InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/19/16: Newcastle, DDR, Inovalon, Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/19/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock that investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Newcastle Investment (NYSE:NCT);

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV);

Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);

DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO);

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), and;

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR);

Workday (NYSE:WDAY);

Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM);

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM);

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE);

Om Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM);

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB);

Host Hotels (NYSE:HST), and;

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.