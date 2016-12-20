InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/19/16: Newcastle, DDR, Inovalon, Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance, it spotlights a stock that investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Newcastle Investment (NYSE:NCT);
- Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV);
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
- DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;
- Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Univar (NYSE:UNVR);
- Workday (NYSE:WDAY);
- Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM);
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM);
- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE);
- Om Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM);
- Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB);
- Host Hotels (NYSE:HST), and;
- Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Ubben Jeffrey W
|DIR
|21st Century Fox
|FOX
|B
|$83,350,000
|2
|Sonsini Peter W
|BO
|Achaogen
|AKAO
|B
|$13,500,000
|3
|Bahr Anthony Franklin
|PR,DIR
|WildHorse Resource Development
|WRD
|JB*
|$7,500,000
|4
|Growth Equity Opportunities Iv
|BO
|Achaogen
|AKAO
|B
|$6,750,000
|5
|Edens Wesley R
|DIR
|Newcastle Inv
|NCT
|B
|$4,370,000
|6
|Hoffmann Andre S
|DIR,BO
|Inovalon
|INOV
|B
|$1,858,580
|7
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund
|GLV
|B
|$1,671,962
|8
|Welling Glenn W
|DIR
|TiVo
|TIVO
|AB
|$1,597,635
|9
|Otto Alexander
|DIR,BO
|DDR
|DDR
|B
|$1,274,778
|10
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Advent Claymore Convertible & Inc
|AVK
|B
|$903,487
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Om Uk
|BO
|Om Asset Management
|OMAM
|JS*
|$298,537,504
|2
|Cd & R Assoc VIII
|BO
|Univar
|UNVR
|JS*
|$201,251,280
|3
|Mehra Anand
|DIR
|Spark Therapeutics
|ONCE
|S
|$18,691,892
|4
|Lilly Endowment
|BO
|Eli Lilly
|LLY
|S
|$14,518,477
|5
|Walter W Edward
|PR,CEO
|Host Hotels
|HST
|S
|$7,686,206
|6
|Gellman David S
|DIR,BO
|Limbach
|LMB
|JS*
|$5,062,500
|7
|Schulze Richard
|BO
|Best Buy Co.
|BBY
|S
|$4,255,060
|8
|Brady Michael John
|O
|Summit Materials
|SUM
|S
|$2,681,400
|9
|McNamara Michael
|DIR
|Workday
|WDAY
|S
|$2,342,260
|10
|Villoutreix Frederic
|CEO,CB,DIR
|Schweitzer Mauduit
|SWM
|AS
|$2,276,470
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.