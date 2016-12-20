BlackBerry: It Just Keeps Getting Worse

On Tuesday morning, we received fiscal-third quarter earnings from BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). As the company continues its excruciating turnaround from a hardware firm to one focused on software and services, the revenue picture has gotten much worse. Management seemed to applaud its non-GAAP results, but the real reported figures show a story that's not improving.

For the period, BlackBerry announced GAAP revenues of just $289 million, substantially missing analyst estimates for $332 million. As I discussed in my earnings preview article, hardware was likely to be the key, but that relied on other segments meeting their marks. Unfortunately, all three business units fell short of what I was expecting, given management's guidance, leading to a substantial miss. As a result, the revenue picture over the past three years has reached a new low.

(Source: BlackBerry financial documents)

Now management and the bull camp can celebrate the non-GAAP profit reported, but the adjusted numbers don't tell the whole story. Despite producing more than half of the quarter's revenues, the software/service segment still produced lower operating income than the dying service access fees segment. Again, as I mentioned a few days ago, gross margins are basically meaningless, even though the company reported a record. That's because the software/service business has most of its expenses on the operating line, resulting in a less than 25% operating margin.

Management says it is still on track to deliver 30% software/service revenue growth for the full year, but I wonder if this is another non-GAAP or adjusted figure. On a GAAP basis, the company needs to report almost $205 million in revenues from this segment in fiscal Q4 to meet its 30% guidance. That would require a substantial sequential jump from the $160 million reported in Q3, which itself was a record. With the SEC trying to crack down on companies reporting non-GAAP figures, I was surprised to see BlackBerry management discussing them so prominently. If this 30% growth is only achieved by looking at non-GAAP or adjusted numbers, it will only be another bad mark against a struggling management team.

In the quarter, BlackBerry also burned through $150 million as it continues to wind down the hardware business. That leaves the company with just $1 billion in net cash. Interestingly enough, goodwill and intangible assets now represent more than 56% of stockholders' equity. We'll see if more write-downs come in Q4 to adjust those numbers to the current size of the business. In fiscal 2018, BlackBerry may not even hit $1 billion in annual revenues if the current trend continues.

BlackBerry shares are up more than 3% in early Tuesday trading, approaching the $8 level again. However, investors should remember that shares spiked after the last quarterly announcement, only to lose those gains in the coming weeks, falling more than $1 a share from their post-earnings high. John Chen was previously looking for revenue growth at $960 million in quarterly revenues, and now the company is below $290 million. I don't know what else he has to do to get himself fired, but after a terrible quarter and a turnaround that has taken much longer than expected, shareholders should be getting angry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.