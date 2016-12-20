Tupperware Could Be Worth A Further Look

Shares are now down materially since 2013 (but so is the per share earnings of the firm).

We know that past history does not dictate future results, but I find that it can be helpful nonetheless. There's a lot to be learned from reviewing how the business results of a given company interacted with security performance over the years. Today I'd like to look at a unique example with Tupperware (NYSE:TUP).

Back at the end 1997 Tupperware was earning $1.35 per share and paying out an $0.88 annual dividend. The share price was around $28, equating to a starting dividend yield of about 3.1% and an earnings multiple close to 21.

Fast forward eight years to 2005 and not much had changed. Well it had to a degree, but then the business and security results went back to where they were. At the end of 2005 Tupperware was earning $1.40 per share and paying out that same $0.88 annual dividend. Meanwhile, the share price had drifted down to $22 or so. By that point the starting dividend yield was closer to 4% and the earnings multiple was around 16 or so.

By the way, although the price declined by a good amount over those eight years (~21%) an investor would have seen slight nominal gains due to the dividends collected along the way.

It would have been easy to write an investment in Tupperware off back in 2005. Interestingly, this is just about the time when the business and shares were about to take off.

From 2005 to 2009 earnings-per-share went from $1.40 to $3.10 (a 120% increase to the nearest nickel). The share price followed suit, jumping from $22 up to $47 - representing a ~110% increase. The dividend remained the same, meaning that the company's payout ratio went from around 63% of earnings all the way down to 28%.

Now there is a very large caveat here. The business and security performed quite well during this period, but in order to see those sorts of returns you have to either 1) have a stomach of steel or 2) forget about your investment. In July of 2008 shares of Tupperware were trading hands around $39. By February of 2009 the number was closer to $14 - or a 64% decline in just seven months.

Those are the sorts of things that you have to be prepared for. Everyone talks about buying at these times, but I'd contend simply not panicking and / or selling is half the battle. It would have been a lot scarier if business performance was following suit but still, whenever someone bids 60% less in a short amount of time you need to be able to think independently.

The growth story would go on for a few more years. From 2009 to 2013, earnings-per-share grew from $3.10 all the way up to $5.40 - an increase of nearly 75%. Meanwhile the share price grew at an even faster rate - jumping from $47 up to $95, or a 100% increase. In tandem Tupperware's valuation went from 15 times earnings up to 17 times earnings. This would turn out to be the top.

Further, the dividend was finally increased (and in a big way). The payout went from $0.88 per year all the way up to a $2.72 annual rate to start 2014. With Tupperware you don't see these nice and tidy 6% dividend increases year-after-year. Instead, Tupperware goes big with dividend increases or it doesn't go at all.

So from 1997 to 2005 you had basically nonexistent gains. And from 2005 to 2013 an investor would have made nearly five times their money. Over the entire period share price and business performance were solid; yet this certainly did not come about in a linear fashion.

The last three years have not treated the business or share price kindly. From a base of $5.40 or so in earnings power, Tupperware went on to earn $5.40 and $4.40 in 2014 and 2015, and the expectation for this year is closer to $4.30. That's a decline of roughly 20% as it relates to an investor's claim on the company's underlying earnings power.

Now the interesting part is that this doesn't mean an investment is "good" or "bad" today. Instead, there are a couple of questions you have to ask yourself. For one, you want to check in to see if this decline in earnings power has be adequately represented in the share price.

As I write this shares of Tupperware last traded hands around $53. As compared to the previous mark near $95 back in 2013, this represents a decline of nearly 45%. So you have 20% lower earnings, but a 45% lower share price. In turn, the earnings multiple has gone from about 17 down to an expectation of closer to 12.

Meanwhile, the dividend has been held steady for three years. The payout ratio has gone from 50% up to 63%. Of course the dividend yield has also climbed from 2.9% all the way up to 5.1%. From a high level view, it'd be fair to suggest that Tupperware's share price has at least adequately reflected the lower earnings power of the business and perhaps even shot past a "fair" price.

The second question relates to your view on the company's future prospects. If you suspect that Tupperware is in continual decline and will eventually go away, there's no price that ought to look interesting. Alternatively, if you suppose that the firm can hang around and even grow again, the "investment bar" is sufficiently low such that you don't need excellent business results to provide solid investment performance.

I'll give you an example. The expectation for Tupperware's growth over the intermediate-term is lofty: either in the high single-digits or low double-digits. If you suspect Tupperware can grow anything like 10% per year, you don't need me to tell you that a 5%+ starting yield coupled with a security trading at 12 times earnings could turn out exceptionally well with that sort of growth.

Yet even if a much more subdued situation, investors would still see solid gains. For instance, suppose Tupperware is able to grow by 3% annually of the next five years. In this circumstance you'd be looking at $5 in earnings-per-share by 2021 - less than what the company achieved on an adjusted basis a few years back. At 13 times earnings this would equate to a future price expectation of about $65.

Even if you don't presume dividend growth, the same $2.72 annual payout would equate to $13.60 in aggregate cash payouts. That's a total value of ~$79 or a total gain of about 8.3% per annum. That's what I mean by a low "investment bar." When you can reduce a growth expectation by 50% or 75% and still see solid gains, a security could very well be worth a further look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.