Party Like It's 1999 For The U.S. Dollar

An observation in the monthly chart of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) suggests that we are following the footsteps of 1999-2000 period. Fundamentally, comparisons have been made as well between today's market environment vs. 1999. For instance, this article from Barron's, though written about eight months ago, suggested that inflation expectations and divergence between the U.S. and the emerging market (NYSEARCA:EEM) valuations parallel that in the late 1990s.

Are Stock Market Conditions Like 1999 Party Before the Crash?

Technically, the price action in the U.S. Dollar Index is painting a similar picture, as DXY has been tracking the late 1990s closely since 2012 with a significant correlation of 93%.

Furthermore, the monthly chart pattern is also reminiscent of that in 1999 as shown below. Specifically, we are witnessing a megaphone pattern with three higher highs on declining RSI and MACD.

Assuming the analog continues to play out, we would expect a pullback in the first few months in 2017 before launching higher towards the 2000 highs. While history does not repeat, it certainly does rhyme. With the impact from Trump rally and the second post-crisis rate hike by the Fed baked in, a technical pullback in DXY is more than probable to work off overbought conditions. In terms of catalyst, there remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding Trump's policy ambitions, such as Congress's likely opposition to his expansionary fiscal policies, which could put a dent in the U.S. dollar's rally:

Where President Trump May Face Congressional Resistance

In that scenario, we expect the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) to rally in the short term vs. the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). For the EUR/USD, although the correlation is lower at about 62%, the price action is likewise mimicking the late 1990s since 2007. Should the script continue to play out, we would expect a slight retracement heading into the New Year before resuming the tumble towards par by the middle of 2017. The period would coincide with the series of elections from France to Germany that could potentially unravel the status quo in Europe:

For Europe's Unity, 2017 Will Be a Year of Reckoning

For the yen, arguably, the entire 2016 rally, as well as retracement, have been driven by large speculators, based on how the yen has been moving in tandem with net positioning of Large Specs in yen futures contract as shown below. With the net positioning once again turning the most net short since late 2015, we could see a short squeeze into the beginning of next year. The yen should also find solid support at ascending trend line off 2015 lows.

In overall, we are in the camp that the U.S. dollar has another leg up in the medium term, with the euro hitting par and yen retesting post-crisis lows vs. the USD. However, in the short term, we expect a retracement to unfold and are tactically short the USD/JPY for a trade.

