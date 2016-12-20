20% Up This Year Taiwan Is A Buy

This is the eighth in a series of articles that takes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe. The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Taiwan from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward. Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right?

No European countries head the list. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list: New Zealand, Canada, and Australia; what do they have in common? The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why? Mexico, a Latin American country, is near the bottom. Why? What is it doing wrong?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom. Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

TAIWAN

Since starting this series of articles Taiwan has held its place in the list and shows a 20% growth rate year to date.

One can find the iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (NYSEARCA: EWT) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

Bloomberg provides some recent commentary on the Taiwanese fiscal stance:

"President Tsai Ing-wen's administration proposed a modest spending increase on infrastructure in an overall budget plan that will pare the government's debt level. In a draft budget for 2017, the cabinet proposal includes a 3.1 percent increase in spending on public works to NT$186.9 billion ($5.95 billion) as part of an overall 1.1 increase in spending from 2016. The plan will be sent to the island's legislature to be debated and passed. Taiwan's central bank has called for the use of expansionary fiscal policy as benchmark interest-rate cuts struggle to spur growth."

Taiwan appears to be doing the right thing to get out of the liquidity trap it is in. On the other hand statements like this mean that its leaders are in no way enlightened:

"The purpose of fine-tuning the budget is to reduce the deficit, even now while we experience an economic downturn," Premier Lin Chuan said in Taipei. Lin and the ministers in his cabinet took office on May 20, when Tsai was inaugurated as Taiwan president." (Bloomberg)

It appears that after exhausting monetary policy, only fiscal spending is left as a last resort and not intended to be long lasting. Or perhaps Mr. Lin Chuan is just saying what international bond holders and rating agencies want to hear. Playing the game for the game's sake.

At any rate the government is getting good advice from its central bank and appears to be heeding it and implementing some fiscal expansion.

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector is net adding to the private sector but that this trend has been in decline for some years and is about to, thankfully, reverse in the latest budget. The reversal in policy is a response to a slowing economy, unemployment, and a general growth slow down. Conditions that Taiwan finds quite unusual after decades of growth, prosperity and expansion.

The long-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the government sector, in common with almost all nations, has been net adding to the private sector for decades. Taiwan's budget has a distinct ten-year rhyme to it. It appears that every ten years there is a rise and fall in the net add to the private sector. Judging from the existing pattern, the current change in trend and the comments from the Prime Minister above, Taiwan is about to experience the beginning of another expansionary fiscal phase. This is very positive for the private sector and the stock market located in it.

A sovereign government that is the monopoly issuer of its currency has a responsibility to provide a steady supply of fresh money into the economy to allow for an ever expanding number of transactions to take place. If there is too little currency in circulation then deflation results, if there is too much is circulation then inflation results. The level of money can be controlled by government spending and taxing.

This then begs the question that if you are net spending over decades why tax at all? One simply needs to spend the difference required and leave the rest of the cash in the private sector.

When such a government chooses to provide this fresh money via a government bond issue a bond "debt" develops to bondholders, and one can watch this debt grow year by year. It is better for a government to simply spend this additional money into the economy by way of a citizens community dividend by providing more education, health, and infrastructure to the community that it serves. The spend is simply the gap between taxes and government spending. This method of increasing the amount of currency in circulation is less stressful on a population that might otherwise ring its hands over the level of "debt" thus accumulated.

If every country in the world repaid its national debt, there would be no money in circulation and the balances at the Treasury would be returned to zero. This is a simple fact of accounting and mathematics.

Another consideration to issuing the currency in this debt free way is that it releases the government from the opinions and suggestions of private sovereign bond rating agencies forever calling for surpluses and "balanced budgets" that only work to contract the economy to maintain the desired bond rating. With a contractionary government budgetary policy setting the only way the money supply and the economy can grow is from net inflows from the external sector.

External Sector

A huge plus for Taiwan is foreign trade. The near term can be seen in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

The chart shows that the balance of trade is positive and net adding to the private sector.

The long term balance of trade picture is shown below:

Click to enlarge

The chart shows that Taiwan has had a consistently strong positive balance of trade for decades. This is one of the strongest balance of trade charts on the planet.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the near term capital flow situation.

Click to enlarge

The chart indicates that there are net capital inflows adding to the private sector in Taiwan.

This has not always been the case as the long-term chart below shows:

Click to enlarge

Long term, the capital flow situation changed trend in 2012 when net outflows changed to net inflows. This is a very positive trend and further buoys the private sector with additional funds causing the local stock market index to rise.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, only it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes. The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G ]+ External Sector [X]

P=G+X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Taiwan is a buy. The government sector is net adding to the private sector and always has. After years of declining net adding the government has recently reversed policy and begun a cycle of expansionary economically supportive budgetary spending. There appears to be a ten-year pattern to government spending in Taiwan, and we appear to be at the beginning of a new cycle of expansion.

The only factor that makes me uneasy about the government sector are the comments from the prime minister about wanting to spend less in the future. Given their track record of positive net spending, I am giving them the benefit of the doubt and expect that the wily Taiwanese are just saying what the rating agencies want to hear while knowing themselves what is necessary to be done. A case of past actions speaking louder than words. Watch what they do and not what they say.

In addition to this, the local economy is further supported by a positive balance of trade and capital flows further net adding to the circular flow of income that will lift the local stock market index.

One must remember that these positive external flows have been maintained and for the most part have grown despite the "great recession" since the GFC in 2008. When the rest of world begins to come out of its neo-liberal induced monetary economic coma one can expect that growth and prosperity in Taiwan will further accelerate and grow.

The rest of the world can learn from Taiwan that consistent net adding to the economy by way of positive inflows from the government sector and external sector is not unsurprisingly the secret to sustained growth and prosperity over the long term.

Many countries do not enjoy the trade situation that Taiwan has and can at best hope to have a balanced external trade sector. This makes the role of the government sector all the more important in sustaining growth. Most other countries do have more of what Taiwan does not have, and that is land and resources. Despite a tiny land mass and limited resources and the need to import almost all of what it needs to survive and produce, Taiwan manages to exceed most other countries in growth and development.

One can get investment access to Taiwan via these ETF funds:

iShares MSCI Taiwan Index

ISHARES PLC ISHARES MSCI TAIWAN UCITS ETF USD (IDTW)

IQ Taiwan Small Cap ETF (TWON)

ISHARES PLC ISHARES MSCI TAIWAN UCITS ETF USD (ITWN)

DB X-TRACKERS DBX MSCI TAIWAN IDX UCITS ETF (XMTW)

ISHARES VII PLC ISHARES MSCI TAIWAN UCITS ETF (OTCPK:CSTW)

In the next article, we will take a look at Indonesia.

