The BlackBerry Non-GAAP Sausage Delivers Again

BlackBerry earnings straight out of the Quotron

My thesis on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) remains the same. BlackBerry is on track to transform itself into a stagnated software business doing ~$600 million in revenues per year and running at a loss. For the privilege of buying into this business, investors today pay an enterprise value of ~$3.2 billion, already excluding the net cash BlackBerry has in its books. The Q3 FY2017 earnings report just delivered by BlackBerry confirmed and indeed reinforced this thesis. Let us see why.

The non-GAAP Turnaround

First, I need to start by referencing a past article of mine titled "BlackBerry: How The Non-GAAP Sausage Gets Made." In that article I explained how BlackBerry was using inventory charges as a way to create positive non-GAAP EPS and EBITDA. The scheme is rather simple, it goes as follows:

Charge off extremely large chunks of inventory. This charge is ignored in non-GAAP measures.

The charge leads both to lower non-GAAP cost of goods in the quarter where the charge occurs, and to lower cost of goods in following quarters when remaining inventory is sold.

As a result, the company reports "record gross margins." These record gross margins are non-GAAP in the quarters where the charges are taken (because the charges are reflected in GAAP in the quarter in which they occur). These record gross margins are GAAP and non-GAAP in the quarters where charged-off inventory is sold (because the inventory will already be at a lower GAAP value in the quarters subsequent to the one where the charge occurs). You will notice that BlackBerry reproduced this pattern faithfully, by having record non-GAAP gross margins in Q2 FY2017, and now record GAAP gross margins in Q3 FY2017.

Obviously, the effects flow down through the P&L, inflating all associated measures, from operating profit to EBITDA and net profits.

Anyway, BlackBerry took this so far that in Q3 FY2017 it didn't just merely report a non-GAAP positive EPS. It went all the way to the point where it reported operating profitability in its mobility and solutions segment where the imploding market share phones are sold:

Click to enlarge

Can you imagine that? An hardware segment exposed to massively decreasing sales (revenues in this segment were down 71.8% year on year) actually reports an operating profit and a 44.3% gross margin? For reference, Apple's gross margin over the last quarter was 38%. And Apple was not liquidating failed mobiles then. It's just ludicrous that BlackBerry can post these kinds of distortions with a straight face.

The Gist Of The Thesis

Other than the non-GAAP joke and record joker margins, there is something else in this report which merits emphasis. To illustrate why, I'll start with the headline from BlackBerry's Q2 FY2017 earnings report (red highlights are mine):

Click to enlarge

The BlackBerry turnaround story obviously rests on the fairy tale that BlackBerry will turn into a rapidly growing software company. Oddly enough, so does the short thesis. The main difference between the long thesis and short thesis is that the short thesis expects this software segment to be rather low growth and unprofitable.

Thus, having headlines like those from Q2 FY2017 could seem as proof that the bulls had something going for them. But, strangely, the headlines for Q3 FY2017 don't seem to mention software's rocketing growth anymore. Why is that? Let's try to find out:

Click to enlarge

Oh, what a strange coincidence. It happens that the software segment grew just 3.2% year-on-year. Perhaps that was the reason it was no longer mentioned in the headlines?

Anyway, let's also look at something else. The short thesis both says that this software segment will be low growth (which it already is), and that it will be unprofitable. Of course, BlackBerry does report a nice segment operating profit for software. But let's see what happens when BlackBerry is "just software":

Click to enlarge

See the problem? Corporate overhead amounts to double the software segment operating profit. BlackBerry will have to do a whole lot of cost cutting when it comes to corporate overhead, if it even wants to reach breakeven in an "all software" BlackBerry. And how did BlackBerry do in that effort, from last quarter? Let's take a look:

Click to enlarge

Oh, as it turns out, corporate overhead was actually a lot lower last quarter, at $71 million, instead of this quarter's $80 million. Can't say BlackBerry is going in the right direction there either.

Conclusion

There are three main things to conclude from this BlackBerry earnings report:

BlackBerry had a massive miss in revenues. Revenues were already expected to drop nearly 40% to $331 million. Instead, even this ugly expectation was missed by ~10% as revenues fell all the way to $301 million. In such a situation, it's linearly ludicrous to think that expectations could be beat elsewhere.

Yet, BlackBerry posted a non-GAAP EPS beat. This beat, of course, was fake and brought about by the inventory chargedowns. This went so far that BlackBerry's beleaguered hardware business actually reported segment operating profits and a gross margin larger than Apple's.

Finally, in keeping with the short thesis, BlackBerry reported a stagnated software segment which, considering overhead, would lead to an overall unprofitable BlackBerry. Overhead grew quarter-on-quarter - even as BlackBerry rapidly shrank in size.

The short thesis remains alive and well. BlackBerry is on track to become a $600 million low- to no-growth software business which today carries a $3.2 billion enterprise value. Something does not compute - the share price is going lower.