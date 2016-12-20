Why Apple Should Freeze Its Dividend

When companies throw off excess cash from their operations, management usually licks its chops looking for ways to spend the money. Some companies like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) do not issue a dividend, but retain earnings to reinvest in the company, expand operations or buy back stock. In 2012, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made $40bn in its January quarter following an at-the-time winter record for revenue. It boasted over $100bn in cash, with $4bn in cash flow from operations. Times were good, Apple had zero debt, and Tim Cook had recently taken over as CEO.

Apple proceeded to raise from a roughly $390bn market cap around the time of its introduction of the share repurchase and dividend program in March 2012 to $622bn today, an increase of a bit more than $200bn. Notably, however, its stock price has underperformed the S&P during the same time frame, logging a solid 50% but below the S&P's 65%.

Now, revenues at Apple are at all-time highs, (Apple guided for $76-$78bn revenue for the current quarter as the iPhone flagship has been a runaway revenue generator since its introduction. In 2012, when cash on hand at the technology giant reached $100bn management announced a new shareholder dividend and share repurchase program as its billion-dollar answer to that great question: what do we do with all this money?

The EPS obviously benefited as Apple has repurchased millions of shares of stock, on track to spend $250bn since the program's inception. The company has spent $87bn on dividends, with almost $120bn to repurchases. What can we say about management's decision for this money?

Throughout this time, many technology and possible bolt-on companies like Dropbox (Private:DROPB), Instagram or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) hovered around valuations of $4bn, $1bn, and $40bn respectively. The idea that Apple could partially own a portion of Alibaba at a $40bn valuation in 2012 leaves you breathless seeing the Chinese e-commerce giant at today's $220bn market capitalization.

There is also the fact that dividends over the last several years have left US companies at a disadvantage in advance technologies, infrastructure and employee training. Instead of investing in productivity and technological gains, Apple decided to enrich shareholders and drive wealth to the top 1%. Apple could have made significant strides in new markets, improved its profitability, and invested in burgeoning companies.

The pressure is palpable, and who could be blamed for not standing up to the financial hucksters (bankers) who have an interest in a greater number of financial transactions occurring than anyone can ever need. But the truth is that these myopic perspectives on dividends do not give alternatives adequate consideration. Dividends enrich shareholders, of course, but executives tend to benefit handsomely from such dividend plans.

There is not a good reason to believe that continuing to increase the dividend payout would reverse those facts. The clamors for value fade even faster against a backdrop of rising interest rates as savers finally decide to consider other mechanisms for steady income (read: bonds). Anyone who gets excited about Apple's 2% yielding dividend fails to see opportunities ahead. What will make Apple an attractive stock is its potential to earn more instead of pay out more.

Are Shareholders Better Off?

Nor do critics realize the lack of impact the argument for a dividend that goes like "a dividend gives shareholders back their cash. If they want to buy more with them, great!" First, a dividend is hit with a tax upwards of 20%. So Apple's miniscule yield is further weakened by Uncle Sam. Second, deciding to buy more once the shareholder receives the dividend serves to drive up fees for the financial professionals. Finally, the alternatives for all that cash could be a strong reinforcement of Apple's financial infrastructure, revenue streams and balance sheet. These factors have a material impact on the amount truly returned to shareholders through dividends.

If in 2012, Apple would have instead bought say shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), at a pre-stock split price or $17/share. Today those shares are worth $125, a sevenfold gain. If instead they thought self-driving cars might be interesting, they could have purchased half of Tesla for $35/share. Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) trades at $202.

Apple lacks the conviction to trust other companies to increase their value through effective management by being a passive shareholder. It also couldn't pull the trigger on outright acquisitions that meaningfully addressed a new market and revenue stream. It twiddled its fingers while other market entrants found ways to generate revenue.

Perhaps they may have believed in a synergy with gaming as iPhone and iTunes stores saw continued growth in downloads and spending. Apple could have snagged 10% of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), taking the stock from $12 to over $36 today.

Apple could have deployed capital not only for acquisitions of entire companies, but also as stock investments to diversify their earnings stream in areas they know very well. They could leave entirely in tact great management teams that have led great companies like Netflix or Amazon while participating in the earnings growth.

Effect of the Repatriation Issue and Donald Trump

You needn't go out on a limb to say the chances for a repatriation holiday are as high as they have been since the middle of the last decade. With Republican Donald Trump and a unified Republican Congress, it would make sense for the new administration to make good on some of its recent arguments that carried him to victory.

Trump can then negotiate for the American people and get a deal that ensures these companies spend on capital investments in America and inevitably dividends and paying off debt. And for Apple? Hundreds of billions coming back to improve the business and figure out how to grow revenue. It should improve profitability. It should repurchase shares when share prices are below per-share intrinsic business value."

Looking at how Apple has used its cash to improve its competitive position in the market, the short answer is that it hasn't, at least in its flagship smartphone business.

It has bounced around between a 10%-20% share of the smartphone market over the last several years.

Apple Should Free Up Cash, Pay Off Debt and Diversify Its Revenue Stream

In an environment where Apple frees up cash obligations by not increasing (or suspending) the dividend, this duplicative effect could put Apple in an enviable position among its peers. Paying off debt, M&A and other capital investments would surely be on the list. The damage has been done over the last four years where billions were squandered on dividends and buybacks that failed to expand the business beyond the iPhone. Now is the time to address this failure and reclaim the position as a big spender investing in the future. The arguments for retaining earnings ring true:

Apple can focus on increasing the profitability of its cash cow, the iPhone. The possibility of domestic factory investments may be more likely with a repatriation holiday waiting in the wings. Capital investments in core businesses need to spur growth. And smart, visionary acquisitions can add to topline revenue growth in the future. Apple would be equipped with tens of billions if it unschackled itself from the death spiral of dividends.

Apple's debt is beginning to reach alarming levels. Indeed, Apple added more debt than cash last quarter. At $75bn, Apple's debt now is about one-third of its cash on hand.

With extra cash, Apple can pay down its debt and deleverage. It will save tons on interest. With better tax laws on the books, it needn't engage in financial engineering in order to protect cash. Since the dividend program in 2012, Apple grew its debt from $0 to that $75bn figure now, all for a gain of merely 50% in stock price, declining revenue growth and large buybacks and dividends.

Conclusion

Tim Cook and Apple need to rethink the company's cash priorities. Will Apple find new ways to generate growth, like it did with the iPod, the iPhone, iTunes and the iPad? Can it create or enter new markets and begin to deliver revenue growth? The prospect of squandering billions more on dividends that do little to propel the stock price is too troubling for Apple to play along. By recasting its priorities to freeing up cash, paying off debt and investing in itself, Apple has the opportunity for catalyzed revenue streams once again.