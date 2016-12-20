Rational Vs. Behavioral Approaches To Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The smartest guys in the room may do less well than a duller investor who adopts the right behaviors.

I am heartened by the intelligent critical feedback to these advisor forum posts and want to highlight a worthy challenge from TabbyKatz, which I quote in pertinent part here (note that TabbyKatz begins by quoting from my post yesterday):

It is the notion that if I just play by the rules by saving and investing with a long-term focus, I can confidently progress toward and then ultimately achieve my financial goals.

An interesting platitude. And perfectly appropriate for a lot of people. However, not appropriate for all, and of little use in fighting the behavioral finance issues some face…I would tend to say patience and courage are born from due diligence. Due diligence permits one to stay the course when others take an opposing view and to know when the time to sell has arrived..If due diligence is the mother of patience and courage, then the father is an understanding of personal finance and investing leading one to rational decision making… While a lot of investors can benefit from keeping it simple by focusing on saving and long term investing, there are those who have issues beyond the cure of simple platitudes.

There's a lot to unpack here, but let's start with Dad (i.e. the father of patience and courage) particularly in light of the commenter's objective of "fighting the behavioral finance issues some face." If we have learned just one thing from that worthwhile emerging discipline it is that people generally do not make rational financial decisions. You could look at every earnings estimate, valuation study and financial ratio in trying to determine, say, the best large-cap dividend stock to put your money in. The difference in the results 30 years later may be smaller than the loss you experienced doing all that stock research because it caused you to delay investing during a crucial run-up. Or, you didn't miss the run-up, but instead missed a crucial variable that you didn't know (maybe because it was unknowable) at the time of your investment and you therefore made the wrong choice.

As for Mom - she could do all the due diligence in the world but make incorrect decisions because a mid-level exec at the corporation whose stock she's evaluating chooses to window-dress the firm's financial statements that Mom and the other stock analysts are relying on. No less a personage than Alan Greenspan testified to Congress in hearings over the causes of the 2007-09 financial crisis how "shocked" he was that markets were not working as rationally as he expected.

I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interests of organizations, specifically banks and others, were such as that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and their equity in the firms.

Asked if he now doubted his rationalistic world-view, Greenspan responded:

Absolutely, precisely. You know, that's precisely the reason I was shocked, because I have been going for 40 years or more with very considerable evidence that it was working exceptionally well.

In contrast to the rationalist view of economics, the behavioral approach specifically counsels the idea of "nudging" people toward choosing behaviors that are in their self-interest.

And that is the idea behind my "platitude." In the high-stakes game of market forecasting and investment selection, somebody is going to come out ahead and somebody else will come out behind (see this on today's SA as a relevant example). It could well be that the investor who performed the most due diligence proves to be the loser in that contest. But "while a lot of investors can benefit from keeping it simple by focusing on saving and long term investing" to again quote TabbyKatz, the beautiful thing about this platitude is that everyone comes out a winner. Another commenter provided particularly eloquent testimony to that effect last week.

