The Streaming Dream And An Investment Spread

Streaming. Everyone does it these days. This Christmas, more and more families will be sitting around watching on-demand content after their turkey dinner. The market is huge and there seems to be an ever increasing number of ways that media can be accessed. When conversations turn to the latest must-watch show, where can you watch it is often the first question. Streaming is big and streaming is mainstream. Not quite like television, not the same as the cinema; a part of the web but you don't have to do any of the work. Streaming is the way we will consume media for the foreseeable future. In a nutshell, it's a goldmine. Before the Christmas box-set marathons begin, here we run the rule over three stocks which offer exposure to the streaming market.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everyone knows Amazon. Ever since they began in the 1990s, the company has gone from strength to strength. Whilst some of the more bullish statements about Amazon have yet to come true with, for instance, the physical book seemingly staging a strong push-back against e-readers such as Amazon's Kindle, the company's core business is in excellent health.

Click to enlargeAmazon Share Price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

The company's share price has risen by 14% over the year to date and, with a $360bn market capitalization, several analysts such as Sanford Bernstein's Carlos Kirjnerr suggest the company's shares ought to sell at $1000 a pop. Amazon is currently valued at $767 a share, meaning there's plenty of room left for share price growth. Indeed, not only is its core business strong, year-on-year fewer and fewer people think of its services in terms of something a company provides but more and more see it as something that one expects to have. Amazon is one of the default global marketplaces and, as such, it is worth its weight in gold.

When it comes to streaming and media content, Amazon's Prime is one of the big players and the company is rolling out all the stops to assert its strength; from lengthy free-trials (such as the six months for students) to a strong body of Amazon produced content including the new 'The Grand Tour' and the popular 'Man in the High Castle'. The key factor that gives Amazon such a strong position when it comes to delivering media content is the fact that it is one of the main places people do their media shopping. Books? Amazon. Music? Amazon. Movies? Amazon. Wouldn't it just be easier to just get all your media content from them? With Prime having more than an estimated 60 million subscribers, although according to Business Insider only 60% of this number are believed to use the service regularly as a streaming service, the company's position is strong. This strength, backed by an excellent core business, plenty of room left for share-price growth and recent rumors of a "friendly" deal with HBO to offer services to each other's subscribers in order to squeeze out other providers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Hulu, means that if you're interested in owning a streaming stock, Amazon ought to be in your portfolio.

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix remains the go-to for anyone who wants to put their feet up and binge-watch a series. Its subscriber numbers are always rising - from 22 million in the third quarter of 2011 to 86 million five years later - and if you had Netflix shares at the turn of the year you'd have made an 8.6% return to date.

Click to enlargeNetflix Rising Customer Base. Source: Statista

Depending on your perspective, shares in the company, unlike Amazon or HBO's parent company Time Warner, do have the downside risk of being pretty much a pure-play in a highly competitive field. If the company gets squeezed out, it's game over as the path from tech-darling to behemoth is not always secure. For every Apple Mac and Facebook, there's a litany of failures. Netflix is not too big to fail. Additionally, the company may be at risk of a change in Net Neutrality laws under the incoming Trump Administration. If data speeds can be bumped and throttled, there's every chance companies such as Amazon and Time Warner will simply try to outbid Netflix for data priority and the company's 86 million user base will quickly dwindle if they are faced with the prospect of comparatively slow download speeds and regularly interrupted streams.

Click to enlargeNetflix Shares - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

It's not all risk however. There are two reasons to be very cheery about this company's 2017. Both begin with the letter D. The first is the much discussed potential takeover of Netflix by Disney. Should this go ahead, being knocked out in a bidding war for download speeds becomes a non-issue, so too does the company's ability to sustain a few body blows. Therefore, anyone with shares at the time of the acquisition will see a strong return. Indeed, even if Disney doesn't turn rumor into fact, Netflix is a tasty target. The second reason for cheer is also Disney, but in the shape of the partnership signed between it and Netflix. The latter company is set to be a key content host for Disney, which means not only the company's own media will be available for streaming, but also that of Pixar, LucasFilm and Marvel. This is a big deal with this level of content keeping subscribers happy and helping to attract new ones in.

HBO (Shares in Time Warner (NYSE:TWX))

HBO are hip. They're mainstream. They're niche. In short, as far as providing content goes, they're dynamite. From the Sopranos to Game of Thrones and less popular (but nonetheless niche) shows like Deadwood, the company have a strong back catalog, strong brand recognition and a streaming service with plenty of appeal. HBO also have the same benefit as Amazon Prime does, a wealthy parent company that can support them, in this instance Time Warner. Additionally, their streaming service has significant access to Time Warner's back catalog. In an industry where content is king, that is no mean feat. While by no means a pure-play on the streaming market, shares in Time Warner offer exposure and 2016 has been an excellent year for the company. The returns available on the year to date come in at 52% and the dividend, while not outstanding, is a stable 1.7%.

Click to enlargeTime Warner - 1 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Compared to Amazon's Prime and Netflix, the U.S. company's streaming service is a smaller fish, but two things make it an interesting proposition. One is Time Warner's yet to be confirmed take-over by AT&T (NYSE:T) whilst the other is net neutrality.

Of the takeover (which seems ever more likely to go through despite Trump's initial disapproval of the deal) the combined AT&T-Time Warner will be a media and services giant, potentially able to take on all-comers. This puts the streaming propositions of content providers owned by Time Warner, such as HBO, in an extremely strong position.

With the merger likely to go ahead according to reports in the FT and Business Insider, HBO ought to see significant boosts to its subscriber base in the coming years. Being a member of the AT&T "family", will also include benefits such as being a part of its "zerorating" system, whereby data downloaded from its services will not impact broadband user's data-caps. This means people will be much more likely to turn to Time Warner's "channels" for their content needs. If you host content and are owned by a company that controls the deliver infrastructure, it seems like your position is very much a win-win.

Click to enlargeAT&T Shares - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

President-elect Trump, unlike Obama, is no stalwart supporter of net neutrality, the conditional system whereby internet service providers must not prioritize one connection request over another which therefore means speeds are dependent only on your connection. After his inauguration, Trump is expected to name a new chairman of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to replace Tom Wheeler, a defender of the common carrier argument which supports net neutrality. The replacement is rumored to be unlikely to continue to support the protocol and is likely to push for its abolishment. For the potential Time Warner AT&T grouping this means that they will be able to provide super-fast access to their own content and slow down that of their rivals unless they pay for the privilege. Another win-win for the potential communications giant.

If you want to take a position in the company, of which HBO is likely to be a key part in terms of the delivery of online content, buying shares in both AT&T and Time Warner seems the logical choice. The former has had, as we have seen, a strong year and its share price ought to remain at the very least stable in light of the expectation that the merger will go through, whilst the latter is a strong holding (up 31% YTD) with excellent dividends (4.68%), which makes it a solid long-term investment.

Taking a Position

If you're interested in taking a position coming into 2017 in the streaming media market, there are of course other options to consider than the three stocks listed here. You could take a punt on Dish TV's (NASDAQ:DISH) growing service, its share price is up 1.5% this year, firm up a position in one of HULU's parent companies such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), or consider smaller regional investments such as one in Britain's ITV (NASDAQ:LN), though recent times have been tough for the British media company with positive dividends (3.27%) the only upside. That said, taking a wide position with exposure to Amazon, Netflix, Time Warner and AT&T offers an investment mixture of a pure-play, a blue-chip stock and a potentially emerging communications giant, the average value of which has risen by 26.4% over the past year. This broader investment seems to be the wisest investment in the streaming market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.