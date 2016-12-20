Gilead Sciences Shows Up Light Green Under The Microscope

Substantial new products by acquisition or pipeline will be slow to come forth, but current offerings still warrant a "hold and DRIP" investment.

Industry headwinds due to vocal outrage by Congress leading up to an election year are likely to disperse in the coming months.

The level of follow-up by this company after its stunning but time-perishable successes of 2014-15 has not met expectations of the investment community.

Rationale for this Article

As a self-directed investor, I have put my thoughts together to better understand Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and the market's attitude toward it as well as its sector. I chose this company because I hold a long position, and to verify my bearings amidst an avalanche of articles and comments, both on SA and elsewhere.

Background - Gilead Sciences

Gilead is a large-cap manufacturer with about $32 billion in 2015 revenue, about 8,000 employees, and a market cap at present of about $100 billion. It is in the business of developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical products that address a number of common diseases, including HIV, liver and cardiovascular disorders, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, influenza, and so forth. This company and its competitors have collectively brought hope and relief to a very large number of sick and desperate people.

The 2015 10-K pg. 46 puts fiscal year 2015 revenue at $32.6 billion with better than 90% of this coming from HIV and liver drugs (10-K pg. 7). Its revenue can also be expressed as from the U.S. (68%), Europe (19%), Japan (6%), and other international (6%). Analysts and major market players have been focused on steadily decreasing revenue from HIV/liver drugs (2016 3Q presentation slide 19).

The company primarily utilizes third party manufacturers (10-K pg. 20-22), but looks to corporate partners and its own facilities for some situations. As seen from its career site, its employees are positioned all over the world in disciplines including molecule research, regulatory, test, manufacturing, marketing and sales, etc.

Its significant U.S. and European patent portfolio, for both marketed products and phase 3 product candidates, is found on 10-K pp. 14-15.

Acquisition Versus Organic Growth

At the end of 2015, Gilead had 180 clinical studies under way as of Dec. 2015, with 61 of these in Phase 3 (10-K pg. 3). Among recently available journalism, this recent SA article makes the most sense to me. It proposes that recent trial discontinuations leave Gilead without an adequate near term pipeline; and that while its NASH drug development holds promise, marketable products won't be available for up to three years in the best case.

Of course Gilead has been able to demonstrate adeptness at marketing its existing products, without mentioning its profitability, evidenced by turning out the lights on Hep-C research.

The most recent acquisitions by Gilead include: Nimbus Apollo (2016); Galapagos NV (2015); EpiTherapeutics (2015); Phenex Pharmaceuticals (2015); YM Biosciences (2013); and of course Pharmasset (2011).

Apart from Pharmasset, other acquisitions have scarcely made a dent in Gilead's present cash holdings. Management has been resistant to further forays into late stage molecules or production ready drugs, to the frustration of major market players.

Meanwhile, Gilead has embarked upon a significant building program at its San Francisco area campus. This company appears to be displaying faith in its organic growth more than acquisition.

Perhaps such eschewing of acquisition should be viewed as a mark of management personality, perhaps with a wary eye toward avaricious would-be acquisition targets in a pricey environment. Like individual investors, every management team has to play its hand according to its internalized perception of risk.

Not to be underestimated is the real cost of poor synergy after an acquisition. I have witnessed this effect in multiple instances from a safe distance during my career. Such situations bring to mind the reluctance displayed by many companies when hiring staff.

Regulatory and Litigation Environment

The healthcare sector, including the pharmaceutical subsector, continues to be the target of intense sentiment from the U.S. Congress as well as other groups. Out-of-control drug costs have an impact not only on consumers, insurance payors, etc., but also upon government entitlement spending, which consumes a significant part of both federal and state budgets.

Gilead has made a variety of strategic pricing moves in reply to such concerns toward both U.S. and international customers. Of course such strategies have an effect on the company top line.

Ongoing and expensive patent litigation in multiple venues has also found a target in this deep pocketed company (10-K pp. 16-20).

Pharmaceutical Development at the Grass Roots

Earlier in my career, I had extensive involvement with development of a pharmaceutical high potency laboratory. It was a time of rapid expansion for my client company with numerous and major construction programs, reminiscent of Gilead's expansion program today. It was understood that it takes years to bring a molecule to market, with many prospects to be scrubbed along the way.

Our job involved development thru signoff for laboratory HVAC controls as well as assistance with facility build oversight. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration required a variety of plans and reports. A significant task for my team was to develop and present a safety and hazard analysis.

The facility was a multiple room containment facility for specialized drug development, in which scientists wore the equivalent of space suits. Even nanograms of the drugs under test were to be prevented from being released to the outside environment.

A long time manufacturing supervisor said to me that earlier in his career, the ratio of researchers to manufacturing personnel had been 1:10, but at that time it had become 10:1.

Balance Sheet Through 2015

The 2015 Gilead 10-K report on pg. 61 reports $34.10/share in total assets at the end of fiscal 2015, based on 1.52 billion shares of diluted common (10-K pg. 66). Of these assets, nearly 50% are current, speaking of the large amount of funds available to this company.

Gilead will be moving to a new FASB standard for balance sheets beginning in 2018 (10-K pg. 76). It provides granularity for the relative liquidity of its long-term assets on 10-K pp. 77-78.

The above list of assets may be compared with $27.40/share in total contractual obligations in existence at the end of 2015, which is categorized in the following table (10-K pg. 33).

I do not like the difficulty of resolving the above debt number with its referenced debt security list on 10-K pg. 86, which is expressed in terms of "net debt". Refinancing of long-term debt in the past few years is visible on the 2015 10-K pg. 89 versus the 2014 10-K pg. 103.

Moody's rates new long-term Gilead debt at A3, with concern but no rating effect after a recent U.S. district court ruling on a patent case loss to Merck, with its A1 rating. This jury decision will be tested, as usual, at the appellate level if not by settlement, with an outcome only evident after a further long delay.

Based on straight assets minus liabilities, shareholder equity comes out at $12.57/share (10-K pg. 66). With the additional window dressing of share repurchases and recently instituted dividend (10-K pp. 94-95), this company certainly projects visible prosperity.

Funds from Operation

The consolidated cash flow statement is on 10-K pg. 70.

The chart below illustrates two operating cash flow based valuations for GILD over the last 20 years compared to its stock price (black line). Valuation multiples provided are 15.0 (orange line) and 7.0 (pink line, my own curve fit).

My takeaways from the chart are: the regular dividend (white line and light green area) is well covered by cash flow; the market anticipated strong cash flow in 2014-15 by at least a few years; and that the market is unwilling to maintain, let alone increase, a premium valuation for this company without seeing new sources of cash flow.

The large stock buybacks by this company in the last few years (funded with debt, compare contractual obligations for 2013 vs. 2014 vs. 2015) would have made more sense to me if they were scheduled and in more modest quantities. I do not view this issue as a plus for this company management.

While an acquisition of Gilead seems conceivable, my policy is to not depend on such when forming my own investment case. However, it is my observation that no other major drug manufacturer is valued anywhere near as low as Gilead based on operating cash flow (i.e. making use of a similar chart).

Analyst and Ownership Profile

According to exchange records, out of 1.32 million GILD shares outstanding at present, about 75% of these shares are held by 1,317 financial institutions of various types. This level of institutional ownership, while still high, is down from earlier in 2016, and has no doubt contributed to the pullback of recent months.

Short interest is at about two days to cover, evidence to me that not many hedge funds are willing to take the short side of the trade at this time.

Mood of the Market

This security was bid up swiftly during 2012 thru 2015, consistent with its explosive results.

Click to enlarge

While the U.S. government has been vocal in its concerns about healthcare sector costs, it will have to grapple with its tradition of due process and rule of law to carry this rhetoric forward. With a Republican congress at this time, even with bipartisan concerns, I suggest that the market will eventually depart from its negative stance, and will turn its attention toward sector value.

Conclusion

This security appears to have support in the 72-75 area dating from 2014.

Every investor has to take positions based on his internalized level of risk tolerance. I became a self-investor because the degrees of freedom provided by advisors were not intuitive to me, i.e. higher risk, intermediate, low risk; and for a limited set of mutual funds.

With all things considered, I see enough strength in this security to justify a position. I am long in both a retail and a retirement account. I am short calls in the retail position, and expect to be opportunistic to continue this practice to complement the dividend. I expect to hold and DRIP the retirement position for the long term.

Apart from above-mentioned cautions, I would add that the present general stock market rally may find at least a temporary pullback after inauguration of the new U.S. president.

