to rebuild everything. Ship yards, iron works get them all jacked up.

Bannon maybe correct that conservatives are going to go crazy. Even the socialist parties in Europe seem to have concluded that government spending to jack up otherwise uneconomic ship yards and iron works is not a very good idea. Bannon's problem is that the Republican leaders who control Congress are the very conservatives he thinks will go crazy at spending an extra trillion dollars. In contrast to what Bannon said, Senate Majority leader McConnell has already said about Trump's idea of increases in Federal government spending for infrastructure that "it was not a top priority."

It also may not be that easy for many of the Republicans in congress to vote for budgets that significantly increase the deficits and the increases in the debt ceilings that those deficits will require. We can be fairly sure that there will not be many Democrat votes helping them on those votes. The Congressional Budget Office is bipartisan and would not simply roll over and use unrealistic growth assumptions when scoring budgets. They might produce both static and dynamic calculations and projections to show what higher growth assumptions would do to their deficit and debt figures. However, appropriations and debt ceiling votes would have to be based on actual figures. Those within the Republican Party who were never enthusiastic about Trump such as Kasich, McCain and possibly even Paul Ryan, might form a fiscal restraint wing of the Republican party which might oppose policies which increase deficits.

There is also the issue of free trade. Reagan and the economists he appointed understood the concept of comparative advantage some of Reagan's most well known quotes on the topic quotes include:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade.

Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983

High trade barriers, what is often called protectionism, undermines economic growth and destroys jobs.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade August 2, 1986

Well, the way up and out of the trade deficit is not protectionism, not bringing down the competition, but instead the answer lies in improving our products and increasing our exports.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade and the Budget Deficit, May 16, 1987

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it.

To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars.

Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing (NYSE:BA) could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary.

Despite the uncertainty in the financial markets I am still constructive on REM and MORL, Primarily based on the high dividends. REM will soon declare its quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of December 2016. The table below shows each of the securities in the REM portfolio, the weight, number of shares, price, ex-dividend date, dividend amount and the dividend frequency from each component using data as of September 15, 2016.

Multiplying the shares of each component by the dividend gives a dollar amount for each component. Dividing the sum of the dividend amounts by the 28,050,000 shares outstanding gives the gross dividend. Some mREITs pay monthly. To calculate the amount that a monthly-paying component pays during a quarter, the dividend is multiplied by three. One component, iStar, Inc. (NYSE: STAR), with a weight of 1.79%, does not currently pay dividends. Previously, I have assumed that any earnings that REM received on the holdings in cash and treasury money market funds shown below were negligible and have not included them in my calculations. However, due to the recent increases in short-term rates by the Federal Reserve, I have assumed that the $1,382,340 that REM has in a treasury based money market fund will contribute a very minor $1,278.66 to the December 2016 quarterly dividend. Using a 0.48% annual net expense ratio reduces the quarterly dividend by $0.012. This would imply a quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of December 2016 of $1.0548. On a trailing 12-month basis, the annual dividend for REM would be $4.4208. This would be a current yield of 10.5% at a price of $42.30. On a quarterly compounded basis this is an annualized yield of 10.9%.

Most of the components of REM have declared their dividends for the fourth quarter of 2016. For those that have not I have assumed they will be unchanged from the previous, which is what I assume REM management will do when they declare the second quarter dividend shortly. Only a few of the components have changed their dividends from the prior period. CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (NYSE:CIM) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.50 from the $0.48 paid in the third quarter. TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP (NYSE:TWO) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.24 from the $0.23 paid in the third quarter. HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA (NYSE:HASI) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.33 from the $0.30 paid in the third quarter. LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A (NYSE:LADR) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.46 from the $0.275 paid in the third quarter. On the negative side LADR had paid $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2015 after paying $0.275 paid in the third quarter of 2015. Also on the negative side RESOURCE CAPITAL REIT CORP (NYSE:RSO) reduced the quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the $0.42 paid in the third quarter. The $0.64 total dividend paid by CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT (NYSE:CHMI) in the fourth quarter of 2016 included a $0.15 special dividend. CHMI paid $0.49 in fourth quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2016.

REM Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price Shares ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REIT INC 17.54 10.10 20,607,785.00 12/28/2016 0.300 q 6,182,336 AGNC AGNC INVESTMENT REIT CORP 10.38 17.89 6,884,974.00 12/28/2016 0.180 m 3,717,886 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REIT INC 9.19 22.28 4,892,087.00 12/28/2016 0.480 q 2,348,202 NRZ NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT REIT CO 6.83 15.79 5,133,582.00 12/28/2016 0.460 q 2,361,448 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 4.68 17.04 3,261,078.00 12/28/2016 0.500 q 1,630,539 BXMT BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REIT CLA 4.66 30.37 1,820,641.00 12/28/2016 0.620 q 1,128,797 MFA MFA FINANCIAL INC. 4.53 7.66 7,016,130.00 12/23/2016 0.200 q 1,403,226 TWO TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP 4.51 8.86 6,039,321.00 12/28/2016 0.240 q 1,449,437 CLNY COLONY CAPITAL INC CLASS A 4.40 20.16 2,591,616.00 12/28/2016 0.400 q 1,036,646 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. 3.34 14.90 2,660,817.00 12/22/2016 0.400 q 1,064,327 ARI APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINA 2.73 16.81 1,926,007.00 12/28/2016 0.460 q 885,963 CYS CYS INVESTMENTS INC 2.36 7.72 3,619,291.00 12/20/2016 0.250 q 904,823 PMT PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.27 16.64 1,616,510.00 10/5/2016 0.470 q 759,760 RWT REDWOOD TRUST REIT INC 1.97 15.28 1,529,207.00 12/13/2016 0.280 q 428,178 CMO CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP. 1.95 10.15 2,277,901.00 12/28/2016 0.230 q 523,917 STAR ISTAR REIT INC 1.79 12.48 1,697,539.00 - ARR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC 1.58 21.43 874,879.00 12/13/2016 0.220 m 577,420 HASI HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA 1.56 19.03 971,109.00 12/27/2016 0.330 q 320,466 MTGE MTGE INVESTMENT CORP 1.49 16.20 1,091,098.00 12/28/2016 0.400 q 436,439 NYMT NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REIT INC 1.48 6.72 2,608,856.00 12/22/2016 0.240 q 626,125 LADR LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A 1.44 13.89 1,226,102.00 12/22/2016 0.460 q 564,007 RESI ALTISOURCE RESIDENTIAL REIT CORP 1.19 11.42 1,239,381.00 10/4/2016 0.150 q 185,907 ANH ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP. 1.02 5.21 2,329,193.00 12/28/2016 0.150 q 349,379 MITT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC. 0.95 17.77 636,047.00 12/15/2016 0.475 q 302,122 WMC WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL COR 0.86 10.38 988,281.00 9/30/2016 0.310 q 306,367 ACRE ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT C 0.74 13.95 631,446.00 12/28/2016 0.260 q 164,176 DX DYNEX CAPITAL INC. 0.69 6.96 1,173,068.00 12/28/2016 0.210 q 246,344 ABR ARBOR REALTY TRUST REIT INC 0.62 7.19 1,020,710.00 11/17/2016 0.160 q 163,314 RAS RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST REIT 0.58 3.19 2,175,113.00 1/6/2017 0.09 q 195,760 NCT NEWCASTLE INVESTMENT REIT CORP 0.53 4.16 1,520,943.00 12/16/2016 0.120 q 182,513 RSO RESOURCE CAPITAL REIT CORP 0.52 8.58 713,457.00 12/28/2016 0.050 q 35,673 ORC ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 0.47 10.65 521,950.00 12/28/2016 0.140 m 219,219 AJX GREAT AJAX CORP 0.40 13.53 350,112.00 11/14/2016 0.250 q 87,528 CHMI CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT RE 0.24 18.52 155,836.00 12/28/2016 0.640 q 99,735 EARN ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REI 0.17 13.35 154,966.00 12/28/2016 0.400 q 61,986 SLD SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 0.17 13.50 151,844.00 9/28/2016 0.400 q 60,738 BLKFDS BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY 0.12 1.00 1,382,340.00 1,279 USD USD CASH 0.04 100.00 449,710.00 Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long REM, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.