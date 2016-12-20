Champions Oncology - The Stock Of Champions

Tightly held by insiders; not much float available for investors and the insiders have been buying.

During the past quarter, revenues grew 50% YoY, and this growth rate will be even higher in the coming quarters.

After six years of R&D investment just became profitable with a very compelling valuation (7X forward PE) and a stock price near its all-time low.

We normally don't look at stocks in the biotech space, primarily because we're not doctors or scientists. We're financial guys and most small biotech stocks we come across tend to be zero revenue dreams, and normally we simply don't understand enough in order to make a good judgment on the validity of the science. And even if we did, we would have no idea how to value it without revenue generation.

However, once a company converts and sells its science for dollars and cents, and eventually profit, we take it as a given that scientists cleverer than us see value in what they do and this validates the science for us.

We came across a small company based out of New Jersey and Baltimore called Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) listed on NASDAQ. It appeared on our radar because we were looking for completely unknown and tiny companies (about $25 million market cap) that just turned the corner of becoming profitable. And this we think is more than sustainable. Plus it just bounced off an all-time low in the stock price. It's rare to pick up a stock where all the stars have aligned so positively plus almost at an all-time low to boot.

While the information it publishes is actually pretty good and the company's management is open on its calls, we had follow-up questions which we posed to Ronnie Morris, the company's current president and upcoming CEO from January 2017, who was helpful and open in answering our questions.

What It Does

Champions is in the personalized medicine space, an area which is and has become quite hot in the past few years. It sells solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs for cancer, a disease which, as the population gets older, will kill more and more of us. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, with 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths in 2012, and new cases are expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.

Its Business

Champions primarily provides research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which are looking for personalized approaches to drug development. The company has 68 employees, most of which are in R&D, of which 25 have advanced degrees or doctorates. The sales and marketing department are 12 people.

Current management has been involved with Champions for about six years. Until recently, its focus was not profitability, but building its technology platform and growing its customer base. As an early-stage public company without much cash, this meant raising capital fairly regularly, and as the share price attests, it took its toll on the value of the company over those years which bottomed out in the September time frame. From the start of 2016, it felt the business and technology had reached a point of maturity that it was happy with and increased its focus on achieving profitability. It achieved this on a non-GAAP basis on its most recently reported quarter and this attracted our attention.

The company's main technology is called TumorGraft. The general idea is that it implants a cancer patient's tumor fragment into immune-deficient mice and expand it into a larger colony of mice. It will then treat all the cancer-laden mice with different oncology drugs or cocktails thereof, measuring the effect of each drug on the tumor growth (relative to a control group). Thereby the company finds the treatment that will most likely be effective against that specific tumor in the human cancer patient as well.

The applications of this technology also work the other way round for the benefit of pharmaceutical research and not just patients. For example, it can test a pharmaceutical customer's specific oncology drug candidate against a broad variety of tumor types to test against which tumor types it is most effective, or perhaps try different formulations of a drug candidate against a specific cancer across many mice to find which formulation is most likely to be successful in a clinical trial.

Thus, it has two segments to its business, one for patients and the bigger part for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

The company had $4.5 million in revenue in the prior quarter (ending October 31), up 50% year over year, with $4 million from its Translational Oncology Solutions business (for pharma) and $0.5 million from its Personalized Oncology Solutions business (for patients).

At this point, I would like to quote the CEO, Joel Ackerman, in the past conference call.

While he makes the comment that the company's revenue numbers can be lumpy, he adds about the Q2 2016 $4.5 million revenue number:

"This is a very clean high quality revenue number. There are no one-time items or particularly large studies that allowed us to achieve this result. Said another way, within the context of normal volatility, we see this as the new baseline off of which we will continue to grow."

That to us says its 50% year-over-year revenue growth (and subsequent profitability) is now the company's general baseline and can be seen as ongoing, and assuming it continues to grow, it will be from around this point upwards.

Taking a deeper look at the segments in the business:

Revenue Breakdown between the two business segments.

Source: Company filings

Personalized Oncology Solutions

The smaller arm called Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) provides about $2 million in revenue run rate per year.

It offers physicians and their patients information to help guide the development of personalized treatment plans. As we mentioned earlier, Champions uses its TumorGraft technology to empirically test the response of a specific patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. The response of the tumors in the mice is tracked and analyzed to determine which drug or drug combination is providing the highest level of inhibition to the tumor growth.

Source: Champions' Investor Presentation

Double checking with doctors that we know on whether this is a reasonable test upon to which to base treatment, they told us that cancers, for example lung cancer in particular, can be one of thousands of different diseases so it isn't always obvious to the patient's doctor what the best form of treatment is. Typically, a physician will start drug treatment based on what they think the most likely case of the cancer is, and if the drug doesn't work they will try something else.

Obviously a mouse is not a human, but Champions claims a high (approximate 90%) correlation between I) the tumor's response to the drug in a mouse to II) the tumor's response to the drug in the human. Hence, a Champion report is a good data point for the patient's doctor to consider. However, on the downside, it takes six months to grow the tumor in a colony of mice and come up with a result, which means this is only relevant for patients with a slow growing cancer.

The cost to a patient for these tests is around $20,000, and based on the revenue run rate, it means about 100 patients per year.

Champions provides these services more because of the synergies it provides the other part of its business than as a profit center. It allows the company to expand and add tumors to its database as well as gain valuable data about the accuracy of its models in predicting patient response (both points we will get to in a moment). It also offers non-core but related (and normally higher margin) POS products including tumor gene sequencing to better predict reaction to drugs as well as personalized tumor boards giving the patient access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types.

While in the past, Champions would reduce prices and effectively subsidize the patients because of the value in the data it is garnering, management recently decided to defocus on this business which also means that it will stop subsidizing it. However, management (for now) will maintain this business because it does bring valuable data; it believes it can keep it profitable and there are minimal ongoing associated operating costs related to this business.

Last year, gross margins in the POS business were negative, turning positive in the quarter ending April 2016, which we believe was in part due to the end of taking on unprofitable work for the data as well as efforts management made to improve the efficiency of this business. Looking ahead, we model more or less flat POS revenues because historically it has not grown much and we don't expect it in the future because of management's defocusing on this segment. However, we do believe that going forward, this business will remain gross profitable at around the 25% range.

Translational Oncology Solutions

This is the main core part of what Champions is.

The current revenue run rate is about $16 million per year. The business assists pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with its oncology drug development process. It provides studies which predict the efficacy of oncology drugs, simulating the results of human clinical trials.

Champions has performed more than 500 studies for 150 different pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies over the past five years. It has done studies for almost all of the 25 largest pharmaceutical companies (excluding Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which has its own similar internal program), and two-thirds of its customer base are with large biotech or pharmaceutical customers that do ongoing cancer research.

What we particularly like is that this means Champions remains relevant to its customer base on an ongoing basis and indeed sees a high rate of repeat business with customers consistently returning to do new studies. In fact, over half of Champions' customers have used the platform for more than one study at different times and the other half are new customers, a portion of which has potential for further studies.

We like the fact that sales and marketing can focus more on approaching the thousands of pharma or biotech customers that Champions is not working with, and the existing 150 can return by themselves when they have a need. Furthermore, Champions has no 10%+ customers and revenues are fairly well diversified, so as the number of customers grows and the diversification increases, revenue lumpiness will decrease.

The typical study for a customer ranges in price from $100,000 to $200,000, and we estimate that the company currently does in the range of 30 studies per quarter. The company has sold to 15 customers who have spent more than $500,000 on studies, and in November, it announced its largest ever study of $2 million with a pharmaceutical company.

Another goal of the company's marketing team is to sell broadened studies to existing customers as well as increasing the average size of the studies that it sells. Management has said that it expects this customer study average $100-200k range to increase as it grows its bank of tumor types, as well as adding new mouse model types, for example using syngeneic mouse models which are mice with functional human implanted immune systems.

Looking ahead, based on the CEO's comments on the call, management expects full-year revenue guidance of between $16 and $18 million. Note that its year ends in April 2017, so there are two quarters left of the current year (it calls it Q3 and Q4 of 2017). At the mid-point, the guidance implies overall year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 of 60-70%, but given that the POS business will probably be flatish, this implies approximately 90% year-over-year growth in TOS revenue in Q3 and Q4 - a phenomenal growth rate for any company in any industry. And just to remind you, there was nothing special about the 50% growth in Q2, as the CEO said, it's the new baseline.

While 2018 is really anyone's guess, given the repeat business it gains from existing customers as well as the potential to expand sales to new customers as well as selling increased size studies to existing customers, there is no reason not to expect at the minimum, a 30% growth in 2018 - a typical growth rate for the company. Given the truly phenomenal year the current one is turning out to be for the company, we believe there is likely to be upside to our expectations, plus we are not pricing in further short- to mid-term growth opportunities - some of which have already begun to contribute - which could provide a nice jump for them.

In the CEO's words:

"Looking forward, we see our next quarter, which ends in January, as being another quarter of strong growth. By that I mean, well above the historical 30%ish range and we continue to believe in our guidance of $16 million to $18 million of revenue for the year."

In terms of the gross margin in the TOS business, approximately a third of the cost of goods in the TOS business are variable costs which are primarily the mice and their cages. Two-thirds are fixed cost, so as revenues grow there is significant scope for increased gross margin. This is confirmed by the CEO's comment in the recent call saying that the company expects the TOS margin to increase from the current 54% level.

Operating Leverage

A company growing at this pace should be finding it hard to keep expenses in check.

However, while revenue was up 50% year over year, opex (excluding share based comp) was actually down 18% versus last year. Part of this was one-time due to the defocusing on the POS business and consolidating marketing and sales into one group, as well as a reduction in some one-time G&A. However, it was also down to work that management has done to make the business work more efficiently.

On the call, the CEO said about the opex (which we like very much as it demonstrates significant operating leverage in the business):

"I do want to emphasize that there were no one-time events or non-recurring items that drove this expense number. We're laser focused on managing our costs and we're able to hold costs basically flat from last year, despite 50% revenue growth. Looking forward, we think there's more opportunity for us to leverage economies of scale and process improvements to continue to drive down fixed costs. As a result, we see at least another million of cost savings available to us to continue mitigating the cost pressure associated with revenue growth. In addition, we're working on a few initiatives that will bring down our variable costs such that most of the revenue growth falls straight to the bottom line ." (The underlined sentences are our highlights).

The company's approach towards profitability since Q1 2015 results (quarter ending July 2014).

Source: Company filings.

For those interested, in the upcoming section, we'll take a look at the technology. After that, we'll look at the company's value, the competition and additional growth opportunities, before moving on to our financial model.

A Brief Background on PDX Models

The Champions process involves implantation of a human tumor fragment into an immune-deficient mouse; expansion of the original human tumor into a larger colony of mice; treatment of the implanted mice with oncology drugs; and finally measurement of the tumor growth inhibition in treated mice relative to a control group to determine the response of the tumor to the drug.

Each tumor from individual patients that Champions has preserved for future implantation in mice, along with the patient data and molecular information associated with these tumors, are referred to as TumorGrafts or Patient Derived XenoGrafts, AKA PDX Models. The company also takes a permanent cryo-preservation (i.e. deep freeze) of fragments of tumor tissue for future use in additional clinical trial simulations.

According to Champions, its PDX models are good predictors of the response of individual patients to oncology drugs. According to numbers published in the annual report, its platform has demonstrated a positive predictive value of 87%. That is when the tumor responds well to the drug (i.e. shrinks) in these mice, the same tumor growing in a human will respond the same way 87% of the time. It has a negative predictive value of 94%, meaning if it had no effect on the tumor in the mouse, 94% of the time it will have no effect in the human either. As a result, Champions claims its PDX platform results in simulated clinical studies with an overall 90% accuracy in predicting human response.

The Company's Real Value is Its TumorBank

Champions doesn't have a patent on its mouse models or implantation process, because quite frankly it's (apparently) easy and everyone in the field can and does it.

Champions' real value is its database of tumors, or perhaps more accurately a large room with a number of cryostatis chambers, called a TumorBank. At the same time, the company is growing an extensive (computer-based) database of information about the tumors in its TumorBank and its response to many and various oncology drugs which would be valuable to companies developing new cancer drugs. The TumorBank is where Champions take the tumors or PDX models from which it then implants in its mice to test against oncology compounds. This is what and where the company's value sits.

Champions' TumorBank contains over 800 PDX models and is continuously growing reflecting the various characteristics of 800 patients who had late-stage and pre-treated cancer.

As this is the company's true value, its R&D is mostly focused on building this 800 number and the whole database becomes more accurate as it grows. We asked management what the ideal number is and it didn't really have an answer. The higher, the better.

Source: Champions' Investor Presentation

To quote the company's annual report:

"Increasing the breadth and depth of the TumorBank is an important strategic effort of the company."

Champions constantly looks to increase the number of PDX models in the TumorBank, specifically adding different types and sub-types of cancer that it has not historically addressed which effectively increases its addressable markets and leads to larger studies at existing customers.

Why would a customer use Champions

It is important to bear in mind that testing an oncology drug in a mouse is 90% cheaper than doing it in a human clinical trial, and while human clinical trials take 2-3 years, a PDX study takes about six months. By performing studies to predict the efficacy of oncology drugs, Champions' platform facilitates drug discovery at significantly lower costs and increased speed.

The current oncology drug development paradigm is challenging for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. According to Champions, the typical clinical trial process in oncology currently costs more than $1.2 billion, takes approximately eight years to complete, has a 93% failure rate, and results in approved compounds that cost more than $11,000 per month.

So we're convinced that PDX studies are important for pharma. But why Champions?

Again, the value is the database of 800 PDX models. For a pharma company to build up a database like this would take tens of millions of dollars (which Champions has already spent and sunk into R&D over six years). It requires collecting samples from hundreds of cancer patients taking many months if not years. Generally, pharma companies and biotech companies are laser focused on completing the drug trials under budgets and on time because the patent clock is ticking so there is a trend to outsource anything non-core to the trial.

Competitors

There are three competitors in Champions space, doing similar tests of oncology drugs against PBX models. These are Oncotest, acquired by Charles River (NYSE:CRL) in November 2015 at a 3X revenue multiple; Wuxi AppTec, taken private at a 4X revenue multiple and what Champions sees as its main competitor, Crown BioScience [6554:TT]. This is a publicly traded Chinese company, listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange currently trading at 4.8X revenue (and a PE of 134X). For comparison, Champions trades at slightly more than 1X revenue.

The company estimates that out of the approximate $50 million in Crown's yearly revenue, about $20-25 million directly competes with it. This means the company is slightly bigger than Champions.

As a Chinese company, it is likely that its costs are lower, and it is easier for it to compete on price. However, we do note that Crown recently expanded into the US so its cost base cannot be too different from those of Champions. Furthermore, we think that to the typical US-based company, a Chinese player has the inherent disadvantage of being perceived as lower quality, plus global pharma companies in general have an aversion to sending proprietary drugs to China (which they think might get copied). Thus, Champions can afford to not just compete on price. And, as Champions' current growth demonstrates, it is competing effectively.

Potential competition also comes from large pharma building similar types of tumor banks themselves, but as far as management is aware, the only one doing this is Novartis. Hence, it actually does research work together with Novartis, but doesn't receive much business from it. However, Novartis uses its tumor bank for internal use only, so this only reduces Champions' potential market by Novartis itself.

Incremental Growth Opportunities

While the core business is quite frankly excellent and given (valuation depending) that we would be happy to own a solid, profitable, cash flow positive business growing at 30%+ with significant operating leverage, there are some additive growth opportunities which could provide a hockey stick type jump up in revenues as they gain traction.

While PDX models are currently primarily used by pharmaceutical companies as confirmations for existing trial data, management believes a paradigm shift is beginning to get underway in which data from PDX models will be used earlier to actually design the trial. This will require much larger studies. This could move the average study size from the $150,000 scale to closer to $400,000. Champions is beginning to seeing larger studies, first demonstrated by the $2 million order received in November.

A further incremental growth opportunity would be new product introductions into new related areas. Management specifically mentioned immuno-oncology, which is an approach that uses the body's immune system to help fight cancer. The company's recently launched ImmunoGraft focused on new models for testing immuno-oncology drugs. It has some small initial pilot studies with some customers, and management believes that it can advance this area under the existing R&D budget and this has strong potential to become another growth engine for the company.

Only a few months ago, in July, the company announced the successful completion and therefore initial revenue from an AML study (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Champions had identified AML as an area of unmet demand and developed AML models together with external collaborators. What is more, the company did this without spending any of its own R&D dollars, under sponsorship from existing customers and it is looking for more such collaborations. AML technologies are now being offered commercially to a wider set of customers and represent an additional contributor and growth engine for Champions' revenue.

Champions has also developed a co-clinical TumorGraft offering which are studies done in parallel with human clinical trials. This means Champions works with the trial organizer and builds TumorGrafts from clinical trial patients to supplement and expand the information gained by pharma companies, as part of their early-stage human trials. It signed its first co-clinical a year ago and a second one a few months ago. This type of offering allows Champions a significant higher revenue potential per study, and revenue spanning many quarters as cancer drug trials can go on for two years or more.

A longer-term incremental revenue opportunity would be the potential for leveraging the tumor bank for biomarker discovery and signatures of response that can predict the resistance or sensitivity of individual patients to oncology drugs. As this is not an easy process and would likely require a larger base of tumors in the bank, it would most likely require a partnership with a much larger company (perhaps Novartis?), but success in this field will take the company to a completely new plane of importance (and probably size).

Valuation and Financial Model

Our model does not really bake in the incremental revenue opportunities highlighted, as it is just not predictable when they will become significant contributors. We just assume the business continues as is for the next year and a half. It is based primarily on the guidance management has issued in the conference calls. We do note management has said that revenues can be lumpy, so our estimates below may not hit exactly on a quarterly basis, but we think the overall full-year numbers are indicative.

Actual Actual Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 FY2017 Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 FY2018 TOS Revenue 3,159 3,960 4,100 4,300 15,519 4,600 5,000 5,400 5,800 20,800 POS Revenue 511 497 500 500 2,008 500 500 500 500 2,000 Total Revenue 3,670 4,457 4,600 4,800 17,527 5,100 5,500 5,900 6,300 22,800 Gross Profit 1,147 2,254 2,344 2,475 8,220 2,675 2,925 3,225 3,525 12,300 TOS GM 35.1% 53.8% 54.1% 54.7% 50.3% 55.4% 56.0% 57.4% 58.6% 56.7% POS GM 7.2% 24.7% 24.8% 25.0% 20.4% 25.0% 25.0% 25.0% 25.0% 25.0% Total Opex 3,670 2,747 2,750 2,750 11,917 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 11,000 Total cash costs ex. SBC 2,541 2,212 2,250 2,250 9,253 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 9,000 Operating Income (ex. SBC) -1,394 42 94 225 -1,033 425 675 975 1,275 3,300 Non-GAAP Net Income -1,417 31 64 195 -1,127 415 665 965 1,265 3,260 Non-GAAP EPS ($) -0.15 0.00 0.01 0.02 -0.12 0.04 0.07 0.10 0.13 0.33 Click to enlarge

Our financial estimates, which we think should be quite beatable, expect EPS of $0.33 in 2017. Given the current share price of $2.50, this is a PE ratio of 7.5, and this doesn't even take into account the $4.3 million or 43 cents per share in net cash. And remember this is for a company whose revenue is growing in excess of 50% YoY, where much of this growth will fall to the bottom line and with drivers that could add further significant upside. Thus the shares have room to at least double before reaching the market average PE which doesn't take into account the growth potential. Beyond that, Champions' peers were either bought or are trading at around 4x revenue implying a target market cap of $90 million+ before we can say this company is trading in line with peers; that's over three times the current market cap.

The shareholders

Insiders own a little over half of the outstanding shares, with the president and CEO owning a combined 20% of the company and two venture capital funds owning about 32%. NEA, a VC firm focused on healthcare, has been in the shares since an offering that was completed in March 2015 at a share price of about $4.80 (twice the current price), and Battery has been involved since at least 2011 when the share price was 4-5x the current, so we see little risk of either VCs selling out in the near term.

We note that after taking into account the institutional investors which tend to be buyers and holders rather than traders, there are only 3.2 million shares freely floating about, which means there are not actually many shares available to buy and ongoing good news could really propel the stock (and obviously bad news could sink it). Thus, it could be volatile in either direction. Based on our research and where the stock is trading today, we obviously believe the chances are it will be volatile in the upwards direction. We note that there are not many shares short - about 28k, under 1%.

With regard to dilution: there are 2.1 million warrants from prior offerings of which about three-quarters are from the March 2015 offering which had a strike price at $4.80. There are also 2.2 million options outstanding, mostly vested, with a weighted exercise price of about $5.60. So there is quite a runway for the share price before this 40% dilution kicks in, but it does represent an overhang once (and if) the share price reaches the $5 range.

Institution Name Most Recent Position (Q316-end) % Battery Management Corporation 1,953,549 18% New Enterprise Associates 1,562,500 14% Ronnie Morris, Current President* 1,111,347 10% Joel Ackerman, Current CEO* 1,044,266 10% Total Insider Holdings 5,671,662 52% Echo Lake Capital* 635,791 6% Sabby Management, LLC 538,593 5% Perceptive Advisors, LLC 372,597 3% PAR Capital Management 444,005 4% Knoll Capital Management 111,111 1% Major Institutional Holdings 2,102,097 19% Total insider/institution 7,773,759 71% Total outstanding shares 10,967,491 Additional warrants and options 4,322,597 Of which are vested 3,847,136 (89%) Click to enlarge

Source: Champions SEC Filings, Yahoo Finance and Champions' 10K filing

* While these results generally represent the situation at the end of September, management filed following insider purchases in October and Echo Lake filed a 13G in mid-December

The recent offering

In mid-June, Champions did an offering of 2.6 million shares at $2.25 (around the current price) through National Securities Corp. We questioned management on the need for this offering.

The offering brought the company $4.4 million in cash which was enough to capitalize the business until break-even. However, a major reason management told us was to increase the float and increase trading volume of the stock. Thus it chose a bank focused on retail distribution rather than the ones focused on institutional distribution. We like the fact that the company is focused on making its shares more attractive and tradable for investors.

Prior to the offering, there were 8.7 million shares outstanding out of which insiders held about 5.7 million, implying only about 3 million for everyone else. In the second quarter, average volume was only 8.8k shares per day and in the third quarter this increased to 57.7k and right now three-month average volume is 113k (though this was partly due to a spike post results). Thus, the offering had the desired effect on trading volume.

We also note that post the Q2 results release on November 30, the stock spiked up from about $1.91 all the way to the $2.80 range on about 2 million shares, before returning back to the $2.20-2.30 level at the end of the day - the price of the offering. We think because the offering was not marketed to buy-and-hold institutions, a portion or perhaps most of those that purchased shares in the offering took advantage of the spike and took their profits in the $2.25 to $2.80 range. Technically, this spike may have removed any potential overhang from short-term focused hands in the stock from the offering.

Insider Buying

On a final note, management also thinks the shares are pretty cheap. Throughout September and October, the president and CEO were buying shares quite actively. These turned out to be well-timed purchases at prices between $1.60 and $1.70, hitting the exact bottom and each making 50% on these investments in two months.

For the two, these purchases did not actually make a huge difference to their individual stock holdings (about 10% each of the company), so in reality, the trades were done to send a message rather than a quick buck.

Filing Date Trade Date Ticker Insider Name Trade Type Share Price Shares Traded Shares Owned 24 Oct 2016 21 Oct 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.66 30,000 1,111,347 20 Oct 2016 19 Oct 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.70 10,000 1,081,347 20 Oct 2016 18 Oct 2016 CSBR Ackerman Joel Purchase $1.70 2,000 1,044,266 17 Oct 2016 14 Oct 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.66 10,305 1,071,347 14 Oct 2016 13 Oct 2016 CSBR Ackerman Joel Purchase $1.67 7,300 1,042,266 14 Oct 2016 13 Oct 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.67 29,695 1,061,042 11 Oct 2016 10 Oct 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.66 9,537 1,031,347 07 Oct 2016 06 Oct 2016 CSBR Ackerman Joel Purchase $1.63 8,202 1,034,966 26 Sep 2016 23 Sep 2016 CSBR Ackerman Joel Purchase $1.65 33 1,026,764 21 Sep 2016 20 Sep 2016 CSBR Morris Ronnie Purchase $1.58 3,000 1,021,810 21 Sep 2016 20 Sep 2016 CSBR Ackerman Joel Purchase $1.66 5,000 1,026,731 Click to enlarge

Source: Openinsider.com

Conclusion

As we start this article, we said it's rare to find a stock where all the stars are aligned, where valuation is compelling, with the stock close to its all-time low.

We have a company that has become profitable and is generating cash. It has grown revenues by 50% year over year, and these growth rates will likely be exceeded for at least the near future. It has significant operating leverage in the business model and management thinks it can keep expenses capped and even reduce expenses further despite the strong growth. There are also further incremental opportunities that could further pop revenue.

On top of that, the stock is tightly held by insiders and there isn't so much stock around to buy. And management has indeed been buying.

We don't need much more to declare this as the Stock of Champions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSBR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.