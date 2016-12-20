InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/19/16: Newcastle, DDR, Inovalon, Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund

|
Includes: AKAO, AVK, BBY, DDR, FOX, GLV, HST, INOV, LLY, LMB, NCT, OMAM, ONCE, SUM, SWM, TIVO, UNVR, WDAY, WRD
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/19/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock that investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Newcastle Investment (NYSE:NCT);
  • Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV);
  • Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;
  • Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO);
  • 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), and;
  • Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Univar (NYSE:UNVR);
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAY);
  • Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM);
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM);
  • Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE);
  • Om Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM);
  • Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB);
  • Host Hotels (NYSE:HST), and;
  • Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Ubben Jeffrey W DIR 21st Century Fox FOX B $83,350,000
2 Sonsini Peter W BO Achaogen AKAO B $13,500,000
3 Bahr Anthony Franklin PR,DIR WildHorse Resource Development WRD JB* $7,500,000
4 Growth Equity Opportunities Iv BO Achaogen AKAO B $6,750,000
5 Edens Wesley R DIR Newcastle Inv NCT B $4,370,000
6 Hoffmann Andre S DIR,BO Inovalon INOV B $1,858,580
7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund GLV B $1,671,962
8 Welling Glenn W DIR TiVo TIVO AB $1,597,635
9 Otto Alexander DIR,BO DDR DDR B $1,274,778
10 Saba Capital Mgt BO Advent Claymore Convertible & Inc AVK B $903,487
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Om Uk BO Om Asset Management OMAM JS* $298,537,504
2 Cd & R Assoc VIII BO Univar UNVR JS* $201,251,280
3 Mehra Anand DIR Spark Therapeutics ONCE S $18,691,892
4 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $14,518,477
5 Walter W Edward PR,CEO Host Hotels HST S $7,686,206
6 Gellman David S DIR,BO Limbach LMB JS* $5,062,500
7 Schulze Richard BO Best Buy Co. BBY S $4,255,060
8 Brady Michael John O Summit Materials SUM S $2,681,400
9 McNamara Michael DIR Workday WDAY S $2,342,260
10 Villoutreix Frederic CEO,CB,DIR Schweitzer Mauduit SWM AS $2,276,470
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.