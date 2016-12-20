Plug Power: Another Covenant Breach Leads To A Toxic Financing Transaction

In light of ongoing poor execution, the board of directors should seriously consider replacing senior management as soon as possible.

Outgoing Congress's failure to extend the fuel cell tax investment credit will most likely cause substantial disruption to the company's business.

Plug Power's shares had a good start to the week despite the company's announcement of a new equity offering with the potential to dilute existing shareholders very substantially.

Investors were obviously intrigued by some of the additional information disclosed by the company in an 8-K filing with the SEC:

The early repayment of an expensive $25 mln high-yield loan to specialty lender Hercules Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HTGC) that was signed just six months ago and carried a financial covenant requiring the company to maintain a minimum level of unrestricted cash "in an amount equal to (a) 75% of our outstanding obligations under the Loan Facility plus (b) an amount equal to our outstanding accounts payable that are more than 150 days past due." The resulting availability of $19.1 mln in otherwise unrestricted cash previously blocked by the loan covenant. The potential replacement of the above-mentioned credit facility by a new $25 mln loan provided by another lender. The potential acquisition of "a company in Europe that develops technology to produce industrial gas supplies" for an estimated purchase price of $10 mln.

The early prepayment of the Hercules loan was seemingly caused by the company's breach of the credit covenant detailed above. While the company managed to obtain a limited waiver under which Hercules has waived the covenant default and modified the minimum cash covenant, the parties have obviously agreed on an early repayment of the credit line. In consequence, Plug Power will have incurred a total of $5.1 mln of fees and expenses in conjunction with this loan ($1.1 mln in issuance costs and $4.0 mln in fees and expenses triggered by the early repayment) in addition to roughly $1.5 mln in interest payments for the six months the loan has been in place. In total, the company's costs for the loan amounted to a whopping 26.5% (over just six months).

Moreover, this was already the second time Plug Power failed to comply with financial covenants governing its diverse financing agreements as four weeks ago the company surprisingly disclosed its failure to comply with the minimum liquidity covenant of its Master Lease Agreement with M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) already much earlier in the year.

Last month, I commented on the issue in an article:

It seems odd that management chose not to disclose a highly material event like a covenant breach to investors at that time. Management, in fact, has repeatedly tried to hide material negative developments from investors by either not disclosing them at all or burying them deeply within their SEC-filings in the past.

As a result of the covenant breach, Plug Power was forced to pledge an additional $12 mln in restricted cash to be no longer subject to the minimum liquidity covenant governing the Master Lease Agreement with M&T Bank.

At least for now, the company is no longer subject to any minimum liquidity covenants and will be free to utilize its remaining unrestricted cash balance of $19.1 mln as of December 12, 2016.

But wait - wasn't the company's Q4 cash balance supposed to be much higher at this point given that we already approach the end of the fiscal year? On the Q3 conference call, management reiterated its guidance for FY16 operating cash burn to end up below $20 mln. Given the $29.7 mln in cash already used in operations for the first nine months of FY16, the guidance implied positive cash flows from operations of at least $10 mln in Q4.

At the end of Q3, Plug Power reported unrestricted cash of $42.5 mln and restricted cash of $45.9 mln while on December 12, unrestricted cash was down to just $19.1 mln while restricted cash increased to $52.9 mln.

In total, the company's cash balance has decreased by another $16.4 mln during Q4 so far and it would need some sort of miracle for the company to collect the tens of millions of cash needed to live up to management's recently reiterated cash flow guidance.

Another quarter, another broken management promise (in addition to the materially dilutive equity raise which has been repeatedly deemed unnecessary by CEO Andy Marsh over the last few quarters).

So Plug Power is now down to just $19.1 mln in available cash, and while management has recently promised to negotiate improved conditions for the capital-consuming Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) leases, investors are still waiting for an agreement to be released by the company.

As the proceeds of today's equity offering will be used to pay down the Hercules Capital credit line, Plug Power will have to secure more funding going into 2017 so investors shouldn't be surprised by the company's disclosure to be "in negotiations with a debt lender for a senior secured loan in the aggregate amount of $25.0 million, subject to the successful negotiation of definitive loan documents."

Basically, the new loan will replace the Hercules Capital credit line, but investors should not expect the new lender of choice (or perhaps better: of last resort) to offer generous financing terms to a company that has a proven track record of failing to comply with financial covenants.

If anything, the new loan will carry an even higher interest rate, as, given PLUG's elevated cash needs and the company's recent history, another minimum liquidity requirement wouldn't make sense here, and moreover the company's financial condition is most likely going to deteriorate even further after outgoing Congress's failure to extend the fuel cell investment tax credit beyond the end of this year.

Management has lobbied desperately in Washington in recent months and even released an open letter to president-elect Trump, but its efforts have failed for now. While new congress might still decide to put the tax credit back in place retroactively, the chances do not exactly look promising at this point.

In addition, the company will most likely have to utilize another $10 mln in cash to complete the indicated acquisition of "a company in Europe that develops technology to produce industrial gas supplies." My best guess for the acquisition target would be the Netherlands-based HyGear as the company was already announced as supplier of on-site hydrogen generation technology to selected customers of Plug Power.

As HyGear is currently owned by bankrupt Spanish multinational engineering company Abengoa S.A. (OTCPK:ABGOY) and private equity firms, it seems unlikely that Plug Power would be allowed to pay for the acquisition by issuing equity to the sellers like it did in last year's acquisition of HyPulsion, its former joint venture with French industrial gases giant Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) - particularly not in light of the conditions of today's equity offering:

Plug Power Inc., a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced that it has priced both an underwritten registered offering of its common stock and an underwritten registered offering of its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, each also including warrants to purchase common stock of the Company. The common stock offering is for 10,400,000 shares of Plug Power's common stock and warrants to acquire 3,120,000 shares of its common stock, each share being sold together with 0.3 of a warrant, at a price of $1.25 per combination, for gross proceeds to the Company of $13.00 million. The Series D Convertible Preferred Stock offering is for 18,500 shares of Plug Power's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to acquire 7,381,500 shares of its common stock, each share of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock being sold together with 399 warrants, at a price of $920 per combination, for gross proceeds to the Company of $17.02 million. The Series D Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible to shares of common stock at a conversion price of $1.55 per share, and the warrants in both offerings will have an exercise price of $1.50 per share. The entire amount of securities in both offerings was sold to one institutional investor. The offerings are expected to close on December 22, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offerings. Aggregate net proceeds of the offerings, after underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated fees and expenses payable by Plug Power will be approximately $27.6 million. Plug Power intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, towards the prepayment of its outstanding loan and related amounts with its senior lender, Hercules Capital, Inc.

Evidently, the company entered into two concurrent transactions:

Issued 10.4 mln shares of common stock with warrants attached to acquire an additional 3.1 mln of common shares at a price of $1.25 for gross proceeds of $13 mln. Issued 18,500 shares of newly created Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to acquire an additional 7.4 mln of common shares at a price of $920 for gross proceeds of $17 mln.

Net proceeds to the company will be $27.6 mln, so Plug Power will have to utilize another $1.4 mln of its remaining unrestricted cash to fully repay the Hercules Capital credit line.

The sole institutional investor behind the deal is called "Tech Opportunities LLC," a hedge fund that has already been involved in similar deals in the past, for instance with Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LQMT).

The first part of the offering is actually no big thing as the common shares were issued at a very modest discount to market. Granted, Plug Power had to add some free warrant sweeteners to achieve the low discount but potential dilution from this offering calculates to just 7.5% including the warrants.

But the second part is actually an ugly, highly complex, toxic financing deal that, under certain conditions, incentivizes Tech Opportunities LLC to get short the company's shares in advance to a couple of fixed "installment dates."

While the newly created Series D Convertible Preferred Stock will be treated as equity on the company's balance sheet, a preferred stock is actually a hybrid instrument with characteristics of both stock and debt. Accordingly, Plug Power will be required to repay the $18.5 mln in preferred stock in 12 installments "commencing on January 31, 2017, and on the last business day of each month thereafter through the maturity date."

Instead of using valuable cash, the company has been granted the right to make the monthly installment payments by converting preferred into common stock subject to a complex formula:

In the event of an Installment Conversion, we will convert the applicable Installment Amount of the Preferred Shares (such amount to be converted, the "Installment Conversion Amount") at the greater of (x) $0.40 (the "Floor Price") and (y) the lowest of (i) the Conversion Price then in effect and (ii) 88% of the average volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Stock for the three (3) lowest trading days during the seven (7) consecutive trading day period immediately prior to the applicable Installment Date (the "Installment Conversion Price").

Obviously the conversion price for the first installment will most likely be calculated by using "88% of the average volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Stock for the three (3) lowest trading days during the seven (7) consecutive trading day period immediately prior to the applicable Installment Date."

So Tech Opportunities LLC will be able to convert its preferred shares at a 12% discount to the lowest volume weighted average price for the three lowest out of the seven trading days prior to the installment date which actually provides a strong incentive for the hedge fund to get short the common shares in advance of the installment dates. Basically, the deal is like printing free money for Tech Opportunities LLC as it will make a profit under virtually any given condition this way.

Attentive readers might now point to the fact that Tech Opportunities has also purchased a large amount of common shares and warrants, but investors should take a look at Plug Power's recent share price weakness despite the strength of the overall market.

The downturn happened on strong volume, so most likely Tech Opportunities already went short the shares after having been contacted by Oppenheimer several weeks ago and will soon be able to cover its position with the common shares from the offering purchased at $1.25.

While the warrants will most likely stay out of the money as long as the preferred stock is still outstanding, they still remain a long-term opportunity to reap even more profits for the hedge fund should the company be able to overcome the recent challenges in 2018 and beyond.

So with Tech Opportunities being incentivized to short the common shares over the course of 2017, Plug Power will have to materially outperform financial expectations and release some truly amazing customer wins in order to overcome the huge overhang of today's toxic financing.

But with the tax credits gone for now, the company's business will actually be quite challenged going forward so the most likely outcome would be for the shares to remain under pressure and at some point even break the important $1 mark which might put the stock in danger of a reverse split.

Given the terms of the offering, dilution from the preferred shares might be substantially greater than the initial conversion price of $1.55 suggests and, in fact, might very substantially increase the number of outstanding shares over the course of 2017.

Bottom line:

Management's abysmal performance continues in an uninterrupted manner as the company again breached debt covenants and has been forced to pay back a just recently established line of credit at very substantial additional cost. The credit line will most likely be replaced by a new, even more expensive agreement with another lender.

Moreover, the company's operational performance in Q4 has obviously been substantially below expectations so far given the fact that the company's cash balances were down by another $16.4 mln until December 12.

The required early repayment of the credit line and the ongoing huge cash usage have now forced Plug Power into a toxic equity financing with a specialized hedge fund investor with the potential to cripple the share price even further and very substantially dilute existing shareholders.

With the expiration of the fuel cell investment tax credit close at hand, the company's business prospects for 2017 don't exactly look promising so I would urge investors to avoid the company's shares for the time being while existing shareholders should consider selling the stock for tax purposes here.

So what about an outright short sale at this point? Unfortunately, the shares are subject to high margin requirements, at least at Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), so a short sale would lock considerable amounts of capital, causing potentially substantial opportunity cost over time.

Given senior management's continued missteps and ongoing disappointing operational performance, the board of directors should finally take action and replace both CEO Andy Marsh and CFO Paul Middleton as otherwise bankruptcy might become a very real possibility over time.

