Alibaba Cloud: Positioned For International Growth

Cloud service demand from Chinese companies going global and demand from overseas clients seeking a presence in China, could give AliCloud a competitive advantage in the longer term.

With its relatively minuscule global market share, in the short term AliCloud is unlikely to pose a serious challenge to the global cloud computing market leaders.

AliCloud’s global operations have just begun. AliCloud has proven it has the hardware, the software and the engineering talent to compete on a global scale.

With Alibaba Cloud, being the dominant cloud provider in China, Alibaba is positioned to benefit from the growth of China’s cloud computing market which is still at early stages.

Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned in the article as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors such as valuation which are not addressed.

Propelled by strong demand for cloud computing services in its home base, China, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) cloud unit known as AliCloud, Alibaba Cloud or Aliyun, Asia-Pacific's largest cloud infrastructure services provider, has been growing its top-line at triple-digit rates, emerging as one of Alibaba's fastest growing business units and a key growth driver for the company.

For its full financial year 2016, Aliyun posted a 138% growth in revenues and revenues increased 130% in the quarter ended September 30, compared with the same period last year marking the company's sixth consecutive quarter of triple digit revenue growth.

Source: South China Morning Post

China's cloud computing market is still at early stages and still offers growth potential, particularly as the Chinese government continues its campaign to digitize the Chinese industry. China's 'Internet Plus' initiative, unveiled last year, includes promoting cloud computing, online banking, mobile internet, the Internet of Things and Big Data.

Unlike in the U.S. where the cloud market is fairly mature, in China, cloud spending accounts for less than 10% of total IT spending in China. China has historically lagged the United States in IT adoption speed, although that lag has shortened over the past 20 years.

Source: Bain and Company

Forrester Research estimates that over the next five years, China's public cloud market will more than double from US$ 1.8 billion in 2015, to US$ 3.8 billion by 2020.

Click to enlarge

Source: Statista

Aliyun, being the leading cloud services provider in China is perhaps best positioned to capitalize on this potential. With more than 2.3 million customers worldwide, including 651,000 paying clients (including major brand such as Philips, Schneider Electric, as well as half of the top 35 Chinese "unicorn" internet companies - start-up firms with a US$ 1 billion valuation as determined by private or public investment), Aliyun is China's largest cloud services provider holding a 23% share in China's cloud computing market.

According to research firm Forrester, based on certain criteria such as technology, business strategy and market size by customer base and revenue, Aliyun is the leading cloud provider in China having built the largest eco-system by partnering with technology, SaaS and consulting companies. After Aliyun, Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft's Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) make up the top three leading cloud providers in China according to Forrester analysts. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD) is a potential contender while other homegrown cloud providers including ChinaC, DaoCloud, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), MoPaaS, QingCloud, UCloud, and UnitedStack currently trail far behind the market leaders.

Having established itself as the largest public cloud provider in China, Aliyun is positioned to profit from the growth of the cloud computing market in its home country, China. Meanwhile Aliyun's overseas expansion has just begun.

Aliyun plans to open four new data centers worldwide by the end of the year, including its first in Europe. The new data centers-located in Japan, Germany, the Middle East and Australia-will bring Aliyun's worldwide total to 14, including two in the U.S.

The expansion of its global network of data centers should help the company compete for a larger share of the global public cloud services market which is expected to grow to be a US$ 100 billion industry by 2020 according to researcher IDC.

Forrester has described the public cloud market as a "hyper-growth market", predicting it to be worth US$ 146 billion by 2017, up from US$ 87 billion in 2015. Aliyun's global expansion will put it in direct competition with global cloud IaaS market leaders Amazon (31% market share), Microsoft (9%), IBM and SoftLayer (7%) (NYSE:IBM) and Google (5%) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Source: Synergy Research Group

Regarded as the annual global computing Olympics, the Sort Benchmark Competition comprises a number of sorting competitions, such as GraySort, CloudSort, MinuteSort and JouleSort. In years past, Microsoft and Google earned top prizes in these benchmark sorting competitions while University of California at Berkley performed well. Last year however, Aliyun emerged as a new winner, breaking all four world records and taking the top prizes in the two competitions and their relevant subcategories (i.e. Daytona and Indy), it competed in - the Graysort (sort rate at TBs/minute or the fastest time to sort 100 TB of data) and MinuteSort (most data sorted in one minute) competitions. In the Graysort competition, Aliyun sorted 100 terabytes of data in a mere six-and-a-half minutes, leapfrogging ahead of the previous record of 23-and-a-half minutes. In the Minutesort competition, Alicloud sorted 7.7 terabytes of data in the allotted 60 seconds.

Click to enlarge

Source: Aliyun

This year, China's Tencent took gold in the Graysort and Minutesort competitions however Aliyun won the Cloudsort competition (lowest cost of sorting 100 TB of data) with a score of US$ 1.44/TB breaking the record of US$ 4.51/TB held by AWS since 2014.

Aliyun's win shows the company has the engineers, the hardware and the software to compete on a global scale in the rapidly growing cloud market.

However, with Aliyun's market share estimated at about 2%, it is unlikely the company will pose a significant challenge to the global leaders in the near term, particularly Amazon whose cloud business is bigger than the next three players combined which are Microsoft, Google and IBM according to Synergy Research. Amazon is the leader in the IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service). In the IaaS market, AWS is bigger than the next three players combined, which are Microsoft, Google and IBM while in the PaaS market, Amazon is almost as big as the next three players combined, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft and IBM.

Click to enlarge

Source: Business Insider

In the longer term however, Aliyun holds an advantage - the internationalization of Chinese companies and the demand for cloud services from overseas customers looking to establish a presence in China where Aliyun is the market leader. This is particularly the case for foreign SaaS companies seeking to establish themselves in China's SaaS market which is still at early stages.

In 2013, China was the world's sixth-largest market for total enterprise IT spending and the second-largest in IT hardware spending. China's hardware spending as a percentage of GDP was on par with other leading nations. But overall, China's enterprise IT spending as a percentage of GDP is comparatively less, because it spends significantly less on software and services. Among major markets, China ranks last in the ratio of software and services spending to hardware spending.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bain and Company

This trend of hardware being disproportionately high in IT spending is also evident in China's public cloud market where IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) is the main growth driver while value-added services including PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) are not fully developed yet.

IaaS is estimated to account for about 44% of total revenue in China's cloud market. This compares with the United States where IaaS accounts for less than 20% of the American public cloud market where revenue is primarily driven by PaaS and SaaS.

In 2014, the U.S. commanded 60% of global SaaS spending while China had just a 3% share.

However the SaaS situation in China is changing. Leaner budgets force companies to examine alternatives with lower upfront expenditure and increasing labor costs force companies to focus on productivity. According to Peng T. Ong (co-founder of match.com), in the Asian market it has traditionally been cheaper to throw more people to solve a problem. But when GDP per capita reaches a certain point, which Peng suggests is about US$ 8,000 to US$ 10,000 a year, a tipping point occurs, where businesses start to focus more on increasing productivity and effectiveness of solutions - and this provides an opportunity for SaaS solutions to take off. A white paper released this month states that China's GDP per capita touched US$ 8,000 this year.

This explains the observation by a Beijing-based Forrester analyst that "the competition of cloud players is switching from infrastructure layer to the whole platform and value ecosystem."

Current regulations in China do not permit foreign entities to make direct sales of SaaS products from servers located within China. For this, a company will have to obtain a commercial ICP license which foreign companies cannot obtain. The commercial ICP license is a type of license issued particularly for companies that primarily conduct their business online.

It is not possible to obtain web hosting in China without an ICP license and with Aliyun snatching up smaller storage and domain name providers, Aliyun has emerged as the most popular one-stop-shop among Chinese tech businesses for hosting-related services.

With foreign companies unable to obtain this license, foreign SaaS providers are left with two options:

1. Host SaaS outside China. However, with all traffic passing through the Great Firewall, the connection is likely to be slow and inconsistent which could potentially lead to customer experience issues.

2. Resell SaaS within China through a licensing agreement with a 100% Chinese entity. Under this model, the foreign software company does not directly offer its SaaS product in China nor does it control the China server. Instead, its software is licensed to a Chinese entity which holds a commercial ICP license. This license allows the offering of SaaS service to Chinese customers through a Chinese server.

These compliance regulations have held back foreign SaaS providers from entering the Chinese market.

In an effort to exploit this opportunity, this year, Aliyun introduced AliLaunch, a sales platform for cloud computing solutions, helping foreign technology companies comply with local regulation and offering an avenue for easier access to the China market. The platform connects SaaS developers with business partners from different countries. The AliLaunch program effectively serves as an online "store" where enterprises in China will have access to different technology partners and can easily deploy software or services through Aliyun. Alibaba aims to build AliLaunch as the Tmall of the cloud computing industry and the company has already accumulated a number of foreign tech brands offering their services through AliLaunch including German software giant SAP (NYSE:SAP), Hitachi Data Systems (NASDAQ:HDS), location specialist HERE, security firm Check Point, AppScale, SUSE, AppEx Networks, Haivision, Hillstone Networks, Wowza Media Systems and Thailand data center provider TrueIDC.

Morgan Stanley forecasts Alibaba Cloud to generate record revenues of US$ 9 billion by 2020 while Goldman Sachs projects Aliyun to earn US$ 5 billion by 2019, giving it an enterprise value of US$ 42 billion by then. Although this is just a fraction of the US$ 178 billion in enterprise value Amazon is expected to reach by 2019, it would put Aliyun in second place in the cloud infrastructure space according to Goldman Sachs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.