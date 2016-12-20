Thursday's Jobless Claims Are Important

The four-week trend of weekly jobless claims predicts non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). The current pace of jobless claims implies a slowdown in NFP for December. That would be worrisome in the face of rate hikes. Thursday's update in jobless claims increases in importance for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Jobless Claims Imply A Slower NFP

Jobless Claims 4 wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 5/7/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 5/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 5/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 5/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 6/4/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 6/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 6/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 6/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 7/2/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 7/9/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 7/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 7/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 7/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 8/6/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 8/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 8/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 8/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 9/3/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 9/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 9/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 9/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/1/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/8/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/5/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Better NFP 12/3/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 256,000 1.8% 12/17/2016 Expect Weaker NFP 12/24/2016 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Above shows that when the weekly series of jobless claims goes up it predicts a weaker NFP. When jobless claims go down it predicts a stronger NFP.

Currently, jobless claims in December are higher than November's four-week average, implying a weaker NFP if this trend continues.

Thursday's report will add clarity to this trend.

If NFP is in fact weaker for December it extends a steady slowing trend. That slowing trend is in the face of a rising rate environment.

Source: Trading Economics

Above you see the steady slowing trend of NFP. The current trend in weekly jobless claims predicts this trend to continue. Thursday's report will tell us more.

2015's Rate Hike Slowed NFP

Last year's rate hike in December 2015 preceded a slowdown in the NFP jobs report (Look earlier in the chart just above).

The rate hike implemented last Wednesday was in the midst of an already slowing jobs trend.

We'd expect the jobs series to slow further with the second rate hike in a decade. This hike though comes while the NFP starts from a lower level. This is an economic risk. Jobs drive the economy which drives the underlying support for markets. If jobless claims show a weak economy on Thursday, it's a sign of added risk for the coming year.

2017 Extra Rate Hike Because Of Inflation

The increase in rate hikes expected by the Fed in 2017 was due to a fear of inflation. The Fed says that a jump in fiscal spending is not needed to drive the economy at current full employment levels. Therefore, the risk is that it will drive inflation.

Here's what Fed Chair Yellen said in the press conference last Wednesday,

"I would say at this point that fiscal policy is not obviously needed to provide stimulus to help us get back to full employment."

Just because we see slowing trends in jobs does not necessarily mean the expectations for rate hikes would come down. Inflation is the risk despite economic growth. A slowing jobs picture at this point is a market risk.

Conclusion

Thursday's jobless claims report is important. So far December's trends predict another slowdown in NFP. That is in the midst of a rate hike which can slow the economy further. That is a risk to markets.

