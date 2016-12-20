Lloyds Buys MBNA From Bank Of America

In fact, if you are a long-term shareholder, the acquisition of MBNA is a much better use of excess capital than special dividends.

That being said, the deal is value accretive for Lloyds, and the terms are attractive.

On December 20, Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) announced that it had agreed to buy the MBNA UK credit card business from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) for GBP1.9bn. The purchase price includes around GBP0.8bn of acquired equity. The implied multiple of 2.4x book looks reasonable, given MBNA's RoE of around 30% as of 1H16. Notably, Lloyds negotiated a GBP240mn cap on MBNA's future payouts for the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 1H17.

MBNA is a specialist UK credit card business with total assets of around GBP7bn and millions of customers in the UK. It was founded in 1982 as Maryland Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Maryland National Bank. In 2005, MBNA was acquired by Bank of America for $35bn.

Football credit cards are one of the group's flagship products.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company data

According to the press release, Lloyds expects c.3% and c.5% statutory EPS accretion in the first and second years following the deal. The acquisition will increase the group's revenues by GBP650mn per annum (4%) and will also result in a c.10bp pick-up in Lloyds' net interest margin. Lloyds also noted that "there is significant opportunity for cost synergies, currently expected at c.GBP100mn run rate per annum within two years, representing c.30% of the 2015 MBNA cost base". Importantly, on completion of the transaction, Lloyds' market share in UK credit cards will increase from 15% to 26%.

What does the deal mean for Lloyds' dividends?

The acquisition will be funded through organic capital generation and will use around 80bps of Lloyds' CET1. As a reminder, the group's CET1 ratio increased by 60bps q/q to 14.1%/13.4% (pre dividend/post dividend) in Q3'16, well above its target of a 13.0% CET1 ratio. In addition, we expect Lloyds to deliver c.50bps of CET1 in Q4'16. As a result, Lloyds' CET1 ratio will likely print at 13.8%/13.1%, all else equal. Given that Lloyds pledged to return excess cash above 13% CET1, we believe special dividends for 2016 will likely be reduced. As such, we expect a 6% cumulative dividend yield from Lloyds in 2016. Lloyds has already paid out GBP0.85 for the interim dividend, leaving around 4.5% for the final and special dividends to be paid out in 1H17.

Implications for Bank of America

The deal will not have too much effect on Bank of America, given that MBNA's total assets make up just for 0.3% of BAC's asset base while MBNA's 1H16 earnings correspond to around 2% of Bank of America's bottom line. The caveat here is that BAC has now agreed to indemnify Lloyds if PPI costs rise above a GBP240mn cap.

Bottom line

We do acknowledge that lower special dividends may come as a disappointment to Lloyds' shareholders. Having said that, the deal is extremely value-accretive for the group while the terms are attractive. In fact, if you are a long-term shareholder, the acquisition of MBNA is a much better use of excess capital than special dividends. Moreover, management confirmed that it remains commuted to a dividend payout ratio of at least 50% over the medium term. As such, we still view Lloyds as a quality dividend story, well supported by resilient margins, a de-risked balance sheet and robust organic capital generation.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Lloyds and other global banks. If you are interested in the topic, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.