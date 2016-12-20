Future Profit Shrinkage Rated Likely At Sanderson Farms

The future looks good for the company although investors will want to read this article's warning on the stock price.

Among peers with similar and larger market capitalizations, this company stands out with its great balance sheet and nimble operations.

Today, we are covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM). The results of my analysis show SAFM trades at a fair price and has substantial risk of downside price action because commodity prices present risks for the top and bottom lines of their income statement. Read the story right here.

Sanderson Farms Stock Analysis

Headquartered in Mississippi since 1947, poultry processing company, SAFM, has enjoyed a steady stream of able managers who have contributed to the business's long survival.

Analysis of Operating Results

This graph displays the company's total assets (red line) and total long-term debt (orange line) for comparison purposes. SAFM's growth in net income is shown by the blue line.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

As of the most recent annual report, total assets weighed in at $1.25B and long-term debt at just $10M. This company's minimal leverage is a great insurance for investors. With so little debt, there are only very small interest payments taking profits out of the business. The low leverage bodes well for the company's ability to continue operating during tough times.

SAFM's peers in the chicken and meat processing businesses are all more heavily indebted. It's clear SAFM management intends for this company to weather any storm. This is the only Fortune 1000 company located in Mississippi.

Overall, SAFM has a great stat sheet. The company's net income is positive and it produces excess cash.

Downside Risk Is Hard To Ignore

But I discovered one big red flag for investors. It's coming from outside Sanderson's chickens. It's about what's going into its chickens: Grain.

Take a look at this price chart mapping chicken and meat processing companies SAFM, Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL), and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) against the U.S. grain index.

The Grains Price Index is colored gold and you can see the price of grains are at a long-term low of $76.03 while the meat companies have all enjoyed higher stock prices:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

Grain is a major input cost for the poultry and other livestock companies. Low grain costs have boosted meat company profit margins. In fact, profit margins across the industry are at all-time highs during this lull in grain prices.

Look at the relationship depicted in the chart below.

As grain prices are high, SAFM profits are low (or negative!), and as grain prices are low (like today), SAFM profits are near-record highs.

Click to enlarge

When grain prices return to historical norms we are going to see substantial shrinkage of total profits from Sanderson Farms and a very negative reaction from the marketplace as the poor earnings reports get baked into SAFM's market price.

Sanderson Farms is enjoying very fair weather in terms of low grain prices.

Investor Takeaway

Generally, this company appears to be priced fairly.

The price of grains dropping as the price of chickens has increased has given the company a perfect storm and it has posted great profit margins. But the rising price of chicken was being reported back in 2014, and grains have been getting cheaper for four straight years now. Isn't the game getting risky? Won't one or both of these trends reverse in the future? My magic 8-Ball says "Yes!"

What I'm seeing right now tells me SAFM investors are positioned to get burned with a large downward price swing at some point in the future. Prudent and non-passive investors will take profits from winners when it's clearly advantageous. My opinion on SAFM? A company employing great people and who's stock is a bit overpriced due to the recent experience of fair winds in the marketplace.

A reversal in the favorable commodity pricing environment will hammer profits at Sanderson Farms and likely lead to a major sell-off in the ticker.

Final Word

Investors can be assured the company will weather this storm intact. This is just not the lowest price Mr. Market is likely to offer this stock at in the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Please click or tap the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I work to keep you informed on further developments as the market continues to present major value opportunities. Occasionally, I publish large volumes of articles in a single day. If you are concerned about receiving too many emails with new articles from Faloh Investment please un-check real-time alerts on this author by hovering over the +Follow button next to my name. All real-time and non-real-time followers will see my publications at their SA Homepage and Stocktalks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.