Loxo Oncology: Regulatory Clarity And Catalyst-Filled 2017 Make This A Buy

While investors should remain cautious, at the same time it's important to avoid valuation bias and rule out investing in the company simply because shares are at 52 week highs.

The company is facing a catalyst filled 2017, including mid year pediatric data and bringing its next two pipeline assets into the clinic and possibly receiving initial data year-end.

Data in TRK fusion patients was impressive, with six of seven patients achieving RECIST partial responses and continuing on treatment.

Shares of Loxo Oncology are showing strength after the recent corporate update, with regulatory approval for lead drug LOXO-101 possible in 2018.

While after a recent spat of good news the stock of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) might seem to have run too far too fast, in actuality the stock is up 19% year to date at the time of this writing.

This small cap biotech company, which bills itself as developing highly selective medicines for patients with geneticially defined cancers, was founded in 2013- since then management has shown impressive focus, execution, and a committment to creating shareholder value.

Figure 2: Management execution over time (source: corporate presentation)

Yesterday the company offered investors an update on lead candidate larotrectinib (LOXO-101), as well as its pipeline consisting of LOXO-195 and LOXO-292.

Larotrectinib is an oral selective inhibitor of tropomysin receptor kinases (NYSE:TRK), proteins involved in cellular communication which when abnormally fused to other genes can lead to "turning on" cancers and causing them to grow. By selectively targeting TRK management believes they can develop a more potent treatment with a cleaner safety profile then other available therapies. LOXO-101 is currently being utilized in three ongoing trials.

It's worth noting that management has secured Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for LOXO-101 in for treating unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with NTRK-fusion proteins in adult and pedatric patients, as well as the coveted rare pediatric disease designation in infantile fibrosarcoma.

Recently, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress the company revealed updated phase 1 data in adults.

Figure 3: Best response and duration of therapy (source: corporate presentation)

Six of seven TRK fusion patients achieved partial responses, and as can be seen from the above graphic they continue to respond to treatment. The seventh patient showed tumor regression although it did not meet the threshold for a confirmed RECIST response.

The treatment had a relatively clean safety profile according to the company, with the majority of adverse events being grade 1 and 2. However, I didn't appreciate the murky mention that "no individual grade 3 or grade 4 adverse events occurred in more than three patients at 100mg BID or more than five patients in the entire study population". Management gets a red thumb for that mistifying statement, and investors deserve more clarity.

Data from an ongoing study in a trial with pediatric patients should be forthcoming in mid 2017, another important catalyst.

Another reason for the stock's strength today is the regulatory feedback from the FDA- the company's ongoing NAVIGATE phase 2 study, which enrolled its first patient in October 2015, could serve as the basis for an NDA filing, decisively shortening the time to market for the treatment. The trial is currently 85% enrolled, with full enrollment expected to occur in the first quarter of 2017.

As far as the commercial opportunity for such a drug, management estimates 1,500 to 5,000 late-line eligible patients per year in the US and similar numbers for the EU and Japan. Additionally, the expect to work toward expanding treatment to prior lines of therapy following regulatory approval.

LOXO-195 and LOXO-292 are intriguing pre-clinical candidates, with the former potentially even serving as a a follow up treatment for patients who initially responded to LOXO-101 and then experience disease progression. The latter candidate targets RET fusions and should not be underestimated, addressing around 5,000 patients in the US per year in medullary thyroid cancer and other indications. Both candidates are expected to be advanced into the clinic in early to mid 2017, with initial data potentially by the end of the year or early 2018.

Actions to Take

Loxo Oncology has $156.5 million of cash and equivalents, enough to continue operations into mid 2018 according to management. However, if the stock continues to show strength and Wall Street continues to buy into the story, shrewd management should engage in a secondary offering on favorable terms within the next six months, allowing them to further extend the cash runway and focus on regulatory approval for LOXO-101, as well as more rapidly advancing the next two pipeline assets.

With multiple data readouts in the next year, I expect the stock to continue to show strength. At a market capitalization of around $750 million and at 52 week highs, it's easy for potential investors to feel like they've "missed the boat". However, as often seen on Wall Street, stocks that are winning can continue to win, and companies that execute solidly can continue to drive shareholder gains.

After such a runup, it might be prudent for investors who've done their due diligence and are interested in the story to purchase an initial pilot position, waiting for further dips in the next few months to add.

Risks include near to midterm dilution and the coming data readouts, where investor expectations are rather high and a clean safety profile with continued durable responses is expected.

Additionally, smaller competitor Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) is targeting similar patient populations. The company recently announced compelling data for its RET inhibitor RXDX-105, although there were several grade three safety events. Likewise, 80% of patients showed tumor regression in a phase 2 trial for lead candidate entrectinib (with solid tumors harboring activiating alterations to NTRK1, NTRK2, NTRK3, ROS1, or ALK). With entrectinib Ignyta mangement is targeting a larger patient population than LOXO-101 and has demonstrated the ability to cross the blood brain barrier, but the disparity in the companies' valuations reflects Wall Street's belief that Loxo is more likely to emerge as the winner. With further data that could continue to change however, as investors get a handle on other differentiating factors between the two drugs and whether that data translates to other oncology indications.

