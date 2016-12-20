How To Identify A Selling/Buying Trend In One Chart

Technical analysis and directional indicators can assist investors with an indication about price direction.

Investors looking to make new investments should consider assets when technical indicators suggest a strong buying trend is beginning or continuing.

Chart price action, moving averages and momentum indicators flash warning signals that instruct investors to 'look under the hood' of their investments.

Investors should be aware of the beginning or continuance of a selling trend on their portfolio holdings, especially now during rising interest rates.

Dividend Retriever does like to keep a 'nose' on all his investments for the beginning of devastating smelly selling trends; he likes to keep his nose to the ground for a whiff of underlying fundamental and sentiment changes occurring underneath the surface! He also likes to find new and interesting treats (stocks) to put away for later.

I would like to begin by showing a short-term trend development that is leading to a medium term development in the currency pair EUR/USD. I could have used an equity, bond, index, sector ETF or any other common trending financial instrument; but currencies do tend to trend nicely for illustration purposes.

Before I get to the "One Chart" that I promised, I would like you to see the 1-year historical chart below:

Courtesy: BigCharts.

What is clear is a sideways pattern in the currency pair since the beginning of the year until the smelly selling started in earnest early November.

Now, I want to zoom in on a shorter term chart to show the indication of upcoming selling pressure on the pair.

Here is the One Chart I promised:

Click to enlarge

Source: Stockcharts.com

The first warning sign shows up in the MACD indicator panel at the square box. MACD line crosses below the zero line indicating a change may be coming. Notice that MACD gave the warning even though the 50-DMA was above the 200-DMA (bullish) in the main chart.

The second and more telling sign that selling was picking up is the crossover of the 50 DMA below the 200 DMA - see square box in main chart.

Thirdly, the confirmation of the selling trend is marked by the top red arrow. The dreaded lower high!

The lower red arrow on the chart is another higher low which suggest lower prices ahead. The second lower high was confirmed by the move to 1.041. The MACD is also confirming the trend suggesting lower prices are ahead with the blackline crossing over the red line below zero (see MACD panel).

I also want to point out that the ADX indicator which was developed by J. Welles Wilder is a very good directional trend indicator that many traders use.

Looking at the ADX indicator panel the value of ADX (black line) is at 27.16 and rising, which indicates a strong trend is in place. A value over 25 is considered a strong trend.

The negative directional indicator -DI (red line) is rising, indicating the strength of the downtrend is increasing.

The positive directional indicator +DI (green line) is heading downward, indicating loss of upside momentum.

For a brief explanation and definition of these indicators MACD & ADX, check out my Instablog for two supporting blog posts here.

What can we glean from these studies?

I showed in one chart, the breakdown of a sideways trading pattern to a strong selling trend with what might be even further downside ahead.

I showed the instructive early warning sign by MACD even before price broke down.

I showed the bearish cross of the 200-DMA by the 50-DMA that was confirmed by the top red arrow at the first lower high.

I showed the second lower high, bottom red arrow, confirming the downtrend.

I showed the instructive ADX indicator confirming the chart patterns and MACD and moving average cross-overs.

Why are these short-term observations important?

These observations give the investor or trader the 'heads up' that something fundamentally is going on; that he or she must look under the hood.

And in this case, something is going on. The dollar (NYSEARCA:USD) is strengthening (EUR going down) against the euro because of diverging fiscal and monetary policies. The chart pattern confirms this statement.

Here's a two-year chart. The 1.05 chart support is now broken to the downside, so the short-term observation suggests lower prices are ahead for even the medium term. 1.00 or lower is not out of the question now.

Source: Bigcharts.

An investor should always keep an eye on the short term even though he or she may be a long-term investor. Devastating losses can occur in a very short time. Sometimes stocks need to be sold before too much damage is done to an investor's portfolio. Sometimes stocks take years and years to recover, if ever, see the 10-year NOK chart below.

When a short-term downtrend emerges in a financial instrument, it is the market as a whole, in real time, telling us something about the asset. The short-term is at times a leading indicator to what the medium/longer term asset price might look like in the future.

At other times, the short-term indications are only a setback in a longer term uptrend. But I am very interested in monitoring my holdings and looking 'under the hood' when short-term selling is at hand, because I want to try and prevent this:

And this:

Look at a longer term view of NOK. Who would of expected these losses from the venerable and well respected Nokia? But the point is investor losses began with a short-term selling trend at the end of 2007.

Courtesy: BigCharts.

Now, the beauty of these indicators and chart patterns is that they also apply to buying a strong upward trending asset at the right time.

Click to enlarge

Notice:

We have the 50-dma cross over the 200-dma in Sept - bullish indication, without confirmation of a new trend. MACD black line crosses up through the red line late Oct. - bullish indication without confirmation of a new trend. +DI (green line) crosses the -DI (red line) indicating possible trend change at hand (see ADX panel). Finally, the stock breakout above resistance on Nov. 10, MACD lines are above zero and widening, ADX black line is above 25 indicating a strong trend is at hand - green line is rising and red line is falling - bullish confirmation of uptrend!

So you see, these indicators can spot change in trends either way to the upside or downside. Of course, an investor must inspect the fundamentals of any investment before making new purchases and not rely on technical analysis alone.

Here's the longer term 2-year context for AAN:

Looks like the trend is heading to perhaps for $35 or better, maybe even to the top of the chart.

The intentions of this article:

I wrote this article to bring attention to some of the indicators and chart patterns that have helped me both as a long-term investor and as a short-term trader.

This article does not suggest that should a confirmed selling pattern emerge, that a holding needs to be sold. But it is a call for an investor to look into what might have caused sudden selling pressure. I myself, after checking it out, sell immediately. Other times, I sit tight because I have determined the selling is not justified.

These indicators and chart patterns can be applied to any stock, bond, commodity, currency or and other trending financial asset.

I encourage readers of this article, if you are not already familiar with technical analysis (see P.S.), to apply these studies to your own holdings and become familiar with the selling pressures that can arise quickly. Also apply them to other investments that are being considered for purchase since the indicators help identify price trends to the upside!

These indicators I brought to your attention are not the only indicators being used in technical analysis. There are hundreds to choose from. Investors and traders use different indicators based on their objectives.

I would also say that technical analysis and study are more of an art than a science. The indicators and chart patterns can change quickly based on news, fundamentals, etc. But I have found over the years, more often than not, technical analysis is quite helpful to the investor and trader. Sometimes, it allows this Old Dog a little bit of this:

Here is an exercise should anyone choose to make their own analysis and try out the indicators!

Here is a chart of XOM. You can make your analysis known in the comment section if you like. I think it will be fun to see what people think about this stock based on the indicators and moving averages and what is suggested for the future of the stock.

It is totally subjective and opinions will vary, so don't worry about it. Indicators' studies and chart interpretation is a lot of fun!

Hint: The story begins around November 9/10 or so.

Click to enlarge

Courtesy: StockCharts.

Good Luck! Look forward to hearing from you!

I do plan on doing an article on each of these indicators MACD & ADX complete with examples to explain a little more about and how I use them.

If you would like to see articles of this nature, mention a word or two in the comment section.

And of course, you can follow me around the "neighborhood" by hitting the follow button.

P.S. What is technical analysis?

Technical analysis is the study of market action (in terms of price and volume), primarily through the use of charts, for the purpose of forecasting future price trends.

Foundation, premise, and concepts of TA:

Market action discounts everything.

Prices move in trends (and trends persist)

History repeats itself.

Source: International Federation of Technical Analysts.

I myself have been studying chart patterns and various indicators for a long time. I am not a certified market technician. I just have been learning as much as I can about it since I was a youngin, now I look about like this:

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPOT FOREX EUR/USD; LONG AAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio asset mix, diversification. Readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions.