Microsoft: New Market Leader

The market has a new leader. Step down Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and let Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) take the reins for a while.

Microsoft is behaving exactly like you'd want your stock to behave. Breaking to new highs with the market (NYSEARCA:SPY), and making higher highs and higher lows. Other mega-cap tech stocks like Apple (AAPL) and FANG stocks are still some way off their highs and are showing relative weakness.

This may be a temporary situation, but over the last few months MSFT has diverged from old correlations and is once again the king of 'Tech'.

The Divergence

I've written a few times on the special relationship Microsoft and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have. Here's a chart from a previous article showing how closely they usually correlate:

Click to enlarge

When I check my software to compare MSFT and GOOG for the last 200 days it shows just how unusual and significant the latest divergence is:

Click to enlarge

A portfolio of MSFT long and GOOG short would be expected to have a zero return if the trades were taken in proportional amounts. For most of 2016 the return oscillated around the zero line, but is now nearly 3 standard deviations from mean. Clearly something has changed. But what exactly?

We can trace the divergence back to Q1 earnings on October 20th. MSFT gapped up and held the gains, while GOOGL and AMZN took flight in the other direction. Now we have to ask if the divergence is temporary, or if MSFT can repeat the strong earnings and go it alone.

The Cycle Continues

I wrote an article in September showing how I trade MSFT based on repeating patterns. I proposed the following trade for a 3-6 month hold:

the range/double bottom pattern gives a target of $64. Buying anywhere under $57 with a stop below $55 gives a risk of just over 3% for a reward of around 13%.

I followed this up in October just after earnings as the pattern did play out as expected, but there was a caveat:

We know Microsoft participants are still repeating the same actions, and this suggests a re-test of the previous highs around $59 before another rally.

As is often the case, a picture tells a thousand words,

Click to enlarge

This is the cycle MSFT has been repeating. I can't say for sure why it is doing this, but it may be as simple as cycles of profit taking and re-accumulation. After every gap up to new highs there is a short term correction on profit taking and then traders re-buy the re-test of the old high. Resistance often turns into support.

But how long can this behavior repeat?

The Next Stage

You can see the repetitions are getting smaller and less defined and they will eventually disappear. Behavior in this stock looks set to change. Some other cycle and driver of price will emerge and I don't know what it will be, yet.

There goes my edge....

Also consider the divergence from GOOGL, and the example set by AMZN, something I highlighted in previous articles.

the same sequence of events happened in Amazon three months before it did in Microsoft. The break to new highs, the re-test and the rally all happened in April-June, while Microsoft only started the same sequence in late July.

MSFT has loosely followed AMZN's three month lead and now has the same blow off top move through the top of the channel.

The relative strength is also eerily like Amazon throughout September when many Tech stocks went sideways and Amazon was breaking to new highs every other day.

Given the continued similarity, and what happened to AMZN after last earnings, I would not hold through MSFT earnings in Q1 2017. In fact, I would go as far to say $55 can be tested again. MSFT has a lot to live up to.

Now price has got within $0.2 of my September target I am taking profits. I think a move to $66 is still possible, but I always treated this trade as a late cycle swing long and planned to hold for a limited time. I do not think this is the right time to initiate buy and hold trades and I stick by this view.

Conclusions

Microsoft has shown relative strength to other mega cap tech stocks and has diverged from its normal correlation to Google. Although this can be taken as a positive sign, I am more cautious.

The stock has continued to follow the repeating cycle taking it higher, but this behavior is getting weaker. Amazon's lead of three months is also a warning. Even the best stocks in the world need a breather from time to time. I will re-buy at $55.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.