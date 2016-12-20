BlackBerry's Earnings: Not All Is Lost

In the early hours of December 20th, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) reported F3Q17 earnings. While it is generally hard to consider a GAAP loss of $117 million on revenues of $289 million "good performance," I would say that BlackBerry delivered encouraging results. As CEO John Chen noted in the press release, the company's moves to transform itself into an enterprise software business drove "operating profitability in all business segments and overall positive non-GAAP EPS."

Click to enlarge

Credit: iclarify.com

Non-GAAP revenues of $301 million in the quarter fell considerably short of consensus expectations' $331.9 million and represented an uncomfortable YOY drop of about 45%. Adjusted EPS of $0.02, on the other hand, beat expectations by three cents - up from a non-GAAP breakeven last quarter. GAAP EPS, which includes write down of assets, restructuring and other costs, came in at -$0.22.

BlackBerry's Software and Services segment, its largest, posted revenues of $164 million in the quarter. The segment result was, in my view, mildly encouraging. It represented a sequential top-line improvement of 5% from F2Q17 in the division that is most likely to carry the Waterloo company through its transformation phase. YOY growth in the division was 50% excluding IP increase. But that number likely includes the performance of businesses acquired in the past 12 months, making the apples-to-apples comparison impractical and possibly not even all that insightful.

Mobility Solutions and SAF (service access fees), not surprisingly, continued their steady descent into irrelevance. The former saw a 33% sequential decline in revenues, while the latter printed a 26% QOQ revenue decline. I expect the trend only to continue given BlackBerry's recent exit from handset manufacturing and the wind down of legacy BlackBerry 7 and older operating systems (a driver of revenues for the SAF segment).

Click to enlarge

Source: Company's press release

On the margin front, BlackBerry celebrated a record-breaking non-GAAP gross margin of 70% in the quarter, or 67% on a GAAP basis. Compared to F2Q17's non-GAAP gross margin of 62%, these results will likely be well received by the Street. Margin expansion, in addition, is likely to continue as the revenue mix will tend to shift fast toward software and services - a division that claimed gross margins of 80% this quarter.

Operating expenses in F3Q17 were not much more than modest, which also played a role in BlackBerry's bottom line beat. Selling and administration, the largest line item, came in 18% lower YOY on a GAAP basis. Discounting costs associated with the write down of for-sale assets and debenture fair value adjustments, this quarter's opex was 24% lower than last year. I believe de-scaling of operating expenses will be crucial for BlackBerry to gain leverage and start generating income sustainably in the future.

On the cash flow side, FCF (free cash flow) came in negative for the quarter, at -$156 million. The drop seems to be almost fully attributable to a deterioration in net working capital, which consumed $149 million of cash in F3Q17, particularly in the payables line. Although clearly worse than in the first six months of the fiscal year, cash consumption this quarter barely put a dent on BlackBerry's still large net cash position: $1 billion this quarter vs. $1.3 billion as of the beginning of FY17, representing about one fourth of the company's market cap.

Perhaps the best news came from BlackBerry's guidance. The company reiterated its plans to deliver 30% growth in total software and services revenues for the full fiscal year. In addition, profitability outlook improved. BlackBerry now expects to be non-GAAP profitable for FY17, up from a range of -$0.05 per share to breakeven. Breakeven non-GAAP EPS guidance for F4Q17 also beat current consensus of -$0.01, while breakeven free cash flow in Q4 is an improvement from this quarter's results.

My take on BlackBerry

Back in June, I asked myself: "why bother with hardware?" In my view, BlackBerry's mobile phone business had deteriorated to a point that the company's long overdue turnaround depended on the hardware division being wound down, spun off or sold.

One quarter later, to my approval, BlackBerry announced the end of in-house device production. The move that refocused the company largely as a software business, however, was only the first important step. I believe BlackBerry still has a long way to go to prove that it has a viable business model to compete in a very tough enterprise software and mobility market.

F3Q17 showed that top line stability is still a few quarters away. But the company seems to be gaining some ground on the profitability and cash generation fronts. While I continue to find an investment in BlackBerry highly speculative and largely binary (i.e. the stock is likely to shoot high very fast or tumble hard), I also believe that the Waterloo company has put the worst of its transformation efforts behind it.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance