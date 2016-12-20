Short Gold: A Win-Win Situation

Gold plummeted after it became evident that its post US election correction was only the beginning. However, this does not mean that gold's trouble has ended. Rather, with traders' behavior showing no capitulation, and a bunch of global macro forces and developments fueling the steady rise of real interest rates, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is poised to experience more pain. A new pro-growth policy mix, and cognitive biases which make investors fail to account for the global inflationary dynamics, lay the ground for steadily higher real rates in the US, as well as internationally. As real rates go higher, investors turn to higher yielding US dollars and secondarily to other reserve currencies, dumping gold amidst a burst of volatility. While it seems counterintuitive to expect gold to suffer in light of reflationary signals, the explanation becomes clear if we consider the effects that a fundamental cognitive bias of investors has on real interest rates.

Investors' Underreaction On Inflationary Signals Weighs on Gold

The commodities' uptrend, the healthy rise in shipping activity, and a generalized improvement in manufacturing indices across the globe, set the stage for a reflationary shift of the economy. Yet, investors are reluctant to apply the appropriate weight on any inflationary evidence, direct or indirect, making real rates to rise and weigh on gold.

In particular, investors anchor their beliefs about future inflation in the sub-par inflationary history of the last two decades. This behavior rests on a well-documented cognitive bias; their overconfidence that past macroeconomic trends, especially the protracted ones, can be projected into the future. Such overconfidence arises when investors are more sensitive to the strength of the evidence they are presented with, and less sensitive to the forecasting ability of these evidence. Years and years of persistently low inflation amidst exuberant money printing by the worlds' central banks is a vivid experience of too strong evidence. This means that there is little question in investors' mind about the ability of this historical trend to forecast the future, despite the fact that a series of current indications would naturally be more relevant predictors of the evolving trends. Such indications, in fact, are abundant in the commodities, policy, and macro space.

The single most important among these indications is the uptrend in Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a gauge of dry commodities' shipping costs and an indirect signal for basic commodity demand across the globe. Despite the fact that the BDI is slipping from its peak in late November, it exhibits a healthy correction towards its main up trendline (trendline A), which has underpinned its bullish dynamics since early 2016. Unless this trendline is decisively broken to the downside, BDI will be signaling a steadily improving global economy, even when it is correcting.

Source: investing.com

Along the same lines, all basic commodities such as copper, aluminum, iron-ore, zinc, etc. exhibit similar uptrends, with some minor corrections to lie within the boundaries of their established bullish trends. In response to these market developments as well as the anticipated fiscal policy accommodation and normalization of US rates, long-term bond yields are trending up. Nevertheless, it's not the bullish trend in these yields, both US and internationally, that drives the sell-off in gold, as many investors erroneously believe. Rather, it is the soaring of long-term real interest rates that matters for gold.

In this light, the expected 10-year real interest rate, calculated as the difference between 10-year swap rate and 10-year breakeven inflation rate, increased to 0.68% from as low as -0.16% in early October. This rapid increase dragged the price of gold down, a testament of the inverse relationship between investment demand for gold and long-term real rates. This brings an important question for gold investors; will this uptrend in long-term real rates continue? The answer is yes. The reason lies in the overconfidence of investors that past inflation patterns will prevail in the future. This means that investor's persistent underreaction to new inflationary signals, keeps their inflationary expectations too low. Lower than warranted inflationary expectations coupled with further increases in nominal yields will result in surging real rates, weighing further on gold.

Source: tradingview.com, St. Louis Fed.

As a proof of investors' reluctance to accept a new inflation trend, the 5-year inflation rate expected after five years - as measured by the difference between the 10-year and the 5-year breakeven inflation rates - dropped below its average level of the last 14 years. This means that investors currently believe that all inflationary signals are unreliable and that the global dynamics will revert back to their sub-par inflationary performance in due time. In simple terms, investors have been too slow to adjust their expectations about future inflation properly and too eager to reduce them. Moreover, they will continue to do so, as typically happens after prolonged periods of falling inflation, a well document economic dictum. This biased behavior is what makes long-term real interest rates trending upwards, during bond bear markets, like the one we are witnessing, and is what ultimately causes gold to correct.

Source: St. Louis Fed

No Signs of Capitulation Yet

Fundamental investor's beliefs certainly help to decode the bearish gold market's behavior but they are not the only factor to account for; the actual positioning and sentiment of traders is also quite telling of the absent of any meaningful capitulation in the market which could signify a reversal point. Traders have pared their net long speculative positions in gold futures by more than half since their extreme bullish levels this summer. Still, the 130K net long positions currently open is too big a number by historical standards to signal capitulation. In fact, the last big upward reversal in gold, back in late 2015, took place after net long positions in gold futures almost vanished, i.e. after gold traders threw in the towel.

Source: investing.com

Another potential signal of capitulation would be the witnessing of an abnormally high level of implied volatility, a gauge of investor's expectations about the price of gold in the next thirty days. The CBOE Gold ETF Implied Volatility Index is trading around its average level of the last twelve months, indicating that option investors are not neither enthusiastic nor fearful about the short-term behavior of gold. This reflects a neutral sentiment of option traders in accordance with the dynamics reflected in the number of net long speculative positions, showing that there are no signs of capitulation from a tactical trading perspective yet.

Source: CBOE

Technical View

Such a lack of extremely negative sentiment in gold is also confirmed by its technical dynamics, which point to the penetration of the $1000 an ounce before the selling pressure subsides. This target was setup when gold broke to the downside its sizable head and shoulders topping formation, earlier this summer, marking the beginning of its current bearish swing. All these mean that the downward target of $1000 must firstly be penetrated before the technical dynamics evolve possibly into a new situation.

Source: tradingview.com

The current reflationary scenario is not the only case under which gold can be expected to correct, though. Even in the case of a global deflationary shock things could not turn out better for the precious metal. Should the risk of a global USD funding shortage materializes, a global deflationary shock originating from the emerging market (EM) economies will spill-over to the rest of the world, causing any inflationary prospects to reverse into deflation. Such an abrupt downgrade of long-term inflation expectations will fuel a spike in real rates, and weigh on gold, counter to popular wisdom. This spike in real rates will materialize because the drop in long-term inflation expectations will be faster than the drop in long-term yields, increasing their difference, exactly as happened during the first phase of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Having said all these, it has become evident that gold is trapped into two unfavorable macro scenarios with investor biases playing a central role. Under the base case scenario investors' underreaction in inflationary signals coupled with a bearish bond market make the perfect recipe for gold rout, while under the alternative scenario a global exogenous shock which could produce deflation can harm gold in a similar fashion. Gold investors should be cautious until some technical or macro signals provide a cap to long-term real rates, offering gold some solace. Investors' own biases and the rapidly changing global landscape make the life of gold bugs hard for now. Nevertheless, time will heal their wounds for sure…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author, provided for informative purposes only and in no case constitute investment advice.