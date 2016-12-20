By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee



Expectations of greater fiscal spending in the U.S. have pressured yields worldwide.

Global Fixed Income

Treasuries: After reducing our outlook for U.S. Treasuries to underweight in the aftermath of the U.S. elections, the Committee moved back to slight underweight for our First Quarter 2017 Outlook as yields moved closer to fair value. Inflation and growth expectations along with risk premia — the three primary components of 10-year Treasury yields — have all increased post-election, driving yields higher. That said, the gravitational pull of the global rate structure, marked by accommodative policy in Europe and Japan, persists and could keep a lid on U.S. rates even as investors now need to be paid far more to hold U.S. Treasuries than they did before the election. As expected, the FOMC resumed federal funds rate tightening in December, hiking its target rate by 25 bps; the central bank expects three additional 25 bp rate hikes in 2017.

Is Global Growth Poised to Return?

Global Real GDP Growth (%)

Source: Bloomberg, International Monetary Fund.

Developed Market Non-U.S. Debt

We reduced our outlook for developed market non-U.S. debt to underweight following the U.S. elections and remained there in our latest re-evaluation. Expectations that a Trump presidency and an associated loosening of fiscal purse strings would lift global growth and inflation have pressured yields worldwide. With yields on 10-year JGBs pushing above zero for the first time since February, the BOJ offered to purchase an unlimited amount of short-maturity issues as part of its new “yield curve control” policy, but found no takers at its below-market ask. With a host of impactful elections on tap across the eurozone in 2017, the ECB announced that it would extend the duration of its quantitative easing program until at least December 2017 while reducing its monthly asset purchases to €60 billion per month (from €80 billion) beginning in April 2017.

High Yield Fixed Income

The Committee maintained a neutral weighting in high yield fixed income. Though there may still be some room to run in credit as spreads are within historical averages, caution may be warranted given the rally in high yield since March and its post-election resilience as other fixed income sectors mostly struggled. Security selection remains important, especially in the energy sector, where valuations are high among companies viewed as “survivors” amid the volatility in oil prices.

Emerging Markets Debt

We maintained a slightly underweight outlook for emerging markets debt. The results of the U.S. elections introduced a high level of uncertainty over trade relations between emerging countries and the U.S., with the more open economies and those with close links to the U.S. most at risk; these include Latin American markets like Mexico and Colombia as well as Asian economies like Taiwan and South Korea. In the short term, we believe that continued concerns regarding the new Trump administration’s policies will result in increased volatility in EM assets, though we anticipate a certain amount of resilience given a pickup in growth and reduced current account deficits. In our view, local-currency bonds appear less attractive than hard-currency bonds given the upward pressure on rates through the reflation channel as well as the pressure on foreign exchange via the trade risk channel.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Diversification does not guarantee profit or protect against loss in declining markets. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The views expressed herein may include those of the Neuberger Berman Multi-Asset Class (NYSE:MAC) team, Neuberger Berman’s Asset Allocation Committee and Investment Strategy Group (ISG). The Asset Allocation Committee is comprised of professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates. ISG analyzes market and economic indicators to develop asset allocation strategies. ISG consists of five investment professionals and works in partnership with the Office of the CIO. ISG also consults regularly with portfolio managers and investment officers across the firm. The views of the MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee, and ISG may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole, and Neuberger Berman advisers and portfolio managers may take contrary positions to the views of the MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee and ISG. The MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee and ISG views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. ©2016 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

© 2009-2016 Neuberger Berman LLC. | All rights reserved