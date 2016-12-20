Nordstrom Pullback Imminent (It Happened)

Although the yield is close to 3%, investors should stay away from the stock as headwinds for the company and the sector are too strong.

We should continue to see subdued performance by Nordstrom for at least 2 years as other companies right-size their store count.

I had mentioned in my last article on Dec. 10th that Nordstrom’s stock has gone ahead of itself and should see 20% correction.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) saw close to 17% correction since my last forecast of an imminent 20% pullback in JWN's stock on 10th December. In my last article I mentioned that JWN is trading at forward P/E ratio of 21 while TJX (NYSE:TJX) is trading at forward P/E ratio of 22. TJX is light years ahead of JWN in terms of future comp and EPS growth prospects. Hence, there should be significant gap between forward valuation multiple for TJX and JWN.

After the latest correction, JWN is trading at $51 per share with a forward P/E ratio of 17.2 and dividend yield of 2.91%. But this valuation also does not make it a buy considering the challenges facing the sector and the company. The entire sector remains significantly over-stored in U.S. and we should see much faster reduction in stores in 2017 and 2018. These reductions will help find a new equilibrium due to rapid growth of online retail. However, they will also lead to substantial loss of revenue and earnings for traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Why this correction

By the first week of December, Nordstrom had seen over 50% increase in its stock price in the last six months. To some extent the increase was justified as the doomsday predictions after its Q1 earnings did not materialize. However this increase still did not reflect the challenges which the company will face in the next few quarters. It also ended up trading at valuations closer to discount retailers like TJX who have shown mid-single digit comp growth for the past few quarters while expanding their store count at a rapid pace.

The fundamentals of Nordstrom are nowhere as strong as TJX and other discount retailers. Nordstrom Rack has been quoted several times to show the future growth potential of Nordstrom within discount segment. The growth potential looks much lower than what is claimed by the management. Although Nordstrom Rack stores have shown decent comp growth in the past few quarters, they are also cannibalizing full-line stores sales and giving lower operating margin and comp growth than TJX.

Future prospects

As Nordstrom Rack stores expand, they will also come into increasing competition with TJX and Ross stores (NASDAQ:ROST). Both these discount majors have a strong supply chain and very efficient operations which help them deliver high operating margins. Operating margin (trailing twelve months) of TJX is 11.7%, ROST is 13.79% whereas JWN has managed to give only 6.17% margin.

Growth of Nordstrom Rack has not helped the company gain operating margins closer to TJX. In 2012, JWN's management announced plans to double store count to 230 by end of 2016. Currently it has 215 Nordstrom Rack stores. However during this time its operating margins have been clobbered. In late 2012, operating margin (trailing twelve months) for JWN was 11.08%. After rapidly growing the discount segment in past four years the operating margin has fallen to 6.17%. It is highly unlikely that future growth of Rack stores will help push up JWN's operating margin closer to that of TJX and ROST.

Nordstrom is also making over 20% of its sales from online segment after making big investments to push digital sales. In the first nine months of 2016, Nordstrom.com gave sales of $1,675 million compared to $1,518 million in first nine month in 2015. During this period Nordstrom Rack gave sales of $482 million compared to $363 million last year. The total online segment showed growth of 14.06% in the first nine months. This is much lower than the growth shown by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in U.S. market.

Amazon has a much bigger and efficient logistics operation which Nordstrom will never be able to replicate. It is also giving greater focus on apparel segment by starting new private labels to gain higher margins. Amazon cornered 60% of total online sales growth in 2015 and the future growth prospects remain equally strong. Nordstrom will need to invest heavily in its digital operations to sustain reasonable growth which will put pressure on operating margin and earnings for the next 2-3 years.

Valuation

Nordstrom's full-line segment's share of total revenues has fallen from 70% in 2011 to less than 50% in the latest quarter. Future growth will depend on Nordstrom Rack and online sales. But in both these segments it will face competitors who are already well entrenched with much bigger operations and resources. It would be difficult for Nordstrom Rack to take away market share from TJX and ROST. Similarly, it is almost impossible than its online division can provide better long term growth than Amazon's apparel segment.

After showing 17% correction in the last 10 days, the stock is trading at forward P/E of 17.2 and gives a dividend yield of 2.91%. It would need to reduce its store count in full-line division while operating expenses will increase due to higher investments in online and Nordstrom Rack divisions. The payout ratio is already 78% which leaves little room for any future dividend growth given that EPS is projected to remain almost flat in the next 2 years.

JWN can see further correction in the next two quarters depending on holiday sales and competitive environment. It can also see some big swings depending on tax and tariff policies of Trump administration.

Investor Takeaway

For the next 2-3 years we should see reduction in Nordstrom's full-line store count which will reduce its sales and earnings. Within off-price and online divisions it will face strong competition from companies with deep moat and more resources. Operating margin will also remain under pressure as these divisions require greater investments.

Although the stock has seen correction of close to 20% in the last 10 days, it still faces strong headwinds which limit its future earnings growth potential. Long term investors should avoid the stock at current price point and instead choose better options like TJX and ROST in retail sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.