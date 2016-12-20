Thursday's Jobless Claims Are Important

The four-week trend of weekly jobless claims predicts non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). The current pace of jobless claims implies a slowdown in NFP for December. That would be worrisome in the face of rate hikes. Thursday's update in jobless claims increases in importance for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).
Jobless Claims Imply A Slower NFP
Above shows that when the weekly series of jobless claims goes up it predicts a weaker NFP. When jobless claims go down it predicts a stronger NFP.
Currently, jobless claims in December are higher than November's four-week average, implying a weaker NFP if this trend continues.
Thursday's report will add clarity to this trend.
If NFP is in fact weaker for December it extends a steady slowing trend. That slowing trend is in the face of a rising rate environment.
Source: Trading Economics
Above you see the steady slowing trend of NFP. The current trend in weekly jobless claims predicts this trend to continue. Thursday's report will tell us more.
2015's Rate Hike Slowed NFP
Last year's rate hike in December 2015 preceded a slowdown in the NFP jobs report (Look earlier in the chart just above).
The rate hike implemented last Wednesday was in the midst of an already slowing jobs trend.
We'd expect the jobs series to slow further with the second rate hike in a decade. This hike though comes while the NFP starts from a lower level. This is an economic risk. Jobs drive the economy which drives the underlying support for markets. If jobless claims show a weak economy on Thursday, it's a sign of added risk for the coming year.
2017 Extra Rate Hike Because Of Inflation
The increase in rate hikes expected by the Fed in 2017 was due to a fear of inflation. The Fed says that a jump in fiscal spending is not needed to drive the economy at current full employment levels. Therefore, the risk is that it will drive inflation.
Here's what Fed Chair Yellen said in the press conference last Wednesday,
"I would say at this point that fiscal policy is not obviously needed to provide stimulus to help us get back to full employment."
Just because we see slowing trends in jobs does not necessarily mean the expectations for rate hikes would come down. Inflation is the risk despite economic growth. A slowing jobs picture at this point is a market risk.
Conclusion
Thursday's jobless claims report is important. So far December's trends predict another slowdown in NFP. That is in the midst of a rate hike which can slow the economy further. That is a risk to markets.PRO TRADER
